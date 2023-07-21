Spotlight: Saturdays Are for Concerts – Marshall Tucker Band Concerts, to Be Exact

Doug Gray of the Marshall Tucker Band told The Aquarian exclusively, “We love playing New Jersey and the Bergen PAC is one of our favorite venues! It’s a great performance platform for us with so many of our traveling fans always making the trek – sometimes from states away! Expect to hear all of the hits. Can’t wait to see so many of our local friends and family who’ve been coming to our shows for over 50 years!”

He and his band have yet to take the beloved Englewood stage since its renovation and re-opening earlier this year. If they loved it before, which it seems they truly did, they are bound to love it each more now. The acoustics are still superb, the updated lounge is cozy, and the audience is always excited to be there. Bringing such an extensive catalog of history-making Southern rock songs to life, as Gray explains, is a must for even the most casual of fans to head out and experience live this weekend.

