If you’re looking for your spring show fix, you can’t got wrong spending St. Patrick’s Day alongside the incomparable Bob Weir. He’s set to perform with legendary producer Don Was on upright bass and Ratdog percussionist/longtime Weir collaborator Jay Lane virtually to ring in the beloved holiday on a high note. Together the trio are known as the Wolf Bros, and they will be performing live from Weir’s own TRI studios via FANS on March 17 at 9:00pm EST / 6:00pm PST.

Joining in on the fun is Dead and Company keyboard cohort Jeff Chimenti and the spectacular Greg Leisz on pedal steel. These two only add to the eclectic, critically-acclaimed lineup lead by the Grateful Dead founding member and Grammy Lifetime Achievement winner that is Bob Weir. Hot off the very well-received Chinese New Year livestream, Weir and the Wolf Bros are set to create another night of rocking remote entertainment.

The special 3/17 event will also be featuring The Wolf Pack: Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling, and Sheldon Brown. Music is freedom and expression and if there’s ever a time to celebrate it’s power, it is right now. Bob Weir and Wolf Bros’ virtual concert on St. Patty’s Day will do just that for fans new and old who will be hopping online to watch the sure-to-be otherworldly live performance.

