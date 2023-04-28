Awesome Live Music to End April in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, April 28
- Breaking Benjamin, the Pretty Reckless, Sevendust, Beartooth, Dorothy, Crobot at Prudential Center
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- John Fogerty at Radio City Music Hall
- Herman’s Hermits w. Peter Noone, the Grass Roots at the St. George Theatre
- The Walkmen, Liily at Webster Hall
- 100 gecs, Machine Girl at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Marauda, Jessica Audiffred, LOUIEJAYXX at Webster Hall
- Say Anything, the Color Fred at the Bowery Ballroom
- half alive, Tessa Violet, Dev Lemons at Brooklyn Steel
- F*cked Up, Restraining Order, Gnawing at Brooklyn Made
- Valley, Aidan Bissett at Irving Plaza
- Kitchen Dwellers, Eggy, Sicard Hollow at Brooklyn Bowl
- Gorilla Biscuits at White Eagle Hall
- Felly, ThankGod4Cody at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Daily Bread, K+Lab at Racket NYC
- Bailterspace at Mercury Lounge
- Lies at Baby’s All Right
- The Weight Band at City Winery
- Gay C/DC, Royale Minks, OK King at Berlin
- Screaming Females, Lip Critic, Iron Chic at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Prinze George at Elsewhere Zone One
- Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
- Banda Iroko at the Blue Note
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Sam Phelps, Sam Woolf, Cancion Franklin, Radio Traffic at the Brooklyn Music Kitchen
- Bad Cable, High & Tight, Blastocite, the Wednesdays at Otto’s Shrunken Head
Saturday, April 29
- Bono at the Beacon Theatre
- Hot Tuna (acoustic) at the St. George Theatre
- Okean Elzy at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
- 100 gecs, Machine Girl at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner
- Radwimps at Palladium Times Square
- Theo Katzman, May Erlewine at Terminal 5
- Hiatus Kaiyote at Brooklyn Steel
- Say Anything, Circus Trees at the Bowery Ballroom
- Moonspell, Eleine, Oceans of Slumber, Afterus, Vintersea at the Brooklyn Monarch
- City of the Sun, Portair at Racket NYC
- Alfa Mist, Sly5thAve at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
Simrit at the Gramercy Theatre
- Fatoumata Diawara at Brooklyn Bowl
- Lee Ritenour at the Iridium
- Banda Iroko at the Blue Note
- Public Serpents at the Kingsland
- Madball, Murphy’s Law, Crown of Thornz, Vulture Raid, the Capturers at Tompkins Square Park
- Telltale, Sundressed, Frnd Crcl at Mona Liza Fine Furniture Inc.
- Yam Haus at Mercury Lounge
- Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix at TV Eye
- Thunderstorm Artis at Cafe Wha?
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Sunk Heaven, Female Genius, Reg Bloor at Main Drag Music
- Flossing, Tits Dick Ass, Spreaders at Alphaville
- Matt Sucich at Brooklyn Made
- Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Methmatics, the Downstrokes, Viv Savage at the Parkside Lounge
- Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store
- The TarantinosNYC at Pete’s Candy Store
- Kolker at the Bitter End
Sunday, April 30
- Gipsy Kings w. Tonino Baliardo at Prudential Hall
- Okean Elzy at Terminal 5
- Radwimps at Palladium Times Square
- Pinback, Dishelved Cuss at Webster Hall
- Say Anything, Teenage Halloween at the Bowery Ballroom
- Spiritbox, After the Burial, Intervals at Irving Plaza
- Pedro the Lion, Erik Walters at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jennifer Nettles at City Winery NYC
- Hiatus Kaiyote at Brooklyn Steel
- Alfa Mist, Sly5thAve at Racket NYC
- Prof, Juice Lord, Bayo, Willie Wonka at Brooklyn Made
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Banda Iroko at the Blue Note
- Arturo O’Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Go!, Crazy Eddie, Downlow, Crippled Earn, Chumhuffer at the Bowery Electric
- Tapi Tapi, Grady Tesch at Lucky
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Kirby Brown, Caroline Kuhn at Scratcher
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Max Odom at Book Club