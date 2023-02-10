Home
Tove Lo at Governors Ball on 6/22/22 / Everynight Charley

Guide to Good Live Music This Weekend in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 50+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, February 10

  • Maxwell, Ne-Yo, Keyshia Cole, Mario, Stokely, Rakim, Blackstreet, Carl Thomas at Barclays Center
  • Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • J.Y. Park at the Kings Theatre
  • Lisa Lisa, TKA, Montell Jordan, Slick Rick, George Lamond, Tone Loc, Cece Peniston, Mase, Nice & Smooth, Judy Torres, Soul Sonic Force, the Cover Girls, Cynthia, Black Sheep, Soave at Radio City Music Hall
  • Tove Lo, Slayyyter at the Knockdown Center
  • Yo La Tengo at the Greene Space
  • Adam Melchor at Brooklyn Steel
  • Cheat Codes at Marquee
  • Ty Sunderland at Webster Hall
  • Claire Rosinkranz, DWLLRS, mehlo at Webster Hall
  • Lorna Luft at Feinstein’s/54 Below
  • Dianne Reeves at the Rose Theater
  • BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
  • Kiwi Jr. at Berlin
  • Forest Blakk at Mercury Lounge
  • Kids Return, Plastic Waves at Elsewhere Zone One
  • Candy, L.O.T.I.O.N., Ekulu, Fleshwater at TV Eye
  • Gift, Hooveriii, Customer at Baby’s All Right
  • Mau P at Super Ingredients
  • Horrendous, Outer Heaven, Reeking Aura at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Scout Gillett, Jackie West, Nicomo at the Owl
  • Percy Jones & MJ12 at Barbes
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • Back 2 Zero at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Kolker at the Bitter End
  • Arnt Arntzen at the Anyway Cafe

Saturday, February 11

  • Bob Weir & the Wolf Bros at the Capitol Theatre
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • El Gran Combo, Jerry Rivera, India, Puerto Rican Power at Radio City Music Hall
  • Gregory Porter, Jazzmeia Horn at the Kings Theatre
  • The Stylistics, Bloodstone, Heatwave, Blue Magic, the Intruders at the Beacon Theatre
  • Morat at Palladium Times Square
  • Samia, Tommy Lefroy, Wormy at Brooklyn Steel
  • Lorna Luft at Feinstein’s/54 Below
  • Dianne Reeves at the Rose Theater
  • BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
  • Sheila E. & the E Train at City Winery NYC
  • Imperial Triumphant, Couch Slut, Sunrot, Diva Karr, Greyfleshtethered at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Billy May (acoustic) at the Green Room 42
  • Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Blu Eye Extinction at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • The Acute at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Sunday, February 12

  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
  • BJ the Chicago Kid at the Blue Note
  • Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Lilys at Baby’s All Right
  • Imperial Triumphant, Couch Slut, Sunrot, Diva Karr, Greyfleshtethered at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Hank, Amadelle, Tomás Tomás, Sticktype at the Sultan Room
  • Svetlana and Her Big Band at Joe’s Pub
  • The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at City Vineyard
  • Stew Cutler and Friends at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe