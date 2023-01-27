End January with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Friday, January 27
- The Kronos Quartet at Carnegie Hall
- Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Gipsy Kings (acoustic) w. Nicolas Reyes at City Winery NYC
- Gregory Alan Isakov at Brooklyn Steel
- Dru Hill at Webster Hall
- Galactic w. Robert Randolph at the Blue Note
- Cass McCombs + Band, Kolumbo at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Weight Band, Pressing Strings at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Penelope Scott, Yot Club, Hank at Baby’s All Right
- Plaid at Brooklyn Made
- Jazz Is Dead at Palladium Times Square
- Blonde Otter, Wetsuit, Chatterbox, Morphland at Trans-Pecos
- Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Michael Strauss and the Deep Sweet, the Underbites, the Supertones, Cat Casual & the Final Word at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Blackout Shoppers, Loafass, Dr. Ex and the Break-ups, Cash Bribe, World War IX at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Cafe
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, January 28
- Nikki Glaser, the Natural Lines at the Beacon Theatre
- Ma$e, Cam’ron, Jadakiss at the Apollo Theater
- EDEN, slenderbodies at Terminal 5
- Thee Sacred Souls, Jalen Ngonda, Say She She at Brooklyn Steel
- The Hold Steady, Two Dark Birds at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Suki Waterhouse, Blondshell at Webster Hall
- Anysia Kym, Beach Fossils (DJ Set), Discovery Zone, Downtown Boys, Duendita, Hannah Jadagu, Horsegirl, Ian Sweet, Katy Kirby, Liz Cooper, Mary Jane Dunphe, Weeping Icon, Wet (Stripped Down), Yumi Zouma (DJ) at the Bowery Ballroom
- January Jane, Four Trips Ahead, Rejectionist Front, Aidan Canfield, Movie Night at the Gramercy Theatre
- Galactic w. Matisyahu at the Blue Note
- Truth Club, thanks for coming at Baby’s All Right
- The Silk War, Sharkswimmer, King Bug, Real Burn at Brooklyn Made
- Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Serotonians, Density, Danny & the Bad Boyz, Commercial Interruption at the Parkside Lounge
- Highly Effective People, Tuff Sunshine, Vestments at Main Drag Music
- Bill Popp & the Tapes at the End Zone
- Barynya at the Anyway Cafe
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, January 29
- G. Love & Special Sauce, Donavon Frankenreiter, Nat Myers at Irving Plaza
- Hidden in Plain View at the Gramercy Theatre
- Galactic w. Nicholas Payton at the Blue Note
- The Adam Ezra Group, Sirsy (acoustic) at the Loft at City Winery
- The Color Fred, Alex Melton at TV Eye
- Editrix, Decor, Horse Torso, Sunkheaven at Saint Vitus Bar
- Urban Waste, Come Mierda, Raid, the Dilators, United Blood at Purgatory
- Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- Kylie Westerbeck at Book Club
- The Irish Siesiun at the 11th St. Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues