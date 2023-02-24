Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Nas at the Meadows festival on 9/17/17 / Everynight Charley

Live Music for the Last Weekend in February

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York area this last weekend in February. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, February 24

  • Nas at Madison Square Garden
  • India.Arie, Sarah Jones, aja monet, Mereba, Kimberly Nichole, Ebony Williams, UMI, Danielle Ponder, Celisse at Lincoln Center
  • Patrick Duffy Band, Petranova at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
  • HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, Blame My Youth at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below
  • Tinlicker, Sasha Rome at Brooklyn Steel
  • Kaskade at Marquee
  • Madam X, Jubilee, Star Eyes at Public Records
  • Badflower, Des Rocs, Blood Red Shoes at Irving Plaza
  • Rachael & Vilray, Tucci Swing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC
  • Marc Ribot at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Marcy Playground, Hank & Cupcakes, the Back-Alley Dolls at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Kendra Morris, GA-20, Abby Jeanne at Brooklyn Made
  • Faten Kanaan, JJJJJerome Ellis at National Sawdust
  • The Rebirth Brass Band, Quarter Water at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
  • Gunnar at SoFar Sounds
  • Geese, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Chanel Beads at Mercury Lounge
  • Emmet Cohen at Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
  • Scout Gillett, Diamond Grinder, Goo at Union Pool
  • Blanket Approval, Locations, Bridges at the Bowery Electric
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues
  • Puzzled Panther, Crazy and the Brains, Loo at TV Eye
  • Squirrels from Hell at Young Ethel’s
  • Kolker at the Bitter End

Saturday, February 25

  • India.Arie, Sarah Jones, aja monet, Mereba, Kimberly Nichole, Ebony Williams, UMI, Danielle Ponder, Celisse at Lincoln Center
  • Michelle Zauner, Kevin Morby, Eric D. Johnson, Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Finn, UWADE, Phil Cook, Johanna Samuels at Carnegie Hall
  • Judy Collins at the Town Hall
  • Pat Green, the Josh Abbott Band, Cory Morrow at Terminal 5
  • Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below
  • Nav, SoFago, RealestK at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • SNAILS, Muerte, Rated R at Webster Hall
  • The Dip, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at Brooklyn Steel
  • Quarters of Change, Late Night Drive Home, Telescreens at Irving Plaza
  • Tauk Moore, Stolen Gin at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Hulder, Blackbraid, Aeviterne, Stress Angel at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Joy Again at Racket
  • Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC
  • The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
  • Emmet Cohen at Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
  • Dune Rats, Chastity, Superbloom at Brooklyn Made
  • D.R.U.G.S., Varials, the Callous Daoboys, 156/Silence at the Meadows
  • Skyy at the Cutting Room
  • Pearla, Katy Rea at Public Records
  • The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
  • Ekulu, Fugitive, Infandus at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Geese, Been Stellar, Godcaster at Mercury Lounge
  • Upper Winds, Chaser, King-Mob at Footlight Underground at the Windjammer
  • Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Holey Sweater, Henge, the Record Players at the Parkside Lounge
  • The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • Kolker at the Bitter End
  • Barynya at the Anyway Cafe

Sunday, February 26

  • John Cameron Mitchell, Amber Martin, J Hoard at Joe’s Pub
  • Elvis Costello & the Imposters at the Wellmont Theater
  • Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below
  • Riz La Vie, Johan Lenox at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
  • The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note
  • Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Emmet Cohen at Smoke Jazz & Supper Club
  • Evan Stephens Hall, Allegra Krieger at Mercury Lounge
  • CT Hustle and the Muscle, Idolizers, Killer Kin, Shining Faces at Our Wicked Lady
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • The Benny Benack III Quartet at the Blue Note
  • Ricky Stein, Annie Trezza, Marguerite Stern at Mercury Lounge
  • Assaf Salhov at the Anyway Cafe
  • Sashka Drey at the Anyway Cafe
  • The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
  • Abby Ahmad & Mark Marshall, Oropendola at the Scratcher Bar
  • Rachel Bassini at Book Club