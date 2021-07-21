Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

“We didn’t want to become, like, stagnant. We wanted to make sure we kept pressing forward,” Hondu Knight explained candidly to Campion. Knight is 1/2 of yeah, sure, a surprisingly melodic pop punk jam band that is exactly as electric, but fun-loving as you can imagine. Brother and best friend Alex fills out the other half of the group, rounding out the sound of year, sure in an almost cinematic way.

Together, the duo create visually and audibly appealing tracks that take on a whole lot of life and tackle a whole range of skills. With so many tricks up their respective sleeves, yeah, sure is able to approach modern lyricism and societal cynicism through musical existentialism…. And it’s not even that serious. It’s all actually quite fun – just like the brothers themselves.

