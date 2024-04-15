Hot Live Music for Cool Spring Nights in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, April 15

PinkPantheress, Bktherula at the Brooklyn Paramount

lovelytheband, Willow Avalon, Luke Wild at the Bowery Ballroom

Infinity Song at the Blue Note

Mei Semones, John Roseboro, Nebulous Quartet at Baby’s All Right

Alex Zhang Hungtai x Greg Fox x Michael Beharie at Berlin

The Aaron Comess Group w. Vernon Reid, Teddy Kumpel, Richard Hammond, Keith Loftis, Leon Gruenbaum at the Bitter End

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Tuesday, April 16

Kronos Quartet, Ghost Train Orchestra w. David Byrne, Joan as Police Woman, Karen Mantler, Marissa Nadler at the Town Hall

Berhana, Asha Imuno at the Bowery Ballroom

Isaac Eady & Third Moon, Brandi & the Alexanders at Brooklyn Bowl

Michael Hurley + Cass McCombs at Union Pool

Bodega at Rough Trade NYC

Telescreens at the Bitter End

Infinity Song at the Blue Note

Jerome Collins at le Poisson Rouge

Emel at Public Records

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, April 17

Davido at Madison Square Garden

Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall

Rubén Blades, Bernadette Peters, Norm Lewis, Kristin Chenoweth, Bill Charlap, Jared Grimes, Ekep Nkwelle at the Rose Theater

Allah-Las, Sam Blassucci, Maston, Reverberation Radio at Webster Hall

Frank Turner at Rough Trade NYC

Scary Pockets, David Ryan Harris at Brooklyn Bowl

Dylan, Mercer Henderson at the Bowery Ballroom

We Three, Skydxddy at the Gramercy Theatre

Tuelo at the Apollo Theater

Michael Hurley + Cass McCombs at Union Pool

Infinity Song at the Blue Note

Ringdown at Public Records

Michael Daves at Rockwood Music Hall

Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

Adam Masterson at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, April 18