This Week’s Recommended Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York area on this last weekend in February. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, February 27
- Morgan Wade, Kyle Kelly at the Bowery Ballroom
- Melanie Charles at the Blue Note
- Biig Piig at Mercury Lounge
- Gunnar at Baby’s All Right
- Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley at the Loft at City Winery
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- The Rover Boys Trio at Cowgirl Seahorse
- Samoa Wilson at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, February 28
- Parov Stelar, el Siciliano at Brooklyn Steel
- Yelle, Sam Quealy at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Manchester Orchestra at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Chappell Roan, Christine Dior, Sasha Vanguard, Jamie CD at Webster Hall
- JP Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Durand Bernarr, TeaMarr at Brooklyn Made
- China Crisis at the Iridium
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
- Peaer, Dari Bay, Poise at the Sultan Room
- Grace Pettis at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Ayleen Valentine at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Damn Tall Buildings at Pete’s Candy Store
- The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar
- Rew Starr w. Billy Ficca at the Hard Swallow
Wednesday, March 1
- Philip Glass, Allison Russell, Bernard Sumner & Tom Chapman, Laurie Anderson, Gogol Bordello, Marc Anthony Thompson, Zsela, Tenzin Choegyal, the Philip Glass Ensemble w. Martha Mooke & the Scorchio Quartet, Arooj Aftab at Carnegie Hall
- Big Thief, Buck Meek at Brooklyn Steel
- Nick Hakim, Meshell Ndegeocello at Public Records
Yelle, Sam Quealy at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Morgan Wade, Kaitlin Butts at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- John Lodge at Sony Hall
- Moon Taxi, Forester at Brooklyn Bowl
- Deb Talan at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Pile, Washer at TV Eye
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
- Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub
- Joan as Police Woman at LunÀtico
- David Higgins at City Winery NYC
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Charlie Cunningham (solo, acoustic) at National Sawdust
- Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
- The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn
- Felix Slim at the Red Lion
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, March 2
- Big Thief at Radio City Music Hall
- The Beths, Hans Pucket at Brooklyn Steel
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Meet Me @ the Altar, Young Culture, Daisy Grenade at the Gramercy Theatre
- Ruthie Foster at Sony Hall
- Bill Callahan at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City
- Jesse Murph, charlieonafriday at Baby’s All Right
- Thick, Control Top, Customer at Racket NYC
- Pile, Editrix at TV Eye
- Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
- Begonia at Mercury Lounge
- Zan Fiskum, Girl Blue at Cafe Wha?
- The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black at the Bowery Electric
- Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co. at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & Her Ragged Jazz Band at Arthur’s Tavern
- Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
- Spaghetti Eastern Music at Young Ethel’s
- Nino Mendoza & the Blue Jean Junkies at Stitch Bar & Blues
- TimaLikesMusic at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion