The legendary New York City club has hosted artists like Dylan, Springsteen, and Lady Gaga. Now, a GoFundMe page is trying to help keep the club alive with a little help from its friends.

The Bitter End, the world-renowned Manhattan venue, has been scratching and clawing to keep the doors open in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, a GoFundMe page is closing in on it’s targeted goal of raising $100,000 to preserve “a precious treasure of a music landmark that has influenced and contributed to the culture of music and the arts all over the world.”



The No Bitter End for the Bitter End campaign was created back in July, and has since raised roughly $85,000 — mostly in small donations from fans of the historical institution.



A statement that can be found on the GoFundMe’s homepage read, in part:



As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Bitter End, like many live venues in NYC, is facing tremendous financial struggle as we try to reopen our doors. We are now reaching out to the world to help us keep this iconic music club alive…. Nurturing the entertainment community has always been our goal and we hope to continue this tradition and add to this long list of successes.



Sadly, many clubs across the United States are teetering on the brink of extinction along with the Bitter End. The Save Our Stages act — a $10 billion grant program for live venue operators, promoters, producers, and talent representatives — was included in today’s

Heroes Act passed by the House of Representatives. However, a vote in the Republican-controlled senate seems unlikely.



To make a donation and help save the Bitter End, please click here.

