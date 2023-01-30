This Week’s Top Live Music Choices in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.

Monday, January 30

The Charlatans UK, Ride at Webster Hall

Almost Monday, Doublecamp, Blaketheman1000 at the Bowery Ballroom

Token at the Gramercy Theatre

The Lads from Liverpool at City Winery NYC

Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Ryan and the Revelators, the Acute, Tuesday Night, Dead Lounge at Arlene’s Grocery

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues

Eve Silber and Geoff Burke at the Ear Inn

The Brian Charette Quintet at the Django

Tuesday, January 31

The Charlatans UK, Ride at Brooklyn Steel

Tyler Hubbard at the Bowery Ballroom

Ted Leo at Union Pool

Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub

A. Savage, Eaters, Ofir Ganon at Sundown

Sasha Dobson at Pete’s Candy Store

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Clarence Spady & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Cody Melville & Bubble at the Loft at City Winery

Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, February 1

pH-1 at Webster Hall

Lee DeWyze, Frank Viele & Cut the Kids in Half at City Vineyard

Shemekia Copeland at City Winery NYC

Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbes

Elly Kace, Granite Garden, Mae & Henry at Berlin

Jeremy and the Harlequins, Diane and the Gentle Men, Lorne Behrman, Chris Nitti at the Bowery Electric

Brian Charette at Mezzrow

The Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, February 2