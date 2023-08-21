Rant ‘N’ Roll: Lucky Seven (Records for You)

You had to figure that master music manipulator Devin Gray, 40, would wind up doing a solo drum album. After all, he’s recorded a drum duet with Gerald Cleaver, 27 Licks, in 2020. His politics were evident in 2021 with his Melt All The Guns trio. He debuted in 2012 with the forward-thinking Dingo Rataplan quartet, revisiting that format in 2018. On Most Definitely (Rataplan Records), he’s alone with his drum set and his electronics, masterfully integrating the two spheres over 23 tracks in just under an hour. Divided into three segments (soft, medium, and hard), he mixes and matches in superb segues; he’ll surprise with stunning syncopation amid a dizzying flurry of electronic twists, twirls, and scrapes, pushing the envelope with colorations of improvised soundscape groove… like drum’n’bass movements (only without the bass).