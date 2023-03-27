Lots of Live Music This Week in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, March 27

Circa Waves, Ramona Flowers at the Bowery Ballroom

Bktherula at the Gramercy Theatre

The Band of Heathens at City Winery NYC

Bodysnatcher, Angelmaker, Paleface Swiss, Distant at the Brooklyn Monarch

Elise Trouw, Hannah Trager at (le) Poisson Rouge

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room

Felix Slim at Skinny Dennis

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Hayden Fogle at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Joe Taino Monday Open Blues Jam at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Tuesday, March 28

Ezra Furman, Jeffrey Lewis (solo) at Racket NYC

Cafuné, Bathe at the Bowery Ballroom

Charlotte Adigery & Bolis Pupul, Ernest Rareberrg at the Hall at Elsewhere

The Murder Capital, Pet Fox at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jeff Goldblum w. the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra at the Town Hall

L’Rain, June McDoom, Fusilier at Union Pool

Benny Harrison w. Joe Bonamassa at the Cutting Room

Richard Dawson at Public Records

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

The Robert Mitchell Trio, Exit 99, Citizen Sane, Patti Rothberg & Just Jill, King Falcon at the Bowery Electric

The Gabriel Hermida Duo at the Flatiron Room

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, March 29

Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall

Vader, Krisiun, Decrepit Birth at (le) Poisson Rouge

Sunset Rubdown at the Bowery Ballroom

Sophie B. Hawkins, Walter Lukens at City Winery NYC

JAWNY, Wallice at Baby’s All Right

Laura Veirs, Katy Pinke at the Owl

ELIO at Brooklyn Made

Kingsmen, Rise Among Rivals, Zonezero at the Meadows

Dori Freeman at Skinny Dennis

Nequient, Trip Villain, Dad, Vomit Fist at TV Eye

Jermaine Holmes, Niambi Ra & Blackstarz at Cafe Wha?

Killcode, Litvar, Supercel at Mercury Lounge

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Blues People at Terra Blues

Joanna Sternberg at Union Pool

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Katie Henry, Debra Devi, the Outcrops, Danielia Cotton at the Bowery Electric

Wandering Years, Withe at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, March 30