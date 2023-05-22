Support Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music performances in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, May 22
- Crowded House, Liam Finn at the Beacon Theatre
- Bloodywood, Vended, Wargasm at Irving Plaza
- Hunter Hayes at the Gramercy Theatre
- Rhett Miller at the Loft at City Winery
- Narrowhead, the Graham Hunt Band at Mercury Lounge
- Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- Whiskey Heart & Friends at the Bitter End
- Puma Perl & Friends, LJ Murphy at Jefferson Market Library
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, May 23
- Beach Bunny, PUP, Pool Kids at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Seal, the Buggles at the Beacon Theatre
- Avatar, Veil of Maya, Orbit Culture at Webster Hall
- Waterparks, Hunny at Irving Plaza
- Syml, Trent Dabbs at Racket NYC
- Westerman, Twain at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Attack Attack, Belmont. Traitors, Savage Hands, Colorblind, Savage Hands at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Wesley Stace w. David Nagler at the Loft at City Winery
- Narrowhead, Graham Hunt at TV Eye
- Jane Getter Premonition w. Vernon Reid at the Iridium
- Black Star at the Blue Note
- Juan Wauters at Rough Trade NYC
- June McDoom at Baby’s All Right
- Jess Williamson at Union Pool
- The Count Basie Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Michelle Shocked & Kathleen Supové at the Glass Box at the New School
- Lorenzo Landini, Jeerleader at the 11th St. Bar
- Milo Z at the Red Lion
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Mad Kat at the Bitter End
Wednesday, May 24
- Blink-182, Turnstile, Beauty School Dropout at Barclays Center
- Seal, the Buggles at the Beacon Theatre
- David Guetta & Morten at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Indigo De Souza, Sluice at Webster Hall
- Off!, Die Spitz at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Blackbraid at Irving Plaza
- redveil, Femdot, D’mari Harris at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Black Star at Sony Hall
- Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- The Moss, the Hails at Baby’s All Right
- Louis Cato & the Late Show Band at the Iridium
- Jess Williamson at Union Pool
- Ryan Oakes, Layto, Cherie Amour at Baby’s All Right
- The Count Basie Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Sasha Dobson, Christine Santelli at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric
- The National Reserve, Nora Brown, Evangeline Young at Café Wha?
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
- Chris Bergson and Matt Clohesy at the Ear Inn
- Phantom Rocket, Tor, Mad Palais at Arlene’s Grocery
- Vincent Brue & the Long Branch Dividians at the 11th St. Bar
Thursday, May 25
- Hozier, June McDoom at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tom Jones at the Beacon Theatre
- David Guetta at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Loveless, Taylor Acorn at Irving Plaza
- Phantom Planet, Wheatus at the Gramercy Theatre
- Black Star at Sony Hall
- The Good Days Boys, Sweet the Kid, Rovv at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Cory Henry at the Blue Note
- The Count Basie Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club
- Bob Vylan at Elsewhere Zone One
- Big Joanie at Union Pool
- Anna Shoemaker at Nublu
- Camp Bedford, James Ross K, Jesse in Grey at Brooklyn Made
- The Tall Pines Revue w. Liz Vice, Julia Haltigan and Yusuke Yamamoto, Cat Popper at Joe’s Pub
- Hubby Jenkins (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Tommy Prine at Cafe Wha?
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion