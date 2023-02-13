Live Music for Valentines Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 13

Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre

Our Lady Peace at Irving Plaza

Stimmerman, Editrix, CGI Jesus, Birthday Ass at the Sultan Room

Danny Bassan at Cafe Wha?

Dean Lewis at Mercury Lounge

Apollo Flowerchild, Banswomb, Malik English at Mercury Lounge

Damn Tall Buildings at Pete’s Candy Store

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room

Kelley Swindall, Dina Regine, Diane Gentile at the Anyway Cafe

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Doc French at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

Felix Slim at Cowgirl Seahorse

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, February 14 (St. Valentine’s Day)

Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden

Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre

Lang Lang w. the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Radio City Music Hall

Cupcakke, Mel 4Ever, Club Eat, DOLLNXTDOOR at the Hall at Elsewhere

Joyce Wrice at the Bowery Ballroom

Samara Joy at the Blue Note

Lalah Hathaway at Sony Hall

Lilys at Baby’s All Right

Susu, Night Spins, Dream Pony at the Bowery Electric

Puma Perl & Friends, Soulcake at the 11th St. Bar

The Marvel Allen Band at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Rob Mastrianni at the Anyway Cafe

Bill Popp (solo) at the Hard Swallow

Wednesday, February 15

Maggie Rogers, Del Water Gap at Radio City Music Hall

Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall

The Viagra Boys, the Steens at the Hall at Elsewhere

Samara Joy at the Blue Note

Gideon, For the Fallen Dreams, Orthodox, Guerrilla Warfare at the Meadows

James Maddock at the Loft at City Winery

Caiola, TEOA at Cafe Wha?

Eclectic Charango Beats, InCircles, Cole Lumpkin, Persons at Our Wicked Lady

Doc Honey, Cancion Franklin, Ian Taylor at Pianos

August Wells at the 11th St. Bar

Zopa, Hennessy at Baby’s All Right

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Mr. Darren Chase and Michael Scales at the Anyway Cafe

The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn

Thursday, February 16