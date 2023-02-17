The Best Live Music for Presidents Day Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in New York area this Presidents Day weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, February 17

JJ Lin at Barclays Center

Brandi Carlile (solo) at the Capitol Theatre

Elvis Costello at the Gramercy Theatre

Lil Darkie at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Viagra Boys, the Steens at the Hall at Elsewhere

TR/ST at Racket

Boogie T, Sodown, Notixx, Skellytn at Webster Hall

binki, NNAMDÏ at the Bowery Ballroom

Danny Ocean at Irving Plaza

Angie Stone at Sony Hall

Screaming Females at White Eagle Hall

Ron Sexsmith at City Winery NYC

The Sleeping, Death Spiral at Saint Vitus Bar

ZOPA w. Michael Imperioli, Stella Rose at Baby’s All Right

Andrew Combs, Katie Von Schleicher, Work Wife at the Sultan Room

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

Edwin Vasquez at the Bitter End

Saddlemen at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Rob Mastrianni, Free Whenever, Hyllus & the Velligers at Brooklyn Music Kitchen

Barynya at the Anyway Cafe

Skunk in the Roses, Coby Koehl, Rew Starr at Pangea

Saturday, February 18

Four Tet, Fred Again…, Skrillex at Madison Square Garden

JJ Lin at Barclays Center

Bush, Candlebox at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Soulfly, Bodybox, Skinflint at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Bon Entendeur at Brooklyn Steel

The White Buffalo, Myron Elkins at the Brooklyn Bowl

Tourist at Brooklyn Made

Tourist at Brooklyn Made American Authors, Billy Raffoul at Racket

Angie Stone at Sony Hall

Screaming Females at White Eagle Hall

Catherine Russell at Birdland Jazz Club

JW Francis (acoustic) at Rough Trade NYC

Katy Kirby, Poise, Grumpy at the Broadway

Al Olender at Union Pool

Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music, Hyperdolls, the Individuals, the F.E.D.S at the Bowery Electric

Richie Quake, Sid Simons, Not Enemies at Mercury Lounge

Ellie Turner, J Lind, Rose Stoller at the Church of the Epiphany

Percy Jones Bootstrapper, Pakt at Nublu 151

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

The Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Anyway Cafe

Galdort Gumbo & the Righteous Cats at the Bitter End

Sunday, February 19