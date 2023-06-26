The Libera Awards Celebrate the Independent Music Community

The independent music community celebrated its accomplishments when the American Association of Independent Music, Inc. (A2IM) hosted three days of conferences and an awards ceremony in New York City.

A2IM’s Indie Week 2023 conferences were spread across three days, from June 13 to June 15. Participants attended conferences, panel discussions, workshops and networking events at the InterContinental Times Square Hotel. At more than 60 gatherings, industry leaders shared updates on artificial intelligence in music, metadata, publishing, marketing, physical retail, touring, sustainability, and modern approaches to independent label publicity.

Indie Week concluded with the 12th annual Libera Awards at the Town Hall on June 15. The ceremony celebrated the work of often overlooked independent artists who overcome obstacles that many major-label artists are able to avoid. The Libera Awards recognized outstanding achievements and accomplishments across many genres and celebrated the dedication of artists, individuals, and labels in 37 categories.

(Clockwise from left) Sudan Archives, Margo Price, The Aces / Photos by Everynight Charley

Wet Leg was the big winner at the 2023 awards. Sudan Archives, Run the Jewels, Big Thief, Low, the Linda Lindas, Captured Tracks, Partisan Records, Innovative Leisure, and Bandcamp also were among this year’s winners. The ceremony featured live performances by Margo Price, Shemekia Copeland, Gaby Moreno, Dawn Richard + Spencer Zahn, Sudan Archives, Seratones, Tamtam, Marshall Allen and the Sun Ra Arkestra, and Martha Reeves.

The nominees, winners, and more can be found highlighted here.

Lisa Hresko, General Manager of A2IM said, “We want to wish the winners, nominees, and the independent community our most heartfelt congratulations. The evening was one for the books and a new apex for the Libera Awards and the independent community.”

A2IM is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit trade organization headquartered in New York City that exists to support and strengthen the independent recorded music sector. Membership currently includes a broad coalition of nearly 700 independently-owned American music labels. A2IM represents these independently-owned small and medium-sized enterprises’ (SMEs) interests in the marketplace, in the media, on Capitol Hill, and as part of the global music community. In doing so, it supports a segment of America’s creative class that represents America’s diverse musical cultural heritage.

