Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Carly Rae Jepsen at Governors Ball on 9/26/21 / Everynight Charley

NYC’s Live Music Highlights for This Week

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, August 7

  • Carly Rae Jepsen, Poolside (DJ set) at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Fantastic Negrito (acoustic) at City Winery NYC
  • The T Blues Band w. SaRon Crenshaw & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
  • David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, August 8

  • Sam Smith, Jessie Reyes at Madison Square Garden
  • Carly Rae Jepsen, Poolside (DJ set) at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Moneybagg Yo, Sexxy Redd, Luh Taylor, Finesse2Tymes, Big Boogie, YTB Fatt at Terminal 5
  • The Jungle Giants at Elsewhere Rooftop
  • David Sanborn at the Blue Note
  • Magos Herrera at the Neighborhood Church of Greenwich Village
  • VHS Collection at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • The Mike Stern Band at the Bitter End
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
  • Milo Z at the Red Lion
  • SickWalt, MJT, Dave Koltai at Mercury Lounge
  • Rew Starr w. Billy Ficca, Magic Forest at the Hard Swallow

Wednesday, August 9

  • Sam Smith, Jessie Reyes at Madison Square Garden
  • Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Jeremih at Barclays Center
  • Mt. Joy at SummerStage Central Park
  • JPEGMAFIA, Danny Brown at the Rooftop at Pier 17
  • Death Grips at Terminal 5
  • J.Period w. Rakim & Big Daddy Kane at Damrosch Park
  • Tim Heidecker at Webster Hall
  • City of the Sun at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • Alexander 23, Stephen Dawes at Hudson Yards Public Square and Gardens
  • Cowboy Mouth at City Winery NYC
  • David Sanborn at the Blue Note
  • Whitmer Thomas at the Bell House
  • Michael Daves & Andy Statman at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • The Andy Ezrin Band w. Will Lee, Oz Noy & Clint De Ganon at the Bitter End
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
  • Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, August 10

  • Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Busta Rhymes, Jeremih at Barclays Center
  • Wu-Tang Clan at the Knockdown Center
  • The Revivalists, Band of Horses at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
  • Mt. Joy at SummerStage Central Park
  • Moldy Peaches at Brooklyn Steel
  • Jidenna at Terminal 5
  • Calexico, Brian Lopez at (le) Poisson Rouge
  • The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Dave Koz aboard the Cornucopia
  • Big Youth, Danny Dread, Cindy Campbell, Kool Herc, Coke La Rock at Webster Hall
  • Sweeping Promises, Constant Smiles, Jeanines at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • !!! at Union Pool
  • Hit the Lights, Latewaves, Northvale at Racket NYC
  • The Clientele at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Joeyy, Marlon DuBois, Shed Theory, EERA at the Gramercy Theatre
  • David Sanborn at the Blue Note
  • Everything Is Terrible! at the Bell House
  • The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
  • Tomo Fujita w. Oz Noy, Will Lee & Shawn Pelton at the Bitter End
  • Navegante, KALEN, Sparxsea, Alfonso Velez at Our Wicked Lady Roof
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion
  • The Whiskey Biscuits at the 11th St. Bar