Hot Live Music for Cool Spring Nights in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 60+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, April 15
- PinkPantheress, Bktherula at the Brooklyn Paramount
- lovelytheband, Willow Avalon, Luke Wild at the Bowery Ballroom
- Infinity Song at the Blue Note
- Mei Semones, John Roseboro, Nebulous Quartet at Baby’s All Right
- Alex Zhang Hungtai x Greg Fox x Michael Beharie at Berlin
- The Aaron Comess Group w. Vernon Reid, Teddy Kumpel, Richard Hammond, Keith Loftis, Leon Gruenbaum at the Bitter End
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
Tuesday, April 16
- Kronos Quartet, Ghost Train Orchestra w. David Byrne, Joan as Police Woman, Karen Mantler, Marissa Nadler at the Town Hall
- Berhana, Asha Imuno at the Bowery Ballroom
- Isaac Eady & Third Moon, Brandi & the Alexanders at Brooklyn Bowl
- Michael Hurley + Cass McCombs at Union Pool
- Bodega at Rough Trade NYC
- Telescreens at the Bitter End
- Infinity Song at the Blue Note
- Jerome Collins at le Poisson Rouge
- Emel at Public Records
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, April 17
- Davido at Madison Square Garden
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- Rubén Blades, Bernadette Peters, Norm Lewis, Kristin Chenoweth, Bill Charlap, Jared Grimes, Ekep Nkwelle at the Rose Theater
- Allah-Las, Sam Blassucci, Maston, Reverberation Radio at Webster Hall
- Frank Turner at Rough Trade NYC
- Scary Pockets, David Ryan Harris at Brooklyn Bowl
- Dylan, Mercer Henderson at the Bowery Ballroom
- We Three, Skydxddy at the Gramercy Theatre
- Tuelo at the Apollo Theater
- Michael Hurley + Cass McCombs at Union Pool
- Infinity Song at the Blue Note
- Ringdown at Public Records
- Michael Daves at Rockwood Music Hall
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
- Adam Masterson at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Gordon Lockwood at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, April 18
- Chris Tomlin, Cain at Prudential Center
- Barry Manilow at Radio City Music Hall
- FKA twigs at New York City Center
- Snarky Puppy w. Susana Baca, Silvana Estrada & Silvia Perez Cruz at the Kings Theatre
- STRFKR, Ruth Radelet, Happy Sad Face at Brooklyn Steel
- Conor Oberst and Friends at the Bowery Ballroom
- Real Estate, Marina Allen at Webster Hall
- Taylor Acorn, World’s First Cinema at the Gramercy Theatre
- Elliot Moss, Halima at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- División Minúscula, Jumbo at Irving Plaza
- Yola at Racket NYC
- Matthew Sweet, Abe Partridge at City Winery NYC
- Wolf Eyes w. Anthony Braxton, the Samara Lubelski and Marcia Bassett Duo at le Poisson Rouge
- Scary Pockets, David Ryan Harris at Brooklyn Bowl
- Infinity Song at the Blue Note
- Garcia Peoples, Weak Signal at Nublu
- Humbird at Groove
- The Oz Noy Organ Trio w. Anton Fig & Brian Charette at the Bitter End
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- DensityBlackCat (acoustic), Crazy Mary, Exit 99, Wexwax at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Hugh Pool w. the KR2 at the 11th St. Bar
- Noe Socha at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion