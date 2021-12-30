Major Concerts Are Off; Support Local Bands Instead!

These days, discussions about live music are mostly about what events are postponed or canceled. Meanwhile, many local musicians are struggling for just a bit of attention. Why not move past the headlines and celebrate the heroic local musicians that are performing live despite the risks?

Here are a few scenes from last night.

Valkyrie’s Vendetta at the Bitter End on December 29 / Photo by Everynight Charley

Dave Barckow at the Red Lion on December 29 / Photo by Everynight Charley

Today’s Concert Updates

Two more New Year’s Eve events are off. The New Year’s Eve party at TV Eye with Jonathan Toubin, Daddy Long Legs, Miranda and the Beat, and others was canceled. Knower’s show at the Knitting Factory was moved from New Year’s Eve to February 11.

If you made plans to attend the following shows tonight, you will need to make other plans. These shows are either postponed or canceled:

Phish at Madison Square Garden

Gov’t Mule at the Beacon Theatre

Lupe Fiasco, Billy Blue, Mickey Factz at Brooklyn Steel

Ripe, Joe Hertler and the Rainbow Seekers, Hembree at Irving Plaza

Aimee Mann at City Winery NYC

Soulive at the Brooklyn Bowl

Hollis Brown with Darryl DMC McDaniels at Mercury Lounge

Macy Gray at the Iridium

Pedrito Martinez at drom

Tonight’s Live Music: Thursday, December 30

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following live entertainment for tonight. Calling the venue for confirmation before traveling would be a good idea. [All times listed are Eastern Standard Time.]

David Byrne’s Unchained at the St. James Theatre

Jack Harlow, A$AP Twelvyy, the Homies at Terminal 5

Chris Botti at the Blue Note (8:00 p.m. & 10:00 p.m.)

John Cameron Mitchell & Stephen Trask at the Town Hall

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues (7:00 p.m.)

Cliff Westfall at Skinny Dennis

Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar

Francois Wiss and Daniel Valdez at the Anyway Cafe

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues (10:00 p.m.)

Fiddler and the Crossroads at Silvana (10:00 p.m.)

Gryffin at Nebula (11:00 p.m.)

Days of Wild at the Red Lion (1:00 a.m.)

