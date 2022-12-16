This Weekend’s Best Live Music in the NYC Area

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm show times, ticket availability, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, December 16
- Mariah Carey at Madison Square Garden
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- A Boogie wit da Hoodie at the Apollo Theater
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Richard Thompson at Symphony Space
- Foals, Inner Wave, Glove at Terminal 5
- Wet Leg at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Osees, Psychic Graveyard at Brooklyn Made
- Styles P, Jadakiss at Irving Plaza
- Zoe at Palladium Times Square
- Son Little, Lizzie No at Elsewhere Hall
- Jeff Rosenstock, Laura Stevenson, Gladie at the Bowery Ballroom
- Marky Ramone’s Blitzkrieg at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lambchop (duo), Ryley Walker at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Doss at Elsewhere Hall
- The Lemonheads, Juliana Hatfield at the White Eagle Hall
- Tomberlin at Baby’s All Right
- Agnostic Front, No Redeeming Social Value, Subzero at the Meadows
- Marc Roberge at City Winery NYC
- The Slackers, Big D and the Kids Table, Bite Me Bambi at Sony Hall
- Kendall Street Company, Litz, One Time Weekend at Mercury Lounge
- High Waisted, Waterfall Strainer, Luc Swift at Alphaville
- S.C.A.B., Strange Weekend, Graham Grease, Hello Lightfoot at Heaven Can Wait
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Jr. Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Cafe
- Alias Smith & Jones at the Shrine
- Honey Dijon at the Knockdown Center
- Lizzie & the Makers at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- The TarantinosNYC at Pete’s Candy Store
Saturday, December 17
- LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel
- Modest Mouse, Mattress at Terminal 5
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- The Happy Fits, Daisy the Great, Phoneboy at Webster Hall
- Richard Thompson at Symphony Space
- Osees, Tea Eater at Brooklyn Made
- The Starting Line, Mae, Webbed Wing at Palladium Times Square
- Yerin Baek at Irving Plaza
- Steve Earle (solo) at City Winery NYC
- Siamés at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Jump, Little Children at the Bell House
- The Narrowbacks at Connolly’s Klub 45
- Loathe, Static Dress, Omerta at Elsewhere
- Sunn O))), Shoshin (初心) Duo, High Command at Pioneer Works
- Kendall Street Company, Litz, One Time Weekend at Mercury Lounge
- The So So Glos, Gymshorts at Elsewhere Zone One
- Tony & the Kiki at Mercury Lounge
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Flash Cooney & the Deans of Discipline, the Blowdryer Ensemble, Wexwax at the Parkside Lounge
- Joy Buzzer at Heaven Can Wait
- Squirrels from Hell at Young Ethel’s
- SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Jackson Scott at the Anyway Cafe
Sunday, December 18
- Chris Botti at the Blue Note
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- Cursive at Saint Vitus Bar
- Kat Edmonson at the Loft at City Winery
- Gibby Haynes, Paul Green Rock Academy, Lulu Lewis at TV Eye
- Brian Courtney Wlison, the Baylor Project at Sony Hall
- Millington, Joker’s Republic, JT Turret, Skappository at Arlene’s Grocery
- Sasha Dobson at Mezzrow
- Isaiah Sharkey & Friends at Cafe Wha?
- Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
- The Hipp Pipps, Hudson City Rats at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- SoulCake at Book Club
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- Andy Fitzpatrick, August Wells at the Scratcher Bar
- Maputi at Lucky