Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Manchester Orchestra at Governors Ball 2018 on 6/2/18 / Everynight Charley

This Week’s Recommended Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York area on this last weekend in February. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, February 27

  • Morgan Wade, Kyle Kelly at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Melanie Charles at the Blue Note
  • Biig Piig at Mercury Lounge
  • Gunnar at Baby’s All Right
  • Rob Ickes and Trey Hensley at the Loft at City Winery
  • The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • The Rover Boys Trio at Cowgirl Seahorse
  • Samoa Wilson at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, February 28

  • Parov Stelar, el Siciliano at Brooklyn Steel
  • Yelle, Sam Quealy at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Manchester Orchestra at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Chappell Roan, Christine Dior, Sasha Vanguard, Jamie CD at Webster Hall
  • JP Cooper at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
  • Durand Bernarr, TeaMarr at Brooklyn Made
  • China Crisis at the Iridium
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
  • Peaer, Dari Bay, Poise at the Sultan Room
  • Grace Pettis at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Ayleen Valentine at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Damn Tall Buildings at Pete’s Candy Store
  • The T Blues Band w. Kelton Cooper & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room
  • Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar
  • Rew Starr w. Billy Ficca at the Hard Swallow

Wednesday, March 1

  • Philip Glass, Allison Russell, Bernard Sumner & Tom Chapman, Laurie Anderson, Gogol Bordello, Marc Anthony Thompson, Zsela, Tenzin Choegyal, the Philip Glass Ensemble w. Martha Mooke & the Scorchio Quartet, Arooj Aftab at Carnegie Hall
  • Big Thief, Buck Meek at Brooklyn Steel
  • Nick Hakim, Meshell Ndegeocello at Public Records
    Yelle, Sam Quealy at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Morgan Wade, Kaitlin Butts at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
  • John Lodge at Sony Hall
  • Moon Taxi, Forester at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Deb Talan at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Pile, Washer at TV Eye
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
  • Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub
  • Joan as Police Woman at LunÀtico
  • David Higgins at City Winery NYC
  • The Andy Statman Trio at Barbès
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Charlie Cunningham (solo, acoustic) at National Sawdust
  • Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
  • The Jason Green Trio at the Ear Inn
  • Felix Slim at the Red Lion
  • Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, March 2

  • Big Thief at Radio City Music Hall
  • The Beths, Hans Pucket at Brooklyn Steel
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
  • Meet Me @ the Altar, Young Culture, Daisy Grenade at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Ruthie Foster at Sony Hall
  • Bill Callahan at White Eagle Hall, Jersey City
  • Jesse Murph, charlieonafriday at Baby’s All Right
  • Thick, Control Top, Customer at Racket NYC
  • Pile, Editrix at TV Eye
  • Hiromi & Michel Camilo at the Blue Note
  • Begonia at Mercury Lounge
  • Zan Fiskum, Girl Blue at Cafe Wha?
  • The Voluptuous Horror of Karen Black at the Bowery Electric
  • Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co. at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Miss Maybell & Her Ragged Jazz Band at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Sanford: the Band at the 11th St. Bar
  • Spaghetti Eastern Music at Young Ethel’s
  • Nino Mendoza & the Blue Jean Junkies at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • TimaLikesMusic at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion