Viagra Boys at Elsewhere on 2/15/23 / Everynight Charley

The Best Live Music for Presidents Day Weekend

Everynight Charley Crespo
Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York area this Presidents Day weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, February 17

  • JJ Lin at Barclays Center
  • Brandi Carlile (solo) at the Capitol Theatre
  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Lil Darkie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Viagra Boys, the Steens at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • TR/ST at Racket
  • Boogie T, Sodown, Notixx, Skellytn at Webster Hall
  • binki, NNAMDÏ at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Danny Ocean at Irving Plaza
  • Angie Stone at Sony Hall
  • Screaming Females at White Eagle Hall
  • Ron Sexsmith at City Winery NYC
  • The Sleeping, Death Spiral at Saint Vitus Bar
  • ZOPA w. Michael Imperioli, Stella Rose at Baby’s All Right
  • Andrew Combs, Katie Von Schleicher, Work Wife at the Sultan Room
  • Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Edwin Vasquez at the Bitter End
  • Saddlemen at the Bitter End
  • The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Rob Mastrianni, Free Whenever, Hyllus & the Velligers at Brooklyn Music Kitchen
  • Barynya at the Anyway Cafe
  • Skunk in the Roses, Coby Koehl, Rew Starr at Pangea

Saturday, February 18

  • Four Tet, Fred Again…, Skrillex at Madison Square Garden
  • JJ Lin at Barclays Center
  • Bush, Candlebox at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Soulfly, Bodybox, Skinflint at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Bon Entendeur at Brooklyn Steel
  • The White Buffalo, Myron Elkins at the Brooklyn Bowl
    Tourist at Brooklyn Made
  • American Authors, Billy Raffoul at Racket
  • Angie Stone at Sony Hall
  • Screaming Females at White Eagle Hall
  • Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club
  • JW Francis (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC
  • Katy Kirby, Poise, Grumpy at the Broadway
  • Al Olender at Union Pool
  • Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music, Hyperdolls, the Individuals, the F.E.D.S at the Bowery Electric
  • Richie Quake, Sid Simons, Not Enemies at Mercury Lounge
  • Ellie Turner, J Lind, Rose Stoller at the Church of the Epiphany
  • Percy Jones Bootstrapper, Pakt at Nublu 151
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
  • The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Cafe
  • Galdort Gumbo & the Righteous Cats at the Bitter End

Sunday, February 19

  • Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre
  • John Cameron Mitchell, Amber Martin, J Hoard at Joe’s Pub
  • A-Trak, Nick Catchdubs at Public Records
  • YG, OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, D3szn at the Knockdown Center
  • Tourist at Brooklyn Made
  • young friend at Baby’s All Right
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
  • Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Shaun Martin at Cafe Wha?
  • E.W. Harris, Ellie Turner at the Scratcher Bar
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • The Hipp Pipps, the Pepperpot Bats, the Serotonians at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Pepper Solano & Sergio Rojas at the Bitter End
  • Miss Maybell at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
  • Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
  • Lorenzo Landini at Book Club
  • The Irish Siesiun at the 11th St. Bar
  • Carl Banks at the Red Lion