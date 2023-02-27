This Week’s Recommended Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York area on this last weekend in February. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 27

Morgan Wade, Kyle Kelly at the Bowery Ballroom

Melanie Charles at the Blue Note

Biig Piig at Mercury Lounge

Gunnar at Baby’s All Right

Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley at the Loft at City Winery

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The Rover Boys Trio at Cowgirl Seahorse

Samoa Wilson at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, February 28

Parov Stelar, el Siciliano at Brooklyn Steel

Yelle, Sam Quealy at the Hall at Elsewhere

Manchester Orchestra at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Chappell Roan, Christine Dior, Sasha Vanguard, Jamie CD at Webster Hall

JP Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Durand Bernarr, TeaMarr at Brooklyn Made

China Crisis at the Iridium

Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note

Peaer, Dari Bay, Poise at the Sultan Room

Grace Pettis at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Ayleen Valentine at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Damn Tall Buildings at Pete’s Candy Store

The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

Rew Starr w. Billy Ficca at the Hard Swallow

Wednesday, March 1

Philip Glass, Allison Russell, Bernard Sumner & Tom Chapman, Laurie Anderson, Gogol Bordello, Marc Anthony Thompson, Zsela, Tenzin Choegyal, the Philip Glass Ensemble w. Martha Mooke & the Scorchio Quartet, Arooj Aftab at Carnegie Hall

Big Thief, Buck Meek at Brooklyn Steel

Nick Hakim, Meshell Ndegeocello at Public Records

Yelle, Sam Quealy at the Hall at Elsewhere

Yelle, Sam Quealy at the Hall at Elsewhere Morgan Wade, Kaitlin Butts at the Bowery Ballroom

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

John Lodge at Sony Hall

Moon Taxi, Forester at Brooklyn Bowl

Deb Talan at (le) Poisson Rouge

Pile, Washer at TV Eye

Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note

Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub

Joan as Police Woman at LunÀtico

David Higgins at City Winery NYC

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Charlie Cunningham (solo, acoustic) at National Sawdust

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn

Felix Slim at the Red Lion

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, March 2