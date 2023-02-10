Guide to Good Live Music This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, February 10

Maxwell, Ne-Yo, Keyshia Cole, Mario, Stokely, Rakim, Blackstreet, Carl Thomas at Barclays Center

Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre

Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre

J.Y. Park at the Kings Theatre

Lisa Lisa, TKA, Montell Jordan, Slick Rick, George Lamond, Tone Loc, Cece Peniston, Mase, Nice & Smooth, Judy Torres, Soul Sonic Force, the Cover Girls, Cynthia, Black Sheep, Soave at Radio City Music Hall

Tove Lo, Slayyyter at the Knockdown Center

Yo La Tengo at the Greene Space

Adam Melchor at Brooklyn Steel

Cheat Codes at Marquee

Ty Sunderland at Webster Hall

Claire Rosinkranz, DWLLRS, mehlo at Webster Hall

Lorna Luft at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Dianne Reeves at the Rose Theater

BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note

Kiwi Jr. at Berlin

Forest Blakk at Mercury Lounge

Kids Return, Plastic Waves at Elsewhere Zone One

Candy, L.O.T.I.O.N., Ekulu, Fleshwater at TV Eye

Gift, Hooveriii, Customer at Baby’s All Right

Mau P at Super Ingredients

Horrendous, Outer Heaven, Reeking Aura at Saint Vitus Bar

Scout Gillett, Jackie West, Nicomo at the Owl

Percy Jones & MJ12 at Barbes

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Back 2 Zero at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Kolker at the Bitter End

Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe

Saturday, February 11

Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre

Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre

El Gran Combo, Jerry Rivera, India, Puerto Rican Power at Radio City Music Hall

Gregory Porter, Jazzmeia Horn at the Kings Theatre

The Stylistics, Bloodstone, Heatwave, Blue Magic, the Intruders at the Beacon Theatre

Morat at Palladium Times Square

Samia, Tommy Lefroy, Wormy at Brooklyn Steel

Lorna Luft at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Dianne Reeves at the Rose Theater

BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note

Sheila E. & the E Train at City Winery NYC

Imperial Triumphant, Couch Slut, Sunrot, Diva Karr, Greyfleshtethered at Saint Vitus Bar

Billy May (acoustic) at the Green Room 42

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Blu Eye Extinction at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Acute at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Sunday, February 12