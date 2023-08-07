NYC’s Live Music Highlights for This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, August 7

Carly Rae Jepsen, Poolside (DJ set) at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Fantastic Negrito (acoustic) at City Winery NYC

The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, August 8

Sam Smith, Jessie Reyes at Madison Square Garden

Carly Rae Jepsen, Poolside (DJ set) at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Moneybagg Yo, Sexxy Redd, Luh Taylor, Finesse2Tymes, Big Boogie, YTB Fatt at Terminal 5

The Jungle Giants at Elsewhere Rooftop

David Sanborn at the Blue Note

Magos Herrera at the Neighborhood Church of Greenwich Village

VHS Collection at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Mike Stern Band at the Bitter End

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Milo Z at the Red Lion

SickWalt, MJT, Dave Koltai at Mercury Lounge

Rew Starr w. Billy Ficca, Magic Forest at the Hard Swallow

Wednesday, August 9

Sam Smith, Jessie Reyes at Madison Square Garden

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Jeremih at Barclays Center

Mt. Joy at SummerStage Central Park

JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Death Grips at Terminal 5

J.Period w. Rakim & Big Daddy Kane at Damrosch Park

Tim Heidecker at Webster Hall

City of the Sun at (le) Poisson Rouge

Alexander 23, Stephen Dawes at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens

Cowboy Mouth at City Winery NYC

David Sanborn at the Blue Note

Whitmer Thomas at the Bell House

Michael Daves & Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

The Andy Ezrin Band w. Will Lee, Oz Noy & Clint De Ganon at the Bitter End

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, August 10