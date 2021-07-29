New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his NYC Homecoming Week team today announced the performers for free concerts in the outer boroughs from August 16 to 20. Ralph McDaniels of Run-DMC will host the concerts. The schedule reads as follows.

The first concert will be at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Monday, August 16 from 3:00 to 9:30 p.m. It will headline KRS One, Slick Rick and Remy Ma. Also performing will be Busy Bee, CL Smooth, DJ Hollywood, DJ Jazzy Joyce, DJ Kevie Kev, the Fantastic Five, the Furious 5 featuring Grandmaster Melle Mel and Scorpio, Grand Wizard Theodore, Joeski Love, Kid Capri, Nice & Smooth, PopMaster Fabel, Soul Sonic Force, T La Rock, and the Ultra Magnetic MC’s.

The second concert will be at Richmond County Bank Park on Staten Island on Tuesday, August 17 from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m. Raekwon and Ghostface Killah will be the headliners. Also performing will be Crystal Waters, DJ Chuck Chillout, EPMD, the Force MDs, Hakim Green, HeeSun Lee, Kool Keith, Lizzy Ashliegh, Pharoahe Monch, Rikki, and Rob Base.

The third concert will be at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Brooklyn on Thursday, August 19 from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m. Big Daddy Kane and Desiigner will be the headliners. Also performing will be C&C Music Factory, DJ Mr. Cee, Elle Varner, Judy Torres, Lizzy Ashliegh. Maino, Obasi Jackson, Papoose, PopMaster Fabel, Special Ed, Stetsasonic, Sweet Sensation, and Young Devyn.

The fourth concert will be at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on Friday, August 20 from 4:00 to 9:30 p.m. George Clinton + The P-Funk All Stars and Too $hort will be the headliners. Also performing will be DJ Hurricane, DJ Wiz, EPMD, Mobb Deep, and Yo-Yo.

The fifth concert, which will be in the Great Lawn of Central Park, will be on Saturday, August 21. The performers were announced on July 27. Details can be found here.

All attendees must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the “It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC” concerts. Reasonable accommodation will be provided for persons unable to get vaccinated because of a disability.

Free tickets for all four concerts will be released to the public in batches at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek starting on Monday, August 2 at 10 a.m. EDT. Additional free ticket release dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. EDT

Wednesday, August 4 at 9 p.m. EDT

Thursday, August 5 at 7 a.m. EDT

Friday, August 6 at 10 a.m. EDT

Saturday, August 7 at 9 p.m. EDT

New York City, the Universal Hip Hop Museum (UHHM), and the IDEKO live event production agency have teamed with Behind The Rhyme, a channel on Twitch devoted to hip hop and its culture, to livestream the events in The Bronx, Staten Island, Brooklyn, and Queens. The broadcasts, produced by Fortress Entertainment and Fuzzy Bunny Films, will feature live performances as well as backstage content and interviews hosted by journalist Shaheem Reid. Fans can watch, chat and share custom emotes at twitch.tv/behindtherhyme.

The concerts will include live graffiti and temporary art installations produced with Thrive Collective. The nonprofit agency will be curating a roster of New York City street artists that will create live, temporary art installations during the concerts.

De Blasio made the announcement today with UHHM Executive Director and President Rocky Bucano, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. and New York State Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie.

“You don’t want to miss the local, legendary talent performing throughout NYC Homecoming Week,” said de Blasio. “As we celebrate this Summer of New York City, we’re proud to partner with Rocky Bucano and the Universal Hip Hop Museum to bring these momentous concerts to our boroughs, free of charge. And if you get a ticket, you can go as long you have proof of your first dose of an approved COVID vaccine.”

“Hip Hop comes home to celebrate NYC Homecoming Week!” said Bucano. “Many of the artists performing in these shows are native New Yorkers hailing from the five boroughs. It’s their talent, creativity and passion for the culture that spread it from the stoops, parks and playgrounds to stages worldwide. The Universal Hip Hop Museum is proud to welcome them home, back to where it all began.”

“I’m excited to see this marquee event for NYC’s homecoming kick off in The Bronx. The Birthplace of Hip Hop will set the tone for the upcoming ‘It’s Time for Hip Hop NYC’ concerts around New York City. This will be a show you do not want to miss,” said Diaz.

“NYC Homecoming Week will allow for New Yorkers to celebrate our resiliency during an unprecedented time. As we work towards defeating COVID-19, what way to better come together than with a borough-wide initiative that will bring our small businesses to the forefront which have been so crucial to keeping our communities going through the toughest of times,” said Heastie. “Having the Universal Hip Hop museum’s participation in this celebration will bring NYC joy. Music has a way of unifying people of all backgrounds and giving soul to our great city. Thank you to Mayor Bill de Blasio and Universal Hip Hop Museum Executive Director and President Rocky Bucano for the ‘It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC’ concert series. These free events will allow for NYC dwellers to have safe summertime fun as well as a small return to normalcy.”

“At Citywide Events we work with partners across the five boroughs and beyond to ensure that events in our City are both safe and enjoyable for all,” said Citywide Events Executive Director Dan Gross. “We’re honored to produce the ‘It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC’ free concerts as part of our NYC Homecoming Week celebration that will exemplify the resiliency, strength, and creativity of our city.”

“IDEKO is thrilled to be a part of NYC Homecoming Week and reopening this great City that we all call home,” said Evan Korn, CEO of IDEKO. “We are excited to partner with Mayor de Blasio, Rocky Bucano and the Universal Hip Hop Museum to produce four great nights of concerts in the boroughs. New York City is Back!”

“We’re thrilled to be working in the city that I love and with the NYC Mayor’s Office to showcase the “It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC” event to the world,” says Ann Carli, Executive Producer of live streaming partner Behind The Rhyme. “Our channel has found a kindred spirit in the Universal Hip Hop Museum, an organization dedicated to the preservation of Hip Hop music and culture, which were born and raised on the streets of New York City.”

“Hip hop embodies the creative spirit of resilient New Yorkers. Emcees provide the voice; graffiti writers, the name; breakers, the movement; and DJs, the community. Knowledge inspires us to never, ever give up,” said Jeremy Del Rio, Executive Director of Thrive Collective. “Thrive Collective proudly celebrates that heritage and our City’s continuing resilience, and we look forward to bringing live art to these concerts during NYC Homecoming Week.”

A logistical media advisory will be released at a later date. Media questions can be addressed to itstimeforhiphopinnyc@covidrecovery.nyc.gov.

“It’s Time for Hip Hop in NYC” is part of the NYC Homecoming Week citywide celebration of New York City’s resilience from August 14 to 22. The series includes free movie screenings by Rooftop Films, NYC Restaurant Week, Summer Streets, and other cultural activities and public art. The week concludes with “WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert produced by New York City, Clive Davis and Live Nation” on Saturday, August 21 at 5 p.m..

Visit nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek for more information.