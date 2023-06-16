Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 75 concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, June 16
- Shabba Ranks, Capleton, Barrington Levy, Patra, Elephant Man, Mad Cobra, Yellow Man, Mad Lion, Little Vicious, Notch, Bobby Konders and Jabba & DJ Ted Smooth at Barclays Center
- LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, Idles, Big Freedia, L’Rain at Forest Hill Stadium
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- French Montana at the Beacon Theatre
- The Turtles, Ron Dante, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Classics IV, the Vogues, the Cowsills at the St. George Theatre
- Ruel at Terminal 5
- Margo Price at the Greene Space
- A-Trak, Uffie, Doss, Bag Raiders, Treasure Fingers, Naeem, the Hellp, Club Eat, Frost Children at Webster Hall
- Cravity at Webster Hall
- Biohazard, Indecision, King Nine at Irving Plaza
- The Feelies, the Willies at Brooklyn Made
- Protomartyr, Ian Sweet at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Slackers aboard the Liberty Belle
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Jackie Venson at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Little Big at the Melrose Ballroom
- yunè pinku at Sonic Sphere at the Shed
- Cobrah at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Lauren Morrow at Gottscheer Hall
- Lontalius at Rough Trade NYC
- Memphis Lightning at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Garcia Peoples, Ryley Walker & J. R. Bohannon, Chris Dingman at Weylin
- Tony & the Kiki, Abby Jeane, Big Girl, Josephine at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The Hipp Pipps, Heartless Devils, Curtis Suburban at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, June 17
- Ricardo Arjona at Madison Square Garden
- boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange at Forest Hills Stadium
- Amy Shark, Budjerah, L-Fresh the Lion, Peach PRC, Spiderbait at SummerStage Central Park
- Tinashe, Lido Pimienta, Pom Pom Squad, Zebra Katz at the Knockdown Center
- Joe, Stokely at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
Eraserheads at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Santana at the Beacon Theatre
- Tarja, Chaoseum at Irving Plaza
- Surprise Chef, the Shacks at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Feelies, the Willies at Brooklyn Made
- Mike Gordon at Webster Hall
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Nicole Atkins, Tommy Stinson, Hiku Men at the Sultan Room
- Wavves, Cloud Nothings, Ultra Q at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Ava Cherry, Jeff Slate at Racket NYC
- Incendiary, Fleshwater, Foreign Hands, Combust at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Nita Strauss, Lions at the Gates, Muckrakers at the Meadows
- Marc Ford at the Iridium
- Melanie Charles at Nublu
- Telescreens at the Bitter End
- Strange Ranger, Chanel Beads at Heaven
- Svetlana & the New York Collective at Arthur’s Tavern
- Squirrels from Hell at Silvana
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern
- Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
Sunday, June 18
- Ricardo Arjona at Madison Square Garden
- Bebe Rexha, Zolita at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Buddy Guy, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Samantha Fish, Bobby Rush at SummerStage Central Park
- Steve Lacy, James Blake, Toro y Moi, Fousheé at Forest Hills Stadium
- Aaron Diehl, Alicia Hall Moran, Martha Redbone, Burnt Sugar the Arkestra Chamber w. Vernon Reid & DJ Logic, Morley Kamen w. Chris Bruce, Ronald K. Brown at Lincoln Center
- Biohazard at Irving Plaza
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog at Union Pool
- Kyle Lacy, Mel and the Tall Boys at Mercury Lounge
- Donny McCaslin at Joe’s Pub
- Popa Chubby at the Loft at City Winery
- Moris Blak & Danny Blu, Eva-X, NYXX at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Dave Soldier Orchestra, Komar and Melamid, Gene Pritsker, Talujon Percussion at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Highly Effective People at Pete’s Candy Store
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
- Spaghetti Eastern 3 at the Bowery Electric
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar
- Rachel Bassini at Book Club
- Mikey Erg, Choked Up, Chemical X, Prostitution, Rebelmatic, Apes of the State, Final Girls, Cometa Negra, Shred Flintstone, Sheila, No Call No Show, the Dream of When, Uncle Pizza, Eevie Echoes & the Locations at American Veterans Memorial Pier