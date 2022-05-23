Live Music for Live Audiences This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts this week in New York City. Contact the venue for show times, ticket availability, and other updates. Note that some musicians and venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccination and/or masks for indoor entry.

Monday, May 23

Turnstile, Citizen, Ceremony, Truth Cult, Ekulu at Brooklyn Steel

Royal Blood, Cleopatrick at Terminal 5

Keshi, rei brown at Webster Hall

Fivio Foreign at Irving Plaza

NLE Choppa at the Gramercy Theatre

Jens Lekman at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Lo Moon at Mercury Lounge

poutyface at Mercury Lounge

Masorti at the Bitter End

The Jim Campilongo Trio at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Chris Snell’s Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

The 11th St. Bar Quintet at the 11th St. Bar

Felix Slim at the Red Lion

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at Fine & Rare

Tuesday, May 24

Vincint at Irving Plaza

Dehd, 81355 at the Bowery Ballroom

Amber Mark, Jean Deaux at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Sam Evian at Brooklyn Made

Joy Askew at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Seth Glier at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band at Terra Blues

Milo Z at the Red Lion

The East River Bandits, Wandering Years at the 11th St. Bar

Rew Starr at the Hard Swallow

Wednesday, May 25

Russ, Bia, Bugus, Ktlyn at Radio City Music Hall

Sofi Tukker at the Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

The Afghan Whigs at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Little Simz at Webster Hall

Dehd, 81355 at the Bowery Ballroom

Anais Mitchell at Brooklyn Made

Carcass, Imperial Triumphant, Creeping Death at Elsewhere Hall

Som, Restless Spirit, Light Tower at Elsewhere Zone One

The Rural Alberta Advantage, Sister Ray at Mercury Lounge

Sam Sklover & Friends & Family & More at the Brooklyn Bowl

James Maddock at the Loft at City Winery

The Oz Noy Organ Trio at the Bitter End

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Leah Tash, Drew Jones at the 11th St. Bar

C.J. Lee at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Thursday, May 26