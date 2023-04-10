‘Stunt’ is Flycatcher’s Authentic, Sing-A-Long Grunge EP

Flycatcher was bracing for the release of their new EP Stunt when we got to listening to it. That was over a month ago, but it’s here, right now, for all of you.

These New Jersey natives have been steadily releasing music for five years, but somehow still feel underrated. Stunt could change that, having been produced by legendary musician Will Yipp, the man responsible for 2010’s pop punk boom. With such prolific backing, and already a million streams on the title track, does the EP hold up? I’m thrilled to report: Yes. These five songs are a fantastic collection of soft grunge writing in a charming major key. If the band continues down this route, there is nothing they can’t achieve.

The craziest thing about these songs is the atmosphere layered throughout. Each track can stand on its own as great rock single, but they also have many different sounds and tones layered over the bare bones. Sometimes it’s a slight synth in the distance while other times in a guitar lick over the verses, but it ties it all together. Tiny drum fills here and there also help add a nuance to the music. It gives it personality, which is why this isn’t a run of the mill pop punk template kind of record. Instead, it reminds me of entering a Boston Manor record for the first time; like them, this band creates a world of sounds over the music itself that, helping to propel it forward.

If you’re curious about highlight tracks, it is virtually every song on the EP. There isn’t a song that I would consider a ‘bad one,’ simply put. Even weeks later we find that every piece of this EP gives its all to what it is. Lyrically, the record is not trying to be more gracious or more melodramatic than their last. The songwriting feels genuine and honest, so it knows what it is and leans into that. My personal favorite is “Rust,” but, really, every song could easily be considered the best. “Rust” just walks the line between a head-banging anthem and a groovy dance tune. “Sodas in the Freezer” has a melodic bounce that fits itself, and the EP, perfectly. The finale also ends on a riveting note, as the vocalist inhales before the end: “Quitter.”

The only gripe I have with the EP is it does have very safe pacing; a lot of the songs have a similar tone to the guitars. Yes, it makes it cohesive, but after a while it feels like the first four songs could be interchangeable on the tracklist. However, the formula they work with is so well done and concise, it’s a very small gripe inside an otherwise thoroughly engaging experience.

Overall, I feel like the band has finally found their stride. Stunt utilizes Flycatcher’s strengths to their advantage, and te fact that an EP made up of only five songs is this memorable makes me eager for the next full length. If the band can harness the creativity and passion brimming over the edge with these songs and make a 10 song LP with it, it’s sure to take the scene by storm.

FLYCATCHER’S NEW EP, STUNT, IS OUT NOW WHEREVER YOU LISTEN TO MUSIC!