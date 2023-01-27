End January with Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Friday, January 27

The Kronos Quartet at Carnegie Hall

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the Brooklyn Bowl

Gipsy Kings (acoustic) w. Nicolas Reyes at City Winery NYC

Gregory Alan Isakov at Brooklyn Steel

Dru Hill at Webster Hall

Galactic w. Robert Randolph at the Blue Note

Cass McCombs + Band, Kolumbo at the Bowery Ballroom

The Weight Band, Pressing Strings at the Brooklyn Bowl

Penelope Scott, Yot Club, Hank at Baby’s All Right

Plaid at Brooklyn Made

Jazz Is Dead at Palladium Times Square

Blonde Otter, Wetsuit, Chatterbox, Morphland at Trans-Pecos

Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Michael Strauss and the Deep Sweet, the Underbites, the Supertones, Cat Casual & the Final Word at Arlene’s Grocery

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Blackout Shoppers, Loafass, Dr. Ex and the Break-ups, Cash Bribe, World War IX at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Cafe

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, January 28

Nikki Glaser, the Natural Lines at the Beacon Theatre

Ma$e, Cam’ron, Jadakiss at the Apollo Theater

EDEN, slenderbodies at Terminal 5

Thee Sacred Souls, Jalen Ngonda, Say She She at Brooklyn Steel

The Hold Steady, Two Dark Birds at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Suki Waterhouse, Blondshell at Webster Hall

Anysia Kym, Beach Fossils (DJ Set), Discovery Zone, Downtown Boys, Duendita, Hannah Jadagu, Horsegirl, Ian Sweet, Katy Kirby, Liz Cooper, Mary Jane Dunphe, Weeping Icon, Wet (Stripped Down), Yumi Zouma (DJ) at the Bowery Ballroom

January Jane, Four Trips Ahead, Rejectionist Front, Aidan Canfield, Movie Night at the Gramercy Theatre

Galactic w. Matisyahu at the Blue Note

Truth Club, thanks for coming at Baby’s All Right

The Silk War, Sharkswimmer, King Bug, Real Burn at Brooklyn Made

Toshi Reagon at Joe’s Pub

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Serotonians, Density, Danny & the Bad Boyz, Commercial Interruption at the Parkside Lounge

Highly Effective People, Tuff Sunshine, Vestments at Main Drag Music

Bill Popp & the Tapes at the End Zone

Barynya at the Anyway Cafe

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, January 29