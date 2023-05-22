Support Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music performances in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, May 22

Crowded House, Liam Finn at the Beacon Theatre

Bloodywood, Vended, Wargasm at Irving Plaza

Hunter Hayes at the Gramercy Theatre

Rhett Miller at the Loft at City Winery

Narrowhead, the Graham Hunt Band at Mercury Lounge

Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

Whiskey Heart & Friends at the Bitter End

Puma Perl & Friends, LJ Murphy at Jefferson Market Library

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

The Jake Walker Trio at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, May 23

Beach Bunny, PUP, Pool Kids at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Seal, the Buggles at the Beacon Theatre

Avatar, Veil of Maya, Orbit Culture at Webster Hall

Waterparks, Hunny at Irving Plaza

Syml, Trent Dabbs at Racket NYC

Westerman, Twain at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Attack Attack, Belmont. Traitors, Savage Hands, Colorblind, Savage Hands at the Brooklyn Monarch

Wesley Stace w. David Nagler at the Loft at City Winery

Narrowhead, Graham Hunt at TV Eye

Jane Getter Premonition w. Vernon Reid at the Iridium

Black Star at the Blue Note

Juan Wauters at Rough Trade NYC

June McDoom at Baby’s All Right

Jess Williamson at Union Pool

The Count Basie Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club

Michelle Shocked & Kathleen Supové at the Glass Box at the New School

Lorenzo Landini, Jeerleader at the 11th St. Bar

Milo Z at the Red Lion

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Mad Kat at the Bitter End

Wednesday, May 24

Blink-182, Turnstile, Beauty School Dropout at Barclays Center

Seal, the Buggles at the Beacon Theatre

David Guetta & Morten at the Brooklyn Mirage

Indigo De Souza, Sluice at Webster Hall

Off!, Die Spitz at the Bowery Ballroom

Dark Funeral, Cattle Decapitation, 200 Stab Wounds, Blackbraid at Irving Plaza

redveil, Femdot, D’mari Harris at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Black Star at Sony Hall

Cory Henry at the Blue Note

The Moss, the Hails at Baby’s All Right

Louis Cato & the Late Show Band at the Iridium

Jess Williamson at Union Pool

Ryan Oakes, Layto, Cherie Amour at Baby’s All Right

The Count Basie Orchestra at Birdland Jazz Club

Sasha Dobson, Christine Santelli at the Map Room at the Bowery Electric

The National Reserve, Nora Brown, Evangeline Young at Café Wha?

Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Chris Bergson and Matt Clohesy at the Ear Inn

Phantom Rocket, Tor, Mad Palais at Arlene’s Grocery

Vincent Brue & the Long Branch Dividians at the 11th St. Bar

Thursday, May 25