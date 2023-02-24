Live Music for the Last Weekend in February

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York area this last weekend in February. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, February 24
- Nas at Madison Square Garden
- India.Arie, Sarah Jones, aja monet, Mereba, Kimberly Nichole, Ebony Williams, UMI, Danielle Ponder, Celisse at Lincoln Center
- Patrick Duffy Band, Petranova at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, Blame My Youth at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below
- Tinlicker, Sasha Rome at Brooklyn Steel
- Kaskade at Marquee
- Madam X, Jubilee, Star Eyes at Public Records
- Badflower, Des Rocs, Blood Red Shoes at Irving Plaza
- Rachael & Vilray, Tucci Swing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC
- Marc Ribot at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Marcy Playground, Hank & Cupcakes, the Back-Alley Dolls at Arlene’s Grocery
- Kendra Morris, GA-20, Abby Jeanne at Brooklyn Made
- Faten Kanaan, JJJJJerome Ellis at National Sawdust
- The Rebirth Brass Band, Quarter Water at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
- Gunnar at SoFar Sounds
- Geese, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Chanel Beads at Mercury Lounge
- Emmet Cohen at Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
- Scout Gillett, Diamond Grinder, Goo at Union Pool
- Blanket Approval, Locations, Bridges at the Bowery Electric
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
- Puzzled Panther, Crazy and the Brains, Loo at TV Eye
- Squirrels from Hell at Young Ethel’s
- Kolker at the Bitter End
Saturday, February 25
- India.Arie, Sarah Jones, aja monet, Mereba, Kimberly Nichole, Ebony Williams, UMI, Danielle Ponder, Celisse at Lincoln Center
- Michelle Zauner, Kevin Morby, Eric D. Johnson, Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Finn, UWADE, Phil Cook, Johanna Samuels at Carnegie Hall
- Judy Collins at the Town Hall
- Pat Green, the Josh Abbott Band, Cory Morrow at Terminal 5
- Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below
- Nav, SoFago, RealestK at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- SNAILS, Muerte, Rated R at Webster Hall
- The Dip, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at Brooklyn Steel
- Quarters of Change, Late Night Drive Home, Telescreens at Irving Plaza
- Tauk Moore, Stolen Gin at the Brooklyn Bowl
- Hulder, Blackbraid, Aeviterne, Stress Angel at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Joy Again at Racket
- Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC
- The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
- Emmet Cohen at Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
- Dune Rats, Chastity, Superbloom at Brooklyn Made
- D.R.U.G.S., Varials, the Callous Daoboys, 156/Silence at the Meadows
- Skyy at the Cutting Room
- Pearla, Katy Rea at Public Records
- The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
- Ekulu, Fugitive, Infandus at Saint Vitus Bar
- Geese, Been Stellar, Godcaster at Mercury Lounge
- Upper Winds, Chaser, King-Mob at Footlight Underground at the Windjammer
- Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Holey Sweater, Henge, the Record Players at the Parkside Lounge
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Kolker at the Bitter End
- Barynya at the Anyway Cafe
Sunday, February 26
- John Cameron Mitchell, Amber Martin, J Hoard at Joe’s Pub
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Wellmont Theater
- Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below
- Riz La Vie, Johan Lenox at the Bowery Ballroom
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Emmet Cohen at Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
- Evan Stephens Hall, Allegra Krieger at Mercury Lounge
- CT Hustle and the Muscle, Idolizers, Killer Kin, Shining Faces at Our Wicked Lady
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- The Benny Benack III Quartet at the Blue Note
- Ricky Stein, Annie Trezza, Marguerite Stern at Mercury Lounge
- Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
- Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Abby Ahmad & Mark Marshall, Oropendola at the Scratcher Bar
- Rachel Bassini at Book Club