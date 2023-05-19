A Rocking Weekend in New York City

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, May 19

Blink-182, Turnstile at Madison Square Garden

Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle

City and Colour, Courtney Marie Andrews at the Beacon Theatre

Yaeji, Ouri at Brooklyn Steel

The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, World’s Greatest Dad, For Your Health at (le) Poisson Rouge

Soulja Boy at Webster Hall

Rival Schools, Praise, Somerset Thrower, Truth Cult, Scarlet at the Bowery Ballroom

Superheaven, Cloakroom, Pony at the Hall at Elsewhere

Sir Chloe at Rough Trade NYC

The Nude Party, Moonwalks at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Pernice Brothers at Racket NYC

moe. at Brooklyn Bowl

Lucas Grabeel, DJ Jeffery, Life by Michael at Irving Plaza

Antibalas at the Blue Note

The Blue Stones, the Velveteers at Brooklyn Made

The Bros. Landreth at the Sultan Room

Sizzy Rocket, Rossi at Mercury Lounge

Good Kid, Kevin Walkman at the Bell House

Gozu at Saint Vitus Bar

Terry Reid and the Cosmic American Derelicts at the Cutting Room

Andy Shernoff, Sick Fucks, Mutated Music, Soraia, Palmyra Delran, Jiro, Hyperdolls, Dez Cadena at the Bowery Electric

Pat Irwin at Howl! Happening

Free Whenever, Habbina Habbina, Moonskippers at the Broadway

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Kolker at the Bitter End

Saturday, May 20

Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim, Kamauu, Pom Pom Squad at Irving Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue

Itzy, Rich Brian, beabadoobee, Milli, Akini Jing, Dumbfounded, FiFi Zhang, Hojean, Isoxo, Paravi, Raveena, Spence Lee, Warren Hue at Forest Hills Stadium

Madeon at the Brooklyn Mirage

Armin van Buuren at Brooklyn Mirage

Caroline Polachek, Ethel Cain at Radio City Music Hall

Bryson Tiller at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Black Sherif at Palladium Times Square

Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle

Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Adeem the Artist at the Beacon Theatre

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán at the United Palace Theatre

Helloween, Hammerfall at Terminal 5

Yaeji, Ouri at Brooklyn Steel

Rival Schools, Praise, Somerset Thrower at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jay Sean, Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder, Sanjoy, PDNY x HYDR, Rhea Raj, ZeeMuffin at Irving Plaza

Bury Tomorrow, Hollow Front, Afterlife, Siamese at the Gramercy Theatre

moe. at Brooklyn Bowl

Citizen Cope (solo, acoustic) at Brooklyn Made

Bailen, Johanna Samuels at (le) Poisson Rouge

Antibalas at the Blue Note

En Vogue at the ​Kupferberg Center for the Arts

Sondre Lerche at National Sawdust

redveil, Femdot, D’mari Harris at the Bowery Ballroom

Sorry Mom, Froggy at Saint Vitus Bar

Hannah Jadagu, Ernest Rareberrg at Baby’s All Right

Moon Tooth, Astronoid, Cryptodira, Somnuri at the Brooklyn Monarch

Xiuhtezcatl, Mykki Blanco, Pierre Kwenders, DJ Ushka, Collis Browne & the Slow Factory Liberation Orchestra, Fogo Azul Drum Parade at New York Live Arts

Bailen at Rough Trade NYC

Pat Irwin at Howl! Happening

The Shootouts at Skinny Dennis

Underground System at TV Eye

Kissed By an Animal, InCircles, Castle Black at the East Williamsburg Econo Lodge

Richie Quake, Real Life, S.C.A.B., Big Dumb Baby at Heaven Can Wait

Ricky Stein & the Blue Callers at the Bitter End

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Emily Frembgen at Pete’s Candy Store

Sunday, May 21