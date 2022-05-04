From Jersey with Love – Simple Plan & Sum 41 Fans Make Their Case

There are about 200 songs available for you to listen to right now between Simple Plan and Sum 41 (give or take some deluxe tracks, EP rarities, and international editions). That combined total is far from what can fit on a single show setlist… right?

With the Blame Canada Tour making a stop in New York and New Jersey (rescheduled for August 25 and 26, respectively), we felt it was only right that we look back at the two bands headlining. Usually we dive headfirst into past features, interviews, and reviews we’ve done with the acts returning to our area, and while we could have done that here, we wanted the fans to have their voice heard. Our lengthy history with both Sum 41 and Simple Plan have made a mark on us, as a publication, but also our readers, who have been picking up issues and tuning into chats with the bands for just as long as they’ve been around. (And with some 100 songs each under their belt, that is quite a bit of time.)

We shared polls on social media to get a feeling for what songs our readers, our predominantly tri-state audience, love from these bands. Sure, everyone is going to be on their feet as soon as the opening notes to “Fat Lip” or “I’m Just A Kid” start, but does that explicitly mean it is a true fan favorite? Let’s look into our reader’s responses to find out exactly what tracks are beloved, underrated, and deserving of being played live (even if not in Asbury Park, but just in general, to give it just a tad more recognition). These were the top 10 responses, and although they range in years and album eras, it barely scratches the surface, so please let us know of any more that you adore!

“Promise” – Simple Plan

“This Song Saved My Life” – Simple Plan

“I Dream About You” – Simple Plan ft. Juliet Simms

“My Alien” – Simple Plan

“One” – Simple Plan

“Pull The Curtain” – Sum 41

“Nothing On My Back” – Sum 41

“Eat You Alive” – Sum 41

“32 Ways To Die” – Sum 41

“88” – Sum 41

FOR TICKETS AND INFORMATION ON THE BLAME CANADA TOUR WITH SIMPLE PLAN AND SUM 41, WITH SUPPORTING ACT SET IT OFF, CLICK HERE!