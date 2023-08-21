Enjoy Awesome Live Music in New York City This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following live music performances in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
- Jackson Browne’s two nights at The Beacon Theatre this week, 8/22 and 8/23, have been rescheduled for next week, 8/28 and 8/29.
Monday, August 21
- 5 Seconds of Summer, Meet Me @ the Altar at Madison Square Garden
- Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Justin Furstenfeld at City Winery NYC
- Candiace at the Loft at City Winery
- Larry Krone & Family at Joe’s Pub
- Socks in the Frying Pan at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- Masorti at the Bitter End
- The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl
- The Wyatt Lewis Trio, EverLectric, Rebecca Scout Nelson, Border House at the Bowery Electric
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Bill Popp and the Tapes at the Central Park Bandshell
- Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn
Tuesday, August 22
- Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Alex G, Alvvays at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park
- Yngwie Malmsteen & Glenn Hughes at the Palladium Times Square
- Shakti at Sony Hall
- Ocean Alley, Juice at Webster Hall
- Ian Sweet, Why Bonnie at Elsewhere Rooftop
- Erik Frandsen at the Bitter End
- Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis
- Model Citizen at TV Eye
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- The Blue Jean Junkies, Karena Reiter, Senioritis, Density, Sheila & Ross at the Hard Swallow
- Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar
Wednesday, August 23
- Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, Middle Kids at SummerStage Central Park
- Alex G, Alvvays at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park
- Earl Sweatshirt at Brooklyn Steel
- Yoke Lore, Girlhouse at Irving Plaza
- Weathers, Almost Monday, Hoko at the Bowery Ballroom
- Arturo Sandoval at the Blue Note
- Lalah Hathaway at City Winery NYC
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Torr at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Generacion Suicida, Acid Casualty, Mala Vista at Gold Sounds
- Apollo Flowerchild, Penny, Big Sweater, Irrevery at the Hart Bar
- Muscle Tough at Café Wha?
- Cliff Westfall at Skinny Dennis
- Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Zinc Bar
- The Tube at the 11th St. Bar
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn
Thursday, August 24
- Regina Spektor at SummerStage Central Park
- The Head and the Heart, Izzy Heltai at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park
- Yoke Lore, girlhouse at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Shaina Taub at Little Island
- Ripe at the Rockaway Hotel
- Paradise Fears, AJ Smith at the Gramercy Theatre
- John Carroll Kirby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hockey Dad, Chastity, Similar Kind at Brooklyn Made
- Lalah Hathaway at City Winery NYC
- Ethan Tasch, Charlotte Rose Benjamin at Baby’s All Right
- The Muckers, Gnarcissists, Tits Dick Ass at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Water from Your Eyes aboard the Cosmo
- Vaperror, Pad Chennington, Your Friend Shoji, NOGENKI!, GLOBAL CHILL, desert sand feels warm at night, Videopunks, Fake Fever, Donor Lens, Electric Specter 電妖怪, chris†††, FrankJavCee, 식료품groceries, DOLPHIN UPERCUT, Discoholic, FIBRE, SPORTSGIRL, Yuni Wa, Days of Blue, Crystal Eternal, Daydream Deluxe, Towers at the Meadows
- Arturo Sandoval at the Blue Note
- The Mike Stern Band at Drom
- Ricky Stein at Skinny Dennis
- Junior Mack with Noé Socha Duo at Arthur’s Tavern
- Big Gorgeous, Kay Day, Cowbell Superstar, No Grudges at Arlene’s Grocery
- Mississippi Heat at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Trespasser at the 11th St. Bar
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion
- Val Kinzler at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1