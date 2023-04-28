Awesome Live Music to End April in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, April 28

Breaking Benjamin, the Pretty Reckless, Sevendust, Beartooth, Dorothy, Crobot at Prudential Center

Bono at the Beacon Theatre

John Fogerty at Radio City Music Hall

Herman’s Hermits w. Peter Noone, the Grass Roots at the St. George Theatre

The Walkmen, Liily at Webster Hall

100 gecs, Machine Girl at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Marauda, Jessica Audiffred, LOUIEJAYXX at Webster Hall

Say Anything, the Color Fred at the Bowery Ballroom

half alive, Tessa Violet, Dev Lemons at Brooklyn Steel

F*cked Up, Restraining Order, Gnawing at Brooklyn Made

Valley, Aidan Bissett at Irving Plaza

Kitchen Dwellers, Eggy, Sicard Hollow at Brooklyn Bowl

Gorilla Biscuits at White Eagle Hall

Felly, ThankGod4Cody at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Daily Bread, K+Lab at Racket NYC

Bailterspace at Mercury Lounge

Lies at Baby’s All Right

The Weight Band at City Winery

Gay C/DC, Royale Minks, OK King at Berlin

Screaming Females, Lip Critic, Iron Chic at the Hall at Elsewhere

Prinze George at Elsewhere Zone One

Lee Ritenour at the Iridium

Banda Iroko at the Blue Note

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Sam Phelps, Sam Woolf, Cancion Franklin, Radio Traffic at the Brooklyn Music Kitchen

Bad Cable, High & Tight, Blastocite, the Wednesdays at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Saturday, April 29

Bono at the Beacon Theatre

Hot Tuna (acoustic) at the St. George Theatre

Okean Elzy at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

100 gecs, Machine Girl at the Great Hall at Avant Gardner

Radwimps at Palladium Times Square

Theo Katzman, May Erlewine at Terminal 5

Hiatus Kaiyote at Brooklyn Steel

Say Anything, Circus Trees at the Bowery Ballroom

Moonspell, Eleine, Oceans of Slumber, Afterus, Vintersea at the Brooklyn Monarch

City of the Sun, Portair at Racket NYC

Alfa Mist, Sly5thAve at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Simrit at the Gramercy Theatre

Simrit at the Gramercy Theatre Fatoumata Diawara at Brooklyn Bowl

Lee Ritenour at the Iridium

Banda Iroko at the Blue Note

Public Serpents at the Kingsland

Madball, Murphy’s Law, Crown of Thornz, Vulture Raid, the Capturers at Tompkins Square Park

Telltale, Sundressed, Frnd Crcl at Mona Liza Fine Furniture Inc.

Yam Haus at Mercury Lounge

Oneida, Upper Wilds, Editrix at TV Eye

Thunderstorm Artis at Cafe Wha?

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Sunk Heaven, Female Genius, Reg Bloor at Main Drag Music

Flossing, Tits Dick Ass, Spreaders at Alphaville

Matt Sucich at Brooklyn Made

Steve Krebs & the Maynard G’s, the Methmatics, the Downstrokes, Viv Savage at the Parkside Lounge

Squirrels from Hell at Pete’s Candy Store

The TarantinosNYC at Pete’s Candy Store

Kolker at the Bitter End

Sunday, April 30