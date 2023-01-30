This Week’s Top Live Music Choices in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts this week in New York City. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates. Note that several artists and indoor venues continue to require proof of COVID vaccinations and/or mandate the wearing of masks.
Monday, January 30
- The Charlatans UK, Ride at Webster Hall
- Almost Monday, Doublecamp, Blaketheman1000 at the Bowery Ballroom
- Token at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Lads from Liverpool at City Winery NYC
- Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Tony Conniff & Band at the Bitter End
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Ryan and the Revelators, the Acute, Tuesday Night, Dead Lounge at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Michael Hill at Terra Blues
- Eve Silber and Geoff Burke at the Ear Inn
- The Brian Charette Quintet at the Django
Tuesday, January 31
- The Charlatans UK, Ride at Brooklyn Steel
- Tyler Hubbard at the Bowery Ballroom
- Ted Leo at Union Pool
- Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub
- A. Savage, Eaters, Ofir Ganon at Sundown
- Sasha Dobson at Pete’s Candy Store
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Clarence Spady & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Cody Melville & Bubble at the Loft at City Winery
- Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, February 1
- pH-1 at Webster Hall
- Lee DeWyze, Frank Viele & Cut the Kids in Half at City Vineyard
- Shemekia Copeland at City Winery NYC
- Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbes
- Elly Kace, Granite Garden, Mae & Henry at Berlin
- Jeremy and the Harlequins, Diane and the Gentle Men, Lorne Behrman, Chris Nitti at the Bowery Electric
- Brian Charette at Mezzrow
- The Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, February 2
- Afrojack at Marquee
- Sunny War ar Rough Trade NYC
- Raul Malo at City Winery NYC
- Jesca Hoop, Gracie and Rachel at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Gone Gone Beyond, Laura Elliot, Happie at Brooklyn Made
- Ms. Lisa Fischer at the Blue Note
- Mike Stern Band with Randy Brecker and Dennis Chambers at Birdland Jazz Club
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- The Luca Benedetti Trio at Groove
- Mick’s Jaguar, OC Rippers, CT Hustle and the Muscle at Union Pool
- Free Whenever, Rob Mastrianni, the Moonskippers at Heaven Can Wait
- Val Kinzler at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion