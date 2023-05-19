A Rocking Weekend in New York City

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, May 19
- Blink-182, Turnstile at Madison Square Garden
- Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle
- City and Colour, Courtney Marie Andrews at the Beacon Theatre
- Yaeji, Ouri at Brooklyn Steel
- The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, World’s Greatest Dad, For Your Health at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Soulja Boy at Webster Hall
- Rival Schools, Praise, Somerset Thrower, Truth Cult, Scarlet at the Bowery Ballroom
- Superheaven, Cloakroom, Pony at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Sir Chloe at Rough Trade NYC
- The Nude Party, Moonwalks at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Pernice Brothers at Racket NYC
- moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
- Lucas Grabeel, DJ Jeffery, Life by Michael at Irving Plaza
- Antibalas at the Blue Note
- The Blue Stones, the Velveteers at Brooklyn Made
- The Bros. Landreth at the Sultan Room
- Sizzy Rocket, Rossi at Mercury Lounge
- Good Kid, Kevin Walkman at the Bell House
- Gozu at Saint Vitus Bar
- Terry Reid and the Cosmic American Derelicts at the Cutting Room
- Andy Shernoff, Sick Fucks, Mutated Music, Soraia, Palmyra Delran, Jiro, Hyperdolls, Dez Cadena at the Bowery Electric
- Pat Irwin at Howl! Happening
- Free Whenever, Habbina Habbina, Moonskippers at the Broadway
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- Kolker at the Bitter End
Saturday, May 20
- Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger, Langhorne Slim, Kamauu, Pom Pom Squad at Irving Avenue and Wyckoff Avenue
- Itzy, Rich Brian, beabadoobee, Milli, Akini Jing, Dumbfounded, FiFi Zhang, Hojean, Isoxo, Paravi, Raveena, Spence Lee, Warren Hue at Forest Hills Stadium
- Madeon at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Armin van Buuren at Brooklyn Mirage
- Caroline Polachek, Ethel Cain at Radio City Music Hall
- Bryson Tiller at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Black Sherif at Palladium Times Square
- Rufus Wainwright at Café Carlyle
- Josh Ritter and the Royal City Band, Adeem the Artist at the Beacon Theatre
- Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán at the United Palace Theatre
- Helloween, Hammerfall at Terminal 5
- Yaeji, Ouri at Brooklyn Steel
- Rival Schools, Praise, Somerset Thrower at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Jay Sean, Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder, Sanjoy, PDNY x HYDR, Rhea Raj, ZeeMuffin at Irving Plaza
- Bury Tomorrow, Hollow Front, Afterlife, Siamese at the Gramercy Theatre
- moe. at Brooklyn Bowl
- Citizen Cope (solo, acoustic) at Brooklyn Made
- Bailen, Johanna Samuels at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Antibalas at the Blue Note
- En Vogue at the Kupferberg Center for the Arts
- Sondre Lerche at National Sawdust
- redveil, Femdot, D’mari Harris at the Bowery Ballroom
- Sorry Mom, Froggy at Saint Vitus Bar
- Hannah Jadagu, Ernest Rareberrg at Baby’s All Right
- Moon Tooth, Astronoid, Cryptodira, Somnuri at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Xiuhtezcatl, Mykki Blanco, Pierre Kwenders, DJ Ushka, Collis Browne & the Slow Factory Liberation Orchestra, Fogo Azul Drum Parade at New York Live Arts
- Bailen at Rough Trade NYC
- Pat Irwin at Howl! Happening
- The Shootouts at Skinny Dennis
- Underground System at TV Eye
- Kissed By an Animal, InCircles, Castle Black at the East Williamsburg Econo Lodge
- Richie Quake, Real Life, S.C.A.B., Big Dumb Baby at Heaven Can Wait
- Ricky Stein & the Blue Callers at the Bitter End
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Emily Frembgen at Pete’s Candy Store
Sunday, May 21
- NIKI, DPR, DPR Ian, XG, Atarashii Gakko!, Dabin, Knock2, LØREN, Masiwei, P-Lo, Veegee, Wolftyla, Yeek at Forest Hills Stadium
- The Warning, Plush, Holy Wars at Irving Plaza
- Rio Romeo at the Gramercy Theatre
- Antibalas at the Blue Note
- Jimmy Webb at the Iridium
- girlfriends, John Harvie at Baby’s All Right
- The Halo Effect, Unearth, High Command at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Yonatan Gat, Maalem Hassan BenJafaar, JJUUJJUU, Evolfo at Brooklyn Bowl
- E’last at Racket NYC
- The Mystery Lights, Grim Streaker, Special Guests at Alphaville
Niall Connolly, Moji at Scratcher
- Heat Death, Dropper, Orange Peel Music at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- Reaching Out, Cropsey, Xtinguish the Code, Pink Mist, Sewage nYc, Raid, Last Breath at the Bowery Electric
- Pat Irwin at Howl! Happening
- The Hipp Pipps, High & Tight, Bikini Carwash at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- Stew Cutler and Friends at Arthur’s Tavern
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Blaire Sharman at Book Club