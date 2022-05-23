Live Music for Live Audiences This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts this week in New York City. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.
Monday, May 23
- Turnstile, Citizen, Ceremony, Truth Cult, Ekulu at Brooklyn Steel
- Royal Blood, Cleopatrick at Terminal 5
- Keshi, rei brown at Webster Hall
- Fivio Foreign at Irving Plaza
- NLE Choppa at the Gramercy Theatre
- Jens Lekman at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Lo Moon at Mercury Lounge
- poutyface at Mercury Lounge
- Masorti at the Bitter End
- The Jim Campilongo Trio at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Felix Slim at the Red Lion
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at Fine & Rare
Tuesday, May 24
- Vincint at Irving Plaza
- Dehd, 81355 at the Bowery Ballroom
- Amber Mark, Jean Deaux at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Sam Evian at Brooklyn Made
- Joy Askew at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Seth Glier at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band at Terra Blues
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- The East River Bandits, Wandering Years at the 11th St. Bar
- Rew Starr at the Hard Swallow
Wednesday, May 25
- Russ, Bia, Bugus, Ktlyn at Radio City Music Hall
- Sofi Tukker at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
- The Afghan Whigs at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Little Simz at Webster Hall
- Dehd, 81355 at the Bowery Ballroom
- Anais Mitchell at Brooklyn Made
- Carcass, Imperial Triumphant, Creeping Death at Elsewhere Hall
- Som, Restless Spirit, Light Tower at Elsewhere Zone One
- The Rural Alberta Advantage, Sister Ray at Mercury Lounge
- Sam Sklover & Friends & Family & More at the Brooklyn Bowl
- James Maddock at the Loft at City Winery
- The Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Leah Tash, Drew Jones at the 11th St. Bar
- C.J. Lee at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
Thursday, May 26
- The Who, the Wild Things at Madison Square Garden
- Slayyter at Irving Plaza
- Olafur Arnalds at Brooklyn Steel
- Suffocation, Atheist, Soreption, Contrarian at the Monarch
- City of the Sun, Gracie & Rachel at the Sultan Room
- Vio-Lence, Coroner, Exciter, Lich King at le Poisson Rouge
- Hinds, Another Michael, Sub*T at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Elley Duhé at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bodeans at City Winery NYC
- Shrines, I Am Snow Angel at C’mon Everybody
- Johan Lenox, Akinyemi, ToBy at Mercury Lounge
- Willie Nile at the Loft at City Winery
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Marc Ribot, Greg Lewis at the Atlantic BKLN
- Ellen Foley & the Worried Men at the Cutting Room
- Kaki King at Joe’s Pub
- Eric Holljes at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Jr. Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion