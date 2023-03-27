Home
Live Events
Going On in NYC
Ezra Furman at the Music Hall of WIlliamsburg on 3/23/23 / Everynight Charley

Lots of Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, March 27

  • Circa Waves, Ramona Flowers at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Bktherula at the Gramercy Theatre
  • The Band of Heathens at City Winery NYC
  • Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker, Paleface Swiss, Distant at the Brooklyn Monarch
  • Elise Trouw, Hannah Trager at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room
  • Felix Slim at Skinny Dennis
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Hayden Fogle at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
  • The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Joe Taino Monday Open Blues Jam at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Tuesday, March 28

  • Ezra Furman, Jeffrey Lewis (solo) at Racket NYC
  • Cafuné, Bathe at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, Ernest Rareberrg at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • The Murder Capital, Pet Fox at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Jeff Goldblum w. the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at the Town Hall
  • L’Rain, June McDoom, Fusilier at Union Pool
  • Benny Harrison w. Joe Bonamassa at the Cutting Room
  • Richard Dawson at Public Records
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
  • The Robert Mitchell Trio, Exit 99, Citizen Sane, Patti Rothberg & Just Jill, King Falcon at the Bowery Electric
  • The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room
  • Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, March 29

  • Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
  • Vader, Krisiun, Decrepit Birth at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Sunset Rubdown at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Sophie B. Hawkins, Walter Lukens at City Winery NYC
  • JAWNY, Wallice at Baby’s All Right
  • Laura Veirs, Katy Pinke at the Owl
  • ELIO at Brooklyn Made
  • Kingsmen, Rise Among Rivals, Zonezero at the Meadows
  • Dori Freeman at Skinny Dennis
  • Nequient, Trip Villain, Dad, Vomit Fist at TV Eye
  • Jermaine Holmes, Niambi Ra & Blackstarz at Cafe Wha?
  • Killcode, Litvar, Supercel at Mercury Lounge
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Blues People at Terra Blues
  • Joanna Sternberg at Union Pool
  • Mulebone at the Ear Inn
  • Katie Henry, Debra Devi, the Outcrops, Danielia Cotton at the Bowery Electric
  • Wandering Years, Withe at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, March 30

  • Kelela, Res, KeiyaA at the Brooklyn Academy of Music
  • The Residents at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • The Church at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Young Nudy at the Knockdown Center
  • Cuco at Webster Hall
  • Sunset Rubdown at the Bowery Ballroom
  • EXTC at the Iridium
  • G Perico, Rucci at Market Hotel
  • King Buffalo at the David Rubinstein Atrium
  • Lamp, the Adam Minkoff Quintet at the Brooklyn Bowl
  • Flycatcher, Carpool, the Big Easy, OMAT at Brooklyn Made
  • The Tall Pines at Joe’s Pub
  • Laura Veirs at the Owl
  • Hannah Reiman at 54 Below
  • The Jamie McLean Band at the Bitter End
  • George Shingleton at Skinny Dennis
  • Pedrito Martinez at drom
  • Annika Bennett, Kate Davis at Baby’s All Right
  • Richard Dawson at Union Pool
  • Frances Luke Accord at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
  • Rachael Sage, Annalyse & Ryan at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 3
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
  • Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Sunshine Nightmare, Bad Kitty, Chaos Pixie at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion