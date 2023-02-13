Live Music for Valentines Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, February 13
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Our Lady Peace at Irving Plaza
- Stimmerman, Editrix, CGI Jesus, Birthday Ass at the Sultan Room
- Danny Bassan at Cafe Wha?
- Dean Lewis at Mercury Lounge
- Apollo Flowerchild, Banswomb, Malik English at Mercury Lounge
- Damn Tall Buildings at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room
- Kelley Swindall, Dina Regine, Diane Gentile at the Anyway Cafe
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Doc French at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- Felix Slim at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, February 14 (St. Valentine’s Day)
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lang Lang w. the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Radio City Music Hall
- Cupcakke, Mel 4Ever, Club Eat, DOLLNXTDOOR at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Joyce Wrice at the Bowery Ballroom
- Samara Joy at the Blue Note
- Lalah Hathaway at Sony Hall
- Lilys at Baby’s All Right
- Susu, Night Spins, Dream Pony at the Bowery Electric
- Puma Perl & Friends, Soulcake at the 11th St. Bar
- The Marvel Allen Band at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Rob Mastrianni at the Anyway Cafe
- Bill Popp (solo) at the Hard Swallow
Wednesday, February 15
- Maggie Rogers, Del Water Gap at Radio City Music Hall
- Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
- The Viagra Boys, the Steens at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Samara Joy at the Blue Note
- Gideon, For the Fallen Dreams, Orthodox, Guerrilla Warfare at the Meadows
- James Maddock at the Loft at City Winery
- Caiola, TEOA at Cafe Wha?
- Eclectic Charango Beats, InCircles, Cole Lumpkin, Persons at Our Wicked Lady
- Doc Honey, Cancion Franklin, Ian Taylor at Pianos
- August Wells at the 11th St. Bar
- Zopa, Hennessy at Baby’s All Right
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Mr. Darren Chase and Michael Scales at the Anyway Cafe
- The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn
Thursday, February 16
- Brandi Carlile (solo) at the Capitol Theatre
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Robert McDuffie w. the Czech National Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall
- Stephen Sanchez at Irving Plaza
- Kimbra, Tei Shi at Webster Hall
Julia Wolf, Bronze Avery at the Bowery Ballroom
- Viagra Boys, the Steens at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Ghostface Killah at Fotografiska
- Gideon, For the Fallen Dreams, Orthodox, Guerrilla Warfare at the Meadows
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Lostboycrow at Mercury Lounge
- They Hate Change, Pawpaw Rod at Dr. Marten’s Herald Square
- Adam Masterson at the Bitter End
- Royal Arctic Institute, Clamb, Seawind of Battery, Alma at Heaven Can Wait
- Crazy & the Brains, King Strang, Tetchy, Puzzled Panther at Saint Vitus Bar
- Jennifer Juneau, Don _Pour, Emily Frembgen, Motivation Marilynn & John G, Princess Pamela, Valkyrie’s Vendetta, Patti Rothberg’s Hole in One Band at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Miguelito, Lights with Fire, Highly Effective People, Pair of Sloths, Orange Peel Mystic, the Juice Is Okay at Rubulad
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Blues People at Terra Blues
- The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
- Buck and a Quarter at the Anyway Cafe
- Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion