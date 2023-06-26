Late June Concert Calendar for NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music performances in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, June 26

Tears for Fears, Cold War Kids at Madison Square Garden

Jungle Brothers at (le) Poisson Rouge

Aqua, Madison Rose at Irving Plaza

Hubby Jenkins (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues

Benny Benack II at Dizzy’s Club

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The Jack Grace Band at the Ear Inn

Terry Waldo’s Gotham City Band at Greeley Square Park

Terry Waldo’s Gotham City Band outside Moynihan Train Hall

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad

Tuesday, June 27

LL Cool J, the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff at Barclays Center

Don Toliver at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Sparks at the Beacon Theatre

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ondara at the Kings Theatre

Eels at Webster Hall

Wallice at the Bowery Ballroom

The Haunt, Starbenders at the Sultan Room

Eilen Jewell at City Winery NYC

Breanna Barbara at Union Pool

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

Terry Waldo’s Gotham City Band at Greeley Square Park

Wednesday, June 28

Melanie Martinez at Radio City Music Hall

Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tank & the Bangas at SummerStage Central Park

Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, Animals as Leaders at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Tori Amos at the Beacon Theatre

La Santa Cecilia at Palladium Times Square

David Rudder at Damrosch Park

lovelytheband, Beach Weather, Ava Maybee at Webster Hall

anees, Michael Minelli at Irving Plaza

November Ultra at the Bowery Ballroom

Feeble Little Horse, Full Body 2 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Ab-Soul at Racket NYC

Lojay at the Gramercy Theatre

Leonid & Friends at City Winery NYC

Metal Church at Saint Vitus Bar

ZOPA w. Michael Imperioli, Dolly Spartans at Elsewhere Rooftop

Strick at (le) Poisson Rouge

Jackopierce at the Loft at City Winery

Kiltro at Baby’s All Right

Oscar Jerome at Baby’s All Right

Bandits on the Run at the DUMBO Archway

thuy at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

The Ries Brothers, Kosha Dillz, M.O.O.K.Y. at Mercury Lounge

Lavender Fields, Apollo Flowerchild at Mercury Lounge

Veldt, Heat Death at TV Eye

James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Terry Waldo’s Gotham City Band outside Penn Station

Thursday, June 29