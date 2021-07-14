Reality Check’s James Campion has ventured into the world of podcasting with a new, inspirational, and oh-so musical show. You can now listen to biweekly interviews with artists of varying genres, immense expertise, and vulnerable life stories.

Friendship means a lot more to the duo that makes up Azure Ray than just cool sounds and good times. On first glance, Orenda Fink and Maria Taylor are simply two pals with a love for each other and for music. While that’s true, diving deeper into their respective personalities, backstories, and passions unveils an extensive, sprightly, and emotional connect linking the pair to not just one another, but the two decades of music they have made for the sheer reason that they needed an progressive, bittersweet, and viable outlet for personal feelings. Together, they expressed just that.

Now, they’re doing it again with even more melody and wisdom in their singer-songwriter back pockets. Episode 9 is the perfect approach for fans new and old to understand that.

For more information on the background on Sunshine Spotlight’s stellar guests and the happenings of Underwater Sunshine Fest, visit underwatersunshinefest.com.

Read more about James Campion’s last episode with William Wild here!