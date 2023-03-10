More than 100 Good Concerts in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability and price, show times, age requirement, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 10

Il Divo at the Beacon Theatre

Rhiannon Giddens w. members of the Silkroad Ensemble at Zankel Hall

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

CIX at Terminal 5

Emotional Oranges at Brooklyn Steel

Unwound, Horsegirl at Irving Plaza

Rotting Christ, Carach Angren, Uada, Gaerea at the Gramercy Theatre

Red Baraat, Kahani, Shubh Saran at the Brooklyn Bowl

Vincint at Racket NYC

Clan of Xymox, the Bellwether Syndicate, Then Comes Silence, Vosh at the Brooklyn Monarch

The War & Treaty at Rough Trade NYC

¿Téo?, Arum Flowers at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Orions Belte, Alex Siegel at Brooklyn Made

Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos, Senseless Optimism at the Bowery Ballroom

WILSN at S.O.B.’s

Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC

Daddy Long Legs, Brower at the Sultan Room

Protex, Baby Shakes, Von Mons at Union Pool

Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note

Tribe Friday at DUMBO House

Heathen, Arrival of Autumn at the Kingsland

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

My Son the Doctor, Nevva, Yo Diablo, Big Sea, Astronomies, J. Pastel at Arlene’s Grocery

Hnry Flwr, the Chairs, Sorry Mom, Her Dark Heaven, WEB HEX at Berlin

Emmrose, Silverbacks, Adwaith, Sobs, MANE, Lauren Lakis, Noah and the Loners at Berlin

Grand Sun, Still Please, Nat Vazer, Pleasure Pill, Claudia Bouvette at Heaven Can Wait

Kamikaze Nurse, Heaven for Real, the Silver Lines, Absolutely Free, Anthony OKS, Kali Horse, Bonnie Trash at Pianos Showroom

Deep Sea Peach Tree, Mane, Wynona Bleach, Hoorsees, Paper Lady, Kali Horse, Pale Dian at Pianos Showroom

Kryxis, Helen Ganya, Ten Minute Detour, His His at Pianos Upstairs

Ava Vegas, Giungla, Mauvey, Charmaine, Claudia Bouvette, Koko, Dirty Freud at Pianos Upstairs

Bill Popp (solo) at the Shillelagh Tavern

The Vices, Ghum, Blushing, Namesake, O Wake, Slow Fiction, Naya Ali at Mercury Lounge

Miesha and the Spanks, Jackie, Bonnie Trash, Aradia at the Map Room at Bowery Electric

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

Val Kinzler at Stitch Bar & Blues

Svetlana & the New York Collective at Arthur’s Tavern

Saturday, March 11

Melendi at Radio City Music Hall

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Betty Who, Shea Coulee at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Larkin Poe, Tall Heights at Webster Hall

Pepper, Joe Samba at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Winston Surfshirt at the Bowery Ballroom

J Boog, Likkle Jordee at Brooklyn Bowl

Unwound, Versus at Irving Plaza

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, White Hills at Saint Vitus Bar

Cowgirl Clue, LustSickPuppy, Kumo 99 at Racket NYC

Squirrel Flower at Public Records

Brandon Taz Niederauer at the Iridium

Frankie Rose, Korine, Donzii at Union Pool

Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub

Mary Lee Kortes at Pete’s Candy Store

Skull Practitioners, Kilynn Lunsford, Sky Furrows at Footlight Underground at the Windjammer

Paint Fumes, Wyldlife, Mick’s Jaguar, Draculas at TV Eye

Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note

Deborah De Luca at Brooklyn Steel

Thumpasaurus at the Sultan Room

Motherhood, BALACLAVA, 108 Snails at the Broadway

Strange Ranger at Pageant

Telescreens, Sid Simons, Marci, Mary Shelley, Layzi, Pleasure Pill, French Cassettes at Mercury Lounge

The Garrys, the Chairs, Big Mountain County, Dirty Freud at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

Spirits of Leo, To the Wedding, Lauren Lakis, Astronomies, Gossamer Blue, 802, Percocet at Arlene’s Grocery

Ghum, J3AL0US, Adwaith, Plattenbau, the Pleasure Majenta, Noah and the Loners, Yndling, Keeper E. at Pianos Showroom

Shallow Waves, Roost.World, Arverne, Jeanines, S.C.A.B., the Tarrys, the Silver Lines at Pianos Showroom

Heaven for Real, Jackie, Pulsr, Nutrients at Pianos Upstairs

Koko, Black Maracas, Data Animal, Windier, Gay, Fears, Big Sea, Ava Vegas at Pianos Upstairs

Demob Happy, Giungla, Alias, Big Mountain County, Nutrients, Philip John Taylor, Shallow Waves at Berlin

Ringing, Consumables, Kamikaze Nurse, Robber Robber, InCircles at Berlin

Kacey Fifield, Yo Diablo, BLACK MARACAS, Gold Lake, Hang Him to the Scales at Heaven Can Wait

Boy with Apple, Blushing, Punchlove, Pale Dian, Lukka, Day & Dream at Arlene’s Grocery

Black Coffee Blues Band at Stitch Bar & Blues

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Spanglish Fly at Barbès

Sunday, March 12