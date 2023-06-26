Late June Concert Calendar for NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ live music performances in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age requirements, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, June 26
- Tears for Fears, Cold War Kids at Madison Square Garden
- Jungle Brothers at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Aqua, Madison Rose at Irving Plaza
- Hubby Jenkins (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Bobby Bryan at Terra Blues
- Benny Benack II at Dizzy’s Club
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Jack Grace Band at the Ear Inn
- Terry Waldo’s Gotham City Band at Greeley Square Park
- Terry Waldo’s Gotham City Band outside Moynihan Train Hall
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad
Tuesday, June 27
- LL Cool J, the Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff at Barclays Center
- Don Toliver at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Sparks at the Beacon Theatre
- Rodrigo y Gabriela, Ondara at the Kings Theatre
- Eels at Webster Hall
- Wallice at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Haunt, Starbenders at the Sultan Room
- Eilen Jewell at City Winery NYC
- Breanna Barbara at Union Pool
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Julia Haltigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- Terry Waldo’s Gotham City Band at Greeley Square Park
Wednesday, June 28
- Melanie Martinez at Radio City Music Hall
- Michael Franti & Spearhead, Tank & the Bangas at SummerStage Central Park
- Dream Theater, Devin Townsend, Animals as Leaders at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Tori Amos at the Beacon Theatre
- La Santa Cecilia at Palladium Times Square
- David Rudder at Damrosch Park
- lovelytheband, Beach Weather, Ava Maybee at Webster Hall
- anees, Michael Minelli at Irving Plaza
- November Ultra at the Bowery Ballroom
- Feeble Little Horse, Full Body 2 at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ab-Soul at Racket NYC
- Lojay at the Gramercy Theatre
- Leonid & Friends at City Winery NYC
- Metal Church at Saint Vitus Bar
- ZOPA w. Michael Imperioli, Dolly Spartans at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Strick at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Jackopierce at the Loft at City Winery
- Kiltro at Baby’s All Right
- Oscar Jerome at Baby’s All Right
- Bandits on the Run at the DUMBO Archway
- thuy at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
- The Ries Brothers, Kosha Dillz, M.O.O.K.Y. at Mercury Lounge
- Lavender Fields, Apollo Flowerchild at Mercury Lounge
- Veldt, Heat Death at TV Eye
- James Maddock at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
- Terry Waldo’s Gotham City Band outside Penn Station
Thursday, June 29
- Diana Ross at Radio City Music Hall
- Don Toliver, Pi’erre Bourne at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Tori Amos at the Beacon Theatre
- Galantis at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Hannah Berner at Palladium Times Square
- Sloan at Brooklyn Made
- Soulive at the Blue Note
- Madison McFerrin, Naima at Elsewhere Zone One
- Yellow Swans at (le) Poisson Rouge
- Post Sex Nachos at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kenzo Balla at the Gramercy Theatre
- Etran De L’Aïr at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Leonid & Friends at City Winery NYC
- Boldy James at Racket NYC
- J.D. Simo at the Iridium
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- Heyden Pedigo at Union Pool
- Bentley Robles, Zach Benson, Florio at C’mon Everybody
- Oz Noy-Guthrie Trapp Band w. Shawn Pelton & Andy Hess at the Bitter End
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Jackson Scott & Friends at Viva Cucina
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion