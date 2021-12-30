Major Concerts Are Off; Support Local Bands Instead!

These days, discussions about live music are mostly about what events are postponed or canceled. Meanwhile, many local musicians are struggling for just a bit of attention. Why not move past the headlines and celebrate the heroic local musicians that are performing live despite the risks?
Here are a few scenes from last night.
Today’s Concert Updates
Two more New Year’s Eve events are off. The New Year’s Eve party at TV Eye with Jonathan Toubin, Daddy Long Legs, Miranda and the Beat, and others was canceled. Knower’s show at the Knitting Factory was moved from New Year’s Eve to February 11.
If you made plans to attend the following shows tonight, you will need to make other plans. These shows are either postponed or canceled:
- Phish at Madison Square Garden
- Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre
- Lupe Fiasco, Billy Blue, Mickey Factz at Brooklyn Steel
- Ripe, Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers, Hembree at Irving Plaza
- Aimee Mann at City Winery NYC
- Soulive at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Hollis Brown with Darryl DMC McDaniels at Mercury Lounge
- Macy Gray at the Iridium
- Pedrito Martinez at drom
Tonight’s Live Music: Thursday, December 30
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following live entertainment for tonight. Calling the venue for confirmation before traveling would be a good idea. [All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.]
- David Byrne’s Unchained at the St. James Theatre
- Jack Harlow, A$AP Twelvyy, the Homies at Terminal 5
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note (8:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.)
- John Cameron Mitchell & Stephen Trask at the Town Hall
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues (7:00 p.m.)
- Cliff Westfall at Skinny Dennis
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Francois Wiss and Daniel Valdez at the Anyway Cafe
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues (10:00 p.m.)
- Fiddler and the Crossroads at Silvana (10:00 p.m.)
- Gryffin at Nebula (11:00 p.m.)
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion (1:00 a.m.)
