Spotlight: Twin Lights Brewing Hosts Almost-Native Band Tash Even & Kyle

Saturday, July 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. EST: Experimental trio Tash Even and Kyle will play two (!) new sets at Twin Lights Brewing in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. (This free performance is 21 and up unless accompanied by a guardian.)

Coming off their recent release of Oxygen or Ham – a gameshow concept album featuring satirical segments and shimmering grooves such as “Eggabowle” and the aptly named single “Pizza Equity” – TEK is joined by saxophonist Rob McCabe for a night of fresh arrangements featuring tracks off OoH, gems from the vault, and surprise compositions never-before-heard. [Tash Even and Kyle is Matthew “Tash” Smith (Bass/Keys/Percussion), Steve “Even” Cooperstein (Drums), and John “Kyle” Hendriksen (Guitar).]

What can you expect from a TEK show? Anything! Known for their harmonious live improvization, dulcet jams, and good-humored musical explorations, the trio of longtime schoolmates turned bandmates bring more than a decade of touring and tooling to the stage, no matter the size, for a small three-sided band with a big sound.

What is extra special? The fact that TEK will be returning to their near-hometown Jersey Shore jawn Twin Lights for this no-cover Saturday show. In the words of TEK, “Free show! Great drinks! Bring a pizza! Let’s go!”

Image by by Alyssa Martinez

FOR MORE ON TASH EVEN AND KYLE, CLICK HERE! CHECK OUT ALL OF TWIN LIGHTS BREWING’S EVENTS BY VISITING THEIR WEBSITE!