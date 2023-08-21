Enjoy Awesome Live Music in New York City This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following live music performances in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Jackson Browne’s two nights at The Beacon Theatre this week, 8/22 and 8/23, have been rescheduled for next week, 8/28 and 8/29.

Monday, August 21

5 Seconds of Summer, Meet Me @ the Altar at Madison Square Garden

Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Justin Furstenfeld at City Winery NYC

Candiace at the Loft at City Winery

Larry Krone & Family at Joe’s Pub

Socks in the Frying Pan at Hill Country Barbecue Market

Masorti at the Bitter End

The Emily Duff Band at Cowgirl

The Wyatt Lewis Trio, EverLectric, Rebecca Scout Nelson, Border House at the Bowery Electric

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Bill Popp and the Tapes at the Central Park Bandshell

Dirty Water Dogs at the Ear Inn

Tuesday, August 22

Pixies, Modest Mouse, Cat Power at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Alex G, Alvvays at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park

Yngwie Malmsteen & Glenn Hughes at the Palladium Times Square

Shakti at Sony Hall

Ocean Alley, Juice at Webster Hall

Ian Sweet, Why Bonnie at Elsewhere Rooftop

Erik Frandsen at the Bitter End

Howlin’ Hurd at Skinny Dennis

Model Citizen at TV Eye

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

The Blue Jean Junkies, Karena Reiter, Senioritis, Density, Sheila & Ross at the Hard Swallow

Big Mamou at the 11th St. Bar

Wednesday, August 23

Manchester Orchestra, Jimmy Eat World, Middle Kids at SummerStage Central Park

Alex G, Alvvays at the Lena Horne Bandshell in Prospect Park

Earl Sweatshirt at Brooklyn Steel

Yoke Lore, Girlhouse at Irving Plaza

Weathers, Almost Monday, Hoko at the Bowery Ballroom

Arturo Sandoval at the Blue Note

Lalah Hathaway at City Winery NYC

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

Torr at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Generacion Suicida, Acid Casualty, Mala Vista at Gold Sounds

Apollo Flowerchild, Penny, Big Sweater, Irrevery at the Hart Bar

Muscle Tough at Café Wha?

Cliff Westfall at Skinny Dennis

Matt Wiffen at Stitch Bar & Blues

Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at the Zinc Bar

The Tube at the 11th St. Bar

New Moon Acoustic Blues at the Ear Inn

Thursday, August 24