Live Music for Valentines Week in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 13

  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Our Lady Peace at Irving Plaza
  • Stimmerman, Editrix, CGI Jesus, Birthday Ass at the Sultan Room
  • Danny Bassan at Cafe Wha?
  • Dean Lewis at Mercury Lounge
  • Apollo Flowerchild, Banswomb, Malik English at Mercury Lounge
  • Damn Tall Buildings at Pete’s Candy Store
  • The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room
  • Kelley Swindall, Dina Regine, Diane Gentile at the Anyway Cafe
  • The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Doc French at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Felix Slim at Cowgirl Seahorse
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, February 14 (St. Valentine’s Day)

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Lang Lang w. the Orchestra of St. Luke’s at Radio City Music Hall
  • Cupcakke, Mel 4Ever, Club Eat, DOLLNXTDOOR at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Joyce Wrice at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Samara Joy at the Blue Note
  • Lalah Hathaway at Sony Hall
  • Lilys at Baby’s All Right
  • Susu, Night Spins, Dream Pony at the Bowery Electric
  • Puma Perl & Friends, Soulcake at the 11th St. Bar
  • The Marvel Allen Band at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Rob Mastrianni at the Anyway Cafe
  • Bill Popp (solo) at the Hard Swallow

Wednesday, February 15

  • Maggie Rogers, Del Water Gap at Radio City Music Hall
  • Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
  • The Viagra Boys, the Steens at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Samara Joy at the Blue Note
  • Gideon, For the Fallen Dreams, Orthodox, Guerrilla Warfare at the Meadows
  • James Maddock at the Loft at City Winery
  • Caiola, TEOA at Cafe Wha?
  • Eclectic Charango Beats, InCircles, Cole Lumpkin, Persons at Our Wicked Lady
  • Doc Honey, Cancion Franklin, Ian Taylor at Pianos
  • August Wells at the 11th St. Bar
  • Zopa, Hennessy at Baby’s All Right
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • Mr. Darren Chase and Michael Scales at the Anyway Cafe
  • The Backalley Dolls at the Ear Inn

Thursday, February 16

  • Brandi Carlile (solo) at the Capitol Theatre
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Robert McDuffie w. the Czech National Symphony Orchestra at Carnegie Hall
  • Stephen Sanchez at Irving Plaza
  • Kimbra, Tei Shi at Webster Hall
    Julia Wolf, Bronze Avery at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Viagra Boys, the Steens at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Ghostface Killah at Fotografiska
  • Gideon, For the Fallen Dreams, Orthodox, Guerrilla Warfare at the Meadows
  • Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Lostboycrow at Mercury Lounge
  • They Hate Change, Pawpaw Rod at Dr. Marten’s Herald Square
  • Adam Masterson at the Bitter End
  • Royal Arctic Institute, Clamb, Seawind of Battery, Alma at Heaven Can Wait
  • Crazy & the Brains, King Strang, Tetchy, Puzzled Panther at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Jennifer Juneau, Don _Pour, Emily Frembgen, Motivation Marilynn & John G, Princess Pamela, Valkyrie’s Vendetta, Patti Rothberg’s Hole in One Band at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Miguelito, Lights with Fire, Highly Effective People, Pair of Sloths, Orange Peel Mystic, the Juice Is Okay at Rubulad
  • Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Blues People at Terra Blues
  • The Hugh Pool Band w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
  • Buck and a Quarter at the Anyway Cafe
  • Felix Slim at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion