This Weekend’s Live Music for Live Audiences

Ghost, Volbeat, Killswitch Engage, August Burns Red, Light the Torch, Morgan Wallen, Waxahatchee, Washed Out, NMB-The Neal Morse Band, Remi Wolf, Metronomy, Drew & Ellie Holcomb, and Kevin Griffin were among the many music acts that performed on the larger stages in the New York City area earlier this week. Countless other musicians also performed the smaller bars, clubs and music venues. Much more good music will be happening this weekend.
Postponements and cancellations continue to impact the February concert schedule, however. The following concerts will not be happening this weekend:
- The Weeknd at Barclays Center
- The Dramatics, the Blue Notes, the Emotions, the Delfonics, the Stylistics at the Beacon Theatre
- Liquid Stranger, Mersiv, MIZE, Smoakland, Redrum at Terminal 5
- Girls against Boys, Hammered Hulls, Death Cults at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The James Hunter Six at City Winery NYC
- Carl Palmer Legacy at the Iridium
- Michael Daves Quartet at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
The Manhattan Beat recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue for show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, February 11
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Marc Antony at Madison Square Garden
- Yungblud, Palaye Royale, Charlotte Sands at Terminal 5
- Andy Grammer at the Beacon Theatre
- Louis Tomlinson at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Remi Wolf, Grace Ives at Webster Hall
- IDKHow at Irving Plaza
- The Floozies, Daily Bread, Phyphr at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Rhett Miller, Lauren Calve at City Winery NYC
- Knower, Nate Wood, fOUR, Jason Linder at the Knitting Factory
- Bettye LaVette at the Blue Note
- John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club
- Pedrito Martinez at Harlem Stage
- Squirrel Flower, Lightning Bug (solo) at Baby’s All Right
- 95 Bulls, Catcher, Cutters, Cameron Castan at Trans Pecos
- Dropper, Reverend Mother, Tilden at Union Pool
- Cocomofo, Juno Roome, Cutouts, Colatura at Purgatory
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Edwin Vazquez at the Bitter End
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- Leo Coltrane at Ludlow House
- Kayka at the Anyway Café
- Francois Wiss and Daniel Valdez at the Anyway Café
Saturday, February 12
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- El Gran Combo, Grupo Niche, La India at Radio City Music Hall
- Gregory Porter, Superblue at the Kings Theatre
- Flying Lotus at Carnegie Hall
- Louis Tomlinson at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Yungblud, Palaye Royale, Charlotte Sands at Terminal 5
- Lupe Fiasco, Billy Blue, Mickey Factz at Brooklyn Steel
- Fit for an Autopsy, Enterprise Earth, Ingested, Signs of the Swarm, Great American Ghost at the Gramercy Theatre
- Brent Cobb, Gabe Lee at City Winery NYC
- Oneus at Webster Hall
- Neil Frances, Luke Wild at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Parker McCollum, Hannah Ellis at Irving Plaza
- John Pizzarelli Trio at Birdland Jazz Club
- Beau, Blonder, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at the Knitting Factory
- Pedrito Martinez at Harlem Stage
- Mykal Kilgore at Joe’s Pub
- Eric Roberson at S.O.B.’s
- Paul Loren at the Loft at City Winery
- Don DiLego, Diane + the Gentlemen, Kelley Swindall at the Bowery Electric
- Ricky Stein at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Café
- Contemporary Adults at the Anyway Café
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Joe Taino at the Bitter End
- Maputi at Hekate Café
Sunday, February 13
- David Byrne’s American Utopia at the St. James Theatre
- Lupe Fiasco, Billy Blue, Mickey Factz at Brooklyn Steel
- BLITZERS at Webster Hall
- Tinsley Ellis at the Loft at City Winery
- Arturo O’Farrill & the Afro Latin Jazz Ensemble at Birdland Jazz Club
- Svetlana’s Big Band at Birdland Jazz Club
- Blak Emoji, Control the Sound at Mercury Lounge
- Le Riske, EverLectric, Lady Alice, Honey Wild at East Berlin
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Tal Yahalom at the Anyway Café
- Ilya Dinov at the Anyway Café
