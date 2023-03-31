Jesse Malin at Webster Hall / March 25, 2023

Jesse Malin, a singer-songwriter and revered mainstay in New York’s music scene, celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut solo album, The Fine Art of Self Destruction, at a sold-out Webster Hall on March 25. Lucinda Williams, Butch Walker, Tommy Stinson of the Replacements, Adam Weiner of Low Cut Connie, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Cait O’Riordan of the Pogues, Catherine Popper of Puss n Boots, and Diane Gentile of Diane & the Gentle Men were among the musicians who joined Malin on stage.

Fantastic Cat, comprised of four local singer-songwriters – Don DiLego, Anthony D’Amato, Brian Dunne, and Mike Montali – opened the night with a half hour of folk rock songs from the band’s 2022 debut album, The Very Best of Fantastic Cat. After an intermission, Jesse Malin’s band took the stage to back three of Malin’s musician friends, each of which covered one of Malin’s songs. Cait O’Riordan, formerly of the Pogues, sang “Shane,” a song Malin wrote for the late Shane MacGowan of the Pogues. Catherine Popper of Puss n Boots sang “Swinging Man.” Aaron Lee Tasjan sang “Shining Down.”

After a second intermission, Malin performed a lengthy set, singing the songs from his debut album along with other songs. As always, Malin told numerous anecdotal stories between songs.

Tommy Stinson of the Replacements joined Malin on “State of the Art” and “Meet Me at the End of the World Again.” Butch Walker sang on “Modern World.” Lucinda Williams sang on “Room 13” and “Jukebox.” All the guests returned to the stage for a cover of Johnny Thunders’ “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory.”

Malin, who is originally from Queens, first came to the East Village as a 12-year-old member of the band Heart Attack. He later relocated to the East Village and led two bands, D Generation and Jesse Malin & the Saint Marks Social. More recently, he has partnered with local entrepreneurs as part owner of several East Village bars, some of which feature live music nights. Locals often call Malin the mayor of the East Village music scene.

Malin & Lucinda Williams / Photo by Everynight Charley

Pre-Show Set

Cait O’Riordan (with Jesse Malin’s band)

Shane (Jesse Malin song)

Catherine Popper (with Jesse Malin’s band)

Swinging Man (Jesse Malin song)

Aaron Lee Tasjan (with Jesse Malin’s band)

Shining Down (Jesse Malin song)

Main Set

The Way We Used to Roll If I Should Fall from Grace with God (The Pogues cover) Death Star Queen of the Underworld TKO Downliner Wendy Brooklyn Bastards of Young (The Replacements cover) Prisoners of Paradise Turn Up the Mains The Fine Art of Self Destruction Riding on the Subway High Lonesome Solitaire Cigarettes and Violets Almost Grown Xmas She Don’t Love Me Now All the Way From Moscow (Jesse Malin & the Saint Marks Social cover) State of the Art (with Tommy Stinson) Meet Me at the End of the World Again (with Tommy Stinson) In the Modern World (with Butch Walker) Room 13 (with Lucinda Williams) Jukebox (with Lucinda Williams) You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory (Johnny Thunders cover, with guests) Rudie Can’t Fail (The Clash cover)