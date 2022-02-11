This Weekend’s Live Music for Live Audiences

Ghost, Volbeat, Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch, Morgan Wallen, Waxahatchee, Washed Out, NMB-The Neal Morse Band, Remi Wolf, Metronomy, Drew & Ellie Holcomb, and Kevin Griffin were among the many music acts that performed on the larger stages in the New York City area earlier this week. Countless other musicians also performed the smaller bars, clubs and music venues. Much more good music will be happening this weekend.

Postponements and cancellations continue to impact the February concert schedule, however. The following concerts will not be happening this weekend:

The Weeknd at Barclays Center

The Dramatics, the Blue Notes, the Emotions, the Delfonics, the Stylistics at the Beacon Theatre

Liquid Stranger, Mersiv, MIZE, Smoakland, Redrum at Terminal 5

Girls against Boys, Hammered Hulls, Death Cults at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The James Hunter Six at City Winery NYC

Carl Palmer Legacy at the Iridium

Michael Daves Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Manhattan Beat recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, February 11

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Marc Antony at Madison Square Garden

Yungblud, Palaye Royale, Charlotte Sands at Terminal 5

Andy Grammer at the Beacon Theatre

Louis Tomlinson at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Remi Wolf, Grace Ives at Webster Hall

IDKHow at Irving Plaza

The Floozies, Daily Bread, Phyphr at the Brooklyn Bowl

Rhett Miller, Lauren Calve at City Winery NYC

Knower, Nate Wood, fOUR, Jason Linder at the Knitting Factory

Bettye LaVette at the Blue Note

John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

Pedrito Martinez at Harlem Stage

Squirrel Flower, Lightning Bug (solo) at Baby’s All Right

95 Bulls, Catcher, Cutters, Cameron Castan at Trans Pecos

Dropper, Reverend Mother, Tilden at Union Pool

Cocomofo, Juno Roome, Cutouts, Colatura at Purgatory

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Edwin Vazquez at the Bitter End

Kolker at the Bitter End

Leo Coltrane at Ludlow House

Kayka at the Anyway Café

Francois Wiss and Daniel Valdez at the Anyway Café

Saturday, February 12

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

El Gran Combo, Grupo Niche, La India at Radio City Music Hall

Gregory Porter, Superblue at the Kings Theatre

Flying Lotus at Carnegie Hall

Louis Tomlinson at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Yungblud, Palaye Royale, Charlotte Sands at Terminal 5

Lupe Fiasco, Billy Blue, Mickey Factz at Brooklyn Steel

Fit for an Autopsy, Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm, Great American Ghost at the Gramercy Theatre

Brent Cobb, Gabe Lee at City Winery NYC

Oneus at Webster Hall

Neil Frances, Luke Wild at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Parker McCollum, Hannah Ellis at Irving Plaza

John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club

Beau, Blonder, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at the Knitting Factory

Pedrito Martinez at Harlem Stage

Mykal Kilgore at Joe’s Pub

Eric Roberson at S.O.B.’s

Paul Loren at the Loft at City Winery

Don DiLego, Diane + the Gentlemen, Kelley Swindall at the Bowery Electric

Ricky Stein at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café

Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues

Joe Taino at the Bitter End

Maputi at Hekate Café

Sunday, February 13

David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre

Lupe Fiasco, Billy Blue, Mickey Factz at Brooklyn Steel

BLITZERS at Webster Hall

Tinsley Ellis at the Loft at City Winery

Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club

Svetlana’s Big Band at Birdland Jazz Club

Blak Emoji, Control the Sound at Mercury Lounge

Le Riske, EverLectric, Lady Alice, Honey Wild at East Berlin

The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar

Tal Yahalom at the Anyway Café

Ilya Dinov at the Anyway Café

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL ARTICLE BY EVERYNIGHT CHARLEY FOR THE MANHATTAN BEAT!