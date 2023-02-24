Live Music for the Last Weekend in February

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York area this last weekend in February. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, February 24

Nas at Madison Square Garden

India.Arie, Sarah Jones, aja monet, Mereba, Kimberly Nichole, Ebony Williams, UMI, Danielle Ponder, Celisse at Lincoln Center

Patrick Duffy Band, Petranova at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

HARDY, Jameson Rodgers, Blame My Youth at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Tinlicker, Sasha Rome at Brooklyn Steel

Kaskade at Marquee

Madam X, Jubilee, Star Eyes at Public Records

Badflower, Des Rocs, Blood Red Shoes at Irving Plaza

Rachael & Vilray, Tucci Swing at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC

Marc Ribot at (le) Poisson Rouge

Marcy Playground, Hank & Cupcakes, the Back-Alley Dolls at Arlene’s Grocery

Kendra Morris, GA-20, Abby Jeanne at Brooklyn Made

Faten Kanaan, JJJJJerome Ellis at National Sawdust

The Rebirth Brass Band, Quarter Water at the Brooklyn Bowl

Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note

Gunnar at SoFar Sounds

Geese, They Are Gutting a Body of Water, Chanel Beads at Mercury Lounge

Emmet Cohen at Smoke Jazz & Supper Club

Scout Gillett, Diamond Grinder, Goo at Union Pool

Blanket Approval, Locations, Bridges at the Bowery Electric

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Trio at Terra Blues

Puzzled Panther, Crazy and the Brains, Loo at TV Eye

Squirrels from Hell at Young Ethel’s

Kolker at the Bitter End

Saturday, February 25

India.Arie, Sarah Jones, aja monet, Mereba, Kimberly Nichole, Ebony Williams, UMI, Danielle Ponder, Celisse at Lincoln Center

Michelle Zauner, Kevin Morby, Eric D. Johnson, Courtney Marie Andrews, Craig Finn, UWADE, Phil Cook, Johanna Samuels at Carnegie Hall

Judy Collins at the Town Hall

Pat Green, the Josh Abbott Band, Cory Morrow at Terminal 5

Jennifer Holliday at Feinstein’s/54 Below

Nav, SoFago, RealestK at the Hammerstein Ballroom

SNAILS, Muerte, Rated R at Webster Hall

The Dip, Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at Brooklyn Steel

Quarters of Change, Late Night Drive Home, Telescreens at Irving Plaza

Tauk Moore, Stolen Gin at the Brooklyn Bowl

Hulder, Blackbraid, Aeviterne, Stress Angel at (le) Poisson Rouge

Joy Again at Racket

Drew & Ellie Holcomb at City Winery NYC

The Karl Denson Project at the Blue Note

Emmet Cohen at Smoke Jazz & Supper Club

Dune Rats, Chastity, Superbloom at Brooklyn Made

D.R.U.G.S., Varials, the Callous Daoboys, 156/Silence at the Meadows

Skyy at the Cutting Room

Pearla, Katy Rea at Public Records

The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End

Ekulu, Fugitive, Infandus at Saint Vitus Bar

Geese, Been Stellar, Godcaster at Mercury Lounge

Upper Winds, Chaser, King-Mob at Footlight Underground at the Windjammer

Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, Holey Sweater, Henge, the Record Players at the Parkside Lounge

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Kolker at the Bitter End

Barynya at the Anyway Cafe

Sunday, February 26