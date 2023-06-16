Live Music in NYC This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 75 concerts in New York City this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, June 16

Shabba Ranks, Capleton, Barrington Levy, Patra, Elephant Man, Mad Cobra, Yellow Man, Mad Lion, Little Vicious, Notch, Bobby Konders and Jabba & DJ Ted Smooth at Barclays Center

LCD Soundsystem, Jamie xx, Idles, Big Freedia, L’Rain at Forest Hill Stadium

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley, Mavis Staples, Robert Randolph at the Rooftop at Pier 17

French Montana at the Beacon Theatre

The Turtles, Ron Dante, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Classics IV, the Vogues, the Cowsills at the St. George Theatre

Ruel at Terminal 5

Margo Price at the Greene Space

A-Trak, Uffie, Doss, Bag Raiders, Treasure Fingers, Naeem, the Hellp, Club Eat, Frost Children at Webster Hall

Cravity at Webster Hall

Biohazard, Indecision, King Nine at Irving Plaza

The Feelies, the Willies at Brooklyn Made

Protomartyr, Ian Sweet at the Bowery Ballroom

The Slackers aboard the Liberty Belle

Soulive at the Blue Note

Jackie Venson at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Little Big at the Melrose Ballroom

yunè pinku at Sonic Sphere at the Shed

Cobrah at the Hall at Elsewhere

Lauren Morrow at Gottscheer Hall

Lontalius at Rough Trade NYC

Memphis Lightning at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Garcia Peoples, Ryley Walker & J. R. Bohannon, Chris Dingman at Weylin

Tony & the Kiki, Abby Jeane, Big Girl, Josephine at Our Wicked Lady Rooftop

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The Hipp Pipps, Heartless Devils, Curtis Suburban at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, June 17

Ricardo Arjona at Madison Square Garden

boygenius, Clairo, Dijon, Bartees Strange at Forest Hills Stadium

Amy Shark, Budjerah, L-Fresh the Lion, Peach PRC, Spiderbait at SummerStage Central Park

Tinashe, Lido Pimienta, Pom Pom Squad, Zebra Katz at the Knockdown Center

Joe, Stokely at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park

Eraserheads at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Eraserheads at the Theater at Madison Square Garden Santana at the Beacon Theatre

Tarja, Chaoseum at Irving Plaza

Surprise Chef, the Shacks at the Bowery Ballroom

The Feelies, the Willies at Brooklyn Made

Mike Gordon at Webster Hall

Soulive at the Blue Note

Nicole Atkins, Tommy Stinson, Hiku Men at the Sultan Room

Wavves, Cloud Nothings, Ultra Q at (le) Poisson Rouge

Tinashe, Lido Pimienta, Pom Pom Squad, Zebra Katz at the Knockdown Center

Ava Cherry, Jeff Slate at Racket NYC

Incendiary, Fleshwater, Foreign Hands, Combust at the Brooklyn Monarch

Nita Strauss, Lions at the Gates, Muckrakers at the Meadows

Marc Ford at the Iridium

Melanie Charles at Nublu

Telescreens at the Bitter End

Strange Ranger, Chanel Beads at Heaven

Svetlana & the New York Collective at Arthur’s Tavern

Squirrels from Hell at Silvana

The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern

Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues

Sunday, June 18