The Best Live Music for Presidents Day Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York area this Presidents Day weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, February 17
- JJ Lin at Barclays Center
- Brandi Carlile (solo) at the Capitol Theatre
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lil Darkie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Viagra Boys, the Steens at the Hall at Elsewhere
- TR/ST at Racket
- Boogie T, Sodown, Notixx, Skellytn at Webster Hall
- binki, NNAMDÏ at the Bowery Ballroom
- Danny Ocean at Irving Plaza
- Angie Stone at Sony Hall
- Screaming Females at White Eagle Hall
- Ron Sexsmith at City Winery NYC
- The Sleeping, Death Spiral at Saint Vitus Bar
- ZOPA w. Michael Imperioli, Stella Rose at Baby’s All Right
- Andrew Combs, Katie Von Schleicher, Work Wife at the Sultan Room
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- Edwin Vasquez at the Bitter End
- Saddlemen at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Rob Mastrianni, Free Whenever, Hyllus & the Velligers at Brooklyn Music Kitchen
- Barynya at the Anyway Cafe
- Skunk in the Roses, Coby Koehl, Rew Starr at Pangea
Saturday, February 18
- Four Tet, Fred Again…, Skrillex at Madison Square Garden
- JJ Lin at Barclays Center
- Bush, Candlebox at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Soulfly, Bodybox, Skinflint at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Bon Entendeur at Brooklyn Steel
- The White Buffalo, Myron Elkins at the Brooklyn Bowl
Tourist at Brooklyn Made
- American Authors, Billy Raffoul at Racket
- Angie Stone at Sony Hall
- Screaming Females at White Eagle Hall
- Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
- JW Francis (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
- Katy Kirby, Poise, Grumpy at the Broadway
- Al Olender at Union Pool
- Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music, Hyperdolls, the Individuals, the F.E.D.S at the Bowery Electric
- Richie Quake, Sid Simons, Not Enemies at Mercury Lounge
- Ellie Turner, J Lind, Rose Stoller at the Church of the Epiphany
- Percy Jones Bootstrapper, Pakt at Nublu 151
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Cafe
- Galdort Gumbo & the Righteous Cats at the Bitter End
Sunday, February 19
- Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
- John Cameron Mitchell, Amber Martin, J Hoard at Joe’s Pub
- A-Trak, Nick Catchdubs at Public Records
- YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, D3szn at the Knockdown Center
- Tourist at Brooklyn Made
- young friend at Baby’s All Right
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Shaun Martin at Cafe Wha?
- E.W. Harris, Ellie Turner at the Scratcher Bar
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- The Hipp Pipps, the Pepperpot Bats, the Serotonians at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Pepper Solano & Sergio Rojas at the Bitter End
- Miss Maybell at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- Lorenzo Landini at Book Club
- The Irish Siesiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Carl Banks at the Red Lion