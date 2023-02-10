Guide to Good Live Music This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, February 10
- Maxwell, Ne-Yo, Keyshia Cole, Mario, Stokely, Rakim, Blackstreet, Carl Thomas at Barclays Center
- Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- J.Y. Park at the Kings Theatre
- Lisa Lisa, TKA, Montell Jordan, Slick Rick, George Lamond, Tone Loc, Cece Peniston, Mase, Nice & Smooth, Judy Torres, Soul Sonic Force, the Cover Girls, Cynthia, Black Sheep, Soave at Radio City Music Hall
- Tove Lo, Slayyyter at the Knockdown Center
- Yo La Tengo at the Greene Space
- Adam Melchor at Brooklyn Steel
- Cheat Codes at Marquee
- Ty Sunderland at Webster Hall
- Claire Rosinkranz, DWLLRS, mehlo at Webster Hall
- Lorna Luft at Feinstein’s/54 Below
- Dianne Reeves at the Rose Theater
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
- Kiwi Jr. at Berlin
- Forest Blakk at Mercury Lounge
- Kids Return, Plastic Waves at Elsewhere Zone One
- Candy, L.O.T.I.O.N., Ekulu, Fleshwater at TV Eye
- Gift, Hooveriii, Customer at Baby’s All Right
- Mau P at Super Ingredients
- Horrendous, Outer Heaven, Reeking Aura at Saint Vitus Bar
- Scout Gillett, Jackie West, Nicomo at the Owl
- Percy Jones & MJ12 at Barbes
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Back 2 Zero at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe
Saturday, February 11
- Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- El Gran Combo, Jerry Rivera, India, Puerto Rican Power at Radio City Music Hall
- Gregory Porter, Jazzmeia Horn at the Kings Theatre
- The Stylistics, Bloodstone, Heatwave, Blue Magic, the Intruders at the Beacon Theatre
- Morat at Palladium Times Square
- Samia, Tommy Lefroy, Wormy at Brooklyn Steel
- Lorna Luft at Feinstein’s/54 Below
- Dianne Reeves at the Rose Theater
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
- Sheila E. & the E Train at City Winery NYC
- Imperial Triumphant, Couch Slut, Sunrot, Diva Karr, Greyfleshtethered at Saint Vitus Bar
- Billy May (acoustic) at the Green Room 42
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
- Blu Eye Extinction at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- The Acute at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
Sunday, February 12
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Lilys at Baby’s All Right
- Imperial Triumphant, Couch Slut, Sunrot, Diva Karr, Greyfleshtethered at Saint Vitus Bar
- Hank, Amadelle, Tomás Tomás, Sticktype at the Sultan Room
- Svetlana and Her Big Band at Joe’s Pub
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at City Vineyard
- Stew Cutler and Friends at Arthur’s Tavern
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe