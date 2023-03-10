Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
A Place to Bury Strangers at the Music Hall of Williamsburg on 6/6/22 / Everynight Charley

More than 100 Good Concerts in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability and price, show times, age requirement, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 10

  • Il Divo at the Beacon Theatre
  • Rhiannon Giddens w. members of the Silkroad Ensemble at Zankel Hall
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
  • CIX at Terminal 5
  • Emotional Oranges at Brooklyn Steel
  • Unwound, Horsegirl at Irving Plaza
  • Rotting Christ, Carach Angren, Uada, Gaerea at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Red Baraat, Kahani, Shubh Saran at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Vincint at Racket NYC
  • Clan of Xymox, the Bellwether Syndicate, Then Comes Silence, Vosh at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • The War & Treaty at Rough Trade NYC
  • ¿Téo?, Arum Flowers at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Orions Belte, Alex Siegel at Brooklyn Made
  • Chadwick Stokes & the Pintos, Senseless Optimism at the Bowery Ballroom
  • WILSN at S.O.B.’s
  • Wesley Stace’s Cabinet of Wonders at City Winery NYC
  • Daddy Long Legs, Brower at the Sultan Room
  • Protex, Baby Shakes, Von Mons at Union Pool
  • Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
  • Tribe Friday at DUMBO House
  • Heathen, Arrival of Autumn at the Kingsland
  • Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
  • The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • My Son the Doctor, Nevva, Yo Diablo, Big Sea, Astronomies, J. Pastel at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Hnry Flwr, the Chairs, Sorry Mom, Her Dark Heaven, WEB HEX at Berlin
  • Emmrose, Silverbacks, Adwaith, Sobs, MANE, Lauren Lakis, Noah and the Loners at Berlin
  • Grand Sun, Still Please, Nat Vazer, Pleasure Pill, Claudia Bouvette at Heaven Can Wait
  • Kamikaze Nurse, Heaven for Real, the Silver Lines, Absolutely Free, Anthony OKS, Kali Horse, Bonnie Trash at Pianos Showroom
  • Deep Sea Peach Tree, Mane, Wynona Bleach, Hoorsees, Paper Lady, Kali Horse, Pale Dian at Pianos Showroom
  • Kryxis, Helen Ganya, Ten Minute Detour, His His at Pianos Upstairs
  • Ava Vegas, Giungla, Mauvey, Charmaine, Claudia Bouvette, Koko, Dirty Freud at Pianos Upstairs
  • Bill Popp (solo) at the Shillelagh Tavern
  • The Vices, Ghum, Blushing, Namesake, O Wake, Slow Fiction, Naya Ali at Mercury Lounge
  • Miesha and the Spanks, Jackie, Bonnie Trash, Aradia at the Map Room at Bowery Electric
  • The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
  • Val Kinzler at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Svetlana & the New York Collective at Arthur’s Tavern

Saturday, March 11

  • Melendi at Radio City Music Hall
  • Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
  • Betty Who, Shea Coulee at the Hammerstein Ballroom
  • Larkin Poe, Tall Heights at Webster Hall
  • Pepper, Joe Samba at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Winston Surfshirt at the Bowery Ballroom
  • J Boog, Likkle Jordee at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Unwound, Versus at Irving Plaza
  • Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, White Hills at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Cowgirl Clue, LustSickPuppy, Kumo 99 at Racket NYC
  • Squirrel Flower at Public Records
  • Brandon Taz Niederauer at the Iridium
  • Frankie Rose, Korine, Donzii at Union Pool
  • Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
  • Mary Lee Kortes at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Skull Practitioners, Kilynn Lunsford, Sky Furrows at Footlight Underground at the Windjammer
  • Paint Fumes, Wyldlife, Mick’s Jaguar, Draculas at TV Eye
  • Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
  • Deborah De Luca at Brooklyn Steel
  • Thumpasaurus at the Sultan Room
  • Motherhood, BALACLAVA, 108 Snails at the Broadway
  • Strange Ranger at Pageant
  • Telescreens, Sid Simons, Marci, Mary Shelley, Layzi, Pleasure Pill, French Cassettes at Mercury Lounge
  • The Garrys, the Chairs, Big Mountain County, Dirty Freud at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
  • Spirits of Leo, To the Wedding, Lauren Lakis, Astronomies, Gossamer Blue, 802, Percocet at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Ghum, J3AL0US, Adwaith, Plattenbau, the Pleasure Majenta, Noah and the Loners, Yndling, Keeper E. at Pianos Showroom
  • Shallow Waves, Roost.World, Arverne, Jeanines, S.C.A.B., the Tarrys, the Silver Lines at Pianos Showroom
  • Heaven for Real, Jackie, Pulsr, Nutrients at Pianos Upstairs
  • Koko, Black Maracas, Data Animal, Windier, Gay, Fears, Big Sea, Ava Vegas at Pianos Upstairs
  • Demob Happy, Giungla, Alias, Big Mountain County, Nutrients, Philip John Taylor, Shallow Waves at Berlin
  • Ringing, Consumables, Kamikaze Nurse, Robber Robber, InCircles at Berlin
  • Kacey Fifield, Yo Diablo, BLACK MARACAS, Gold Lake, Hang Him to the Scales at Heaven Can Wait
  • Boy with Apple, Blushing, Punchlove, Pale Dian, Lukka, Day & Dream at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Black Coffee Blues Band at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Spanglish Fly at Barbès

Sunday, March 12

  • Patti Labelle at the Kings Theatre
  • Stephen Marley, Mike Love at Webster Hall
  • Bayside, I Am the Avalanche, KOYO at White Eagle Hall
  • A Place to Bury Strangers, Pure Adult, Sorry Mom, Demob Happy at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Unwound, TEKE::TEKE at Irving Plaza
  • Maya Hawke, Raaaatscraps at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Magnolia Park, Arrows in Action, poptropicaslutz!, First and Forever at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Boombox (Ukraine) at Racket NYC
  • Nebula, the Atomic Bitchwax, Bone Church at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Every Avenue, Makeout, Unwell at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Gilbert O’Sullivan, Bill Shanley at City Winery NYC
  • Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Ravi Coltrane at the Blue Note
  • Reza Khan at the Blue Note
  • Justin Vivian Bond at Joe’s Pub
  • Buffalo Rose at Cafe Wha?
  • Signs of Or: Percy Jones – Billy Martin (aka Illy B) – Elliott Sharp – David Torn at the Sultan Room
  • The Jim Campilongo 4-Tet at Barbès
  • The Vices, Silverbacks, Hoorsees, Pleasure Pill, Special Guests, Diary, Data Animal, Marci at Arlene’s Grocery
  • Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Jane Inc., knitting, Plattenbau, Ten Minute Detour, French Cassettes, 36?, His His at Pianos Showroom
  • Nat Vazer, Clea Anais, Yo Diablo, the Pleasure Majenta, Her Skin, Keegan Powell, Oh Imanuela, Gossamer Blue at Pianos Upstairs
  • Buck and a Quarter at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • E. W. Harris & Dale McPhail at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
  • Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues
  • Noé Socha at Arthur’s Tavern
  • Taylor McDonagh, Brendan O’Shea at the Scratcher Bar
  • Maputi at Lucky
  • The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
  • Xaxa at the Red Lion