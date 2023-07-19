Yungblud at the Rooftop at Pier 17 / July 14, 2023

Born in 1997, Yungblud is a 21st century rock star. Bridging the gap of the broad pop spectrum from rap to near-industrial rock, he writes compelling lyrics seeking a safe and nurturing place in this world. Uniquely, his own, lived, outsider experience has become a cultural magnet, herding young music fans into an alternative community – their chosen-family.

Diagnosed with ADHD at a young age, Dominic Richard Harrison grew up in Doncaster, South Yorkshire in England often feeling misunderstood, unsupported, and alienated. By age 20, he turned to acting and landed a recurring role in a short-lived British television program, The Lodge. Upon turning to music, he became Yungblud.

In 2019, Yungblud spoke publicly of his struggles with mental illness, in particular anxiety and depression. In 2020 he revealed that he first had suicidal thoughts at age 13 and that he attempted suicide twice. He found his salvation by being true to himself through his music and by incidentally rallying a vast international following of fans who, like himself, yearned for a sense of belonging while living their authentic lives.

Numerous transgender youth, goths, mods, and jocks peppered the audience at the Rooftop on Pier 17, unified by their allegiance to Yungblud. Their enthusiasm was undiminished by the drizzle from the skies and the shoe-soaking puddles on the ground. Many of those fans hoped to gain Yungblud’s attention from the stage with homemade signage.

Yungblud started the concert by running full speed onto the stage. From that moment, he commanded the spotlight as if he was the last entertainer left on Earth and performed his songs with the energy and power of a (barely) contained whirlwind. The three-piece band ably backed him but remained in the background as his audience focused on the charismatic, smiling singer and his alluring personality.

Rather than prioritizing his most recent album, Yungblud, released on September 2, 2022, Yungblud’s set consisted of songs from all three albums plus a few non-album singles. Opening with “21st Century Liability,” the heart-pumping songs continued for most of the show, allowing for only a few slower-paced songs. The second song, “The Funeral,” launched a series of lyrics articulating the importance of being true to self in difficult times. Later songs, including “fleabag” and “Loner,” named the struggle for a genuine identity.

Yungblud sang well, but more memorable was how he used his microphone to rally the audience’s enthusiasm. He had the audience in the palm of his hand throughout the night, repeatedly having his fans sing along, raise their hands in the air, and jump in place. He frequently professed his love for his fans. A misuse of the microphone was that every sentence he uttered seemed to contain f-bombs.

The singer-songwriter worked the audience every moment he was on stage, and even more when he left the stage to lean against the barrier holding back his fans. He performed mostly under bright white lights, which made him clearly visible throughout the performance. The musical arrangements left little room for instrumental breaks, so shared spotlights were very rare. Impressively, he arranged for “Sweet Heroine” to begin with him sitting at a piano before jumping back to the front with an acoustic guitar to conclude the song.

As he often does, Yungblud pointed to a young fan in the audience and invited her to come on stage and select the next song. In this case, he asked her to choose between “Doctor Doctor,” “Die for the Hype,” or “Medication.” The fan requested “Medication.”

He then asked the audience, “Who is at a Yungblud show for the first time?” A fair number in the audience roared. He then replied, “Welcome to the family!” He then asked, “Who has been at a Yungblud show before?” Another roar. He said, “Welcome home.”

Yungblud enjoyed being the center of attention and the non-stop enthusiastic response from the audience led to him to be smiling throughout every song. He committed his time on stage to wrapping a solid fan-pleasing show around a collection of his better songs. Built on his connection with his fans, he turned his performance into a shared experience. He succeeded in giving the audience what they wanted, as well: a totally engaging and entertaining 75-minute show. Yungblud is the rock star that the 21st century music world seeks.

Setlist

21st Century Liability The Funeral Tissues parents California strawberry lipstick fleabag Medication Anarchist Kill Somebody Sweet Heroine I Think I’m OKAY (Machine Gun Kelly cover)

Encore

Lowlife Loner

