Love Pop Darling Maisie Peters Shines in NYC

Maisie Peters at Webster Hall on March 7, 2022 – a night that will go down in New York City history as a much-needed breath of soft, fresh, pop air.

Thanks to Nicole Conflenti, our all-too-humble photographer for this live show, Maisie Peters’ latest Big Apple date can be remembered forever. The simplicity of the venue’s production complemented the mellow tunes, but the internal thrill that Peters so evidently gets when stepping onto the stage was brought to life by a roaring – and adoring – crowd of fans.

Concert-goers were treated to array of stories, all in the form of song (of course), and tied pristine little bows on their emotions. Maisie Peters is a singer-songwriter whose five years in the limelight have done nothing but make her even more grounded and even more herself. Wispy melodies, vibrant hooks, and acoustic riffs frame the loves, lives, and losses of the UK-born songstress, and while that can be difficult to depict in a still frame, Conflenti did so with ease. With her hand on the camera and Peters’ on the mic, NYC was able to take a moment to reflect on the big, busy, whirlwind world.

(PS: We recommend diving into these photos with Peters’ “John Hughes Movie” playing in the background…)

Photos by Nicole Conflenti

FOR TICKETS AND INFORMATION ON THE REST OF MAISIE PETERS’ TOUR (AND ALL SHE IS UP TO), CLICK HERE!