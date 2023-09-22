Start Fall with Live Music in New York

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, September 22
- Duran Duran, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bastille at Forest Hills Stadium
- Arcangel at Barclays Center
- Macklemore at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Lil Yachty at SummerStage Central Park
- Bush at Irving Plaza
- The Mars Volta, Teri Gender Bender at the Kings Theatre
- Zhu at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Death Grips at Brooklyn Steel
- Kany Garcia at Palladium Times Square
- Joshua Radin at the Bowery Ballroom
- Osees, Population II at Warsaw
- Cold Cave, SRSQ at Webster Hall
- You Me at Six, Mothica, Wolf and Cub at Irving Plaza
- The Hold Steady at White Eagle Hall
- Dopapod, Club d’Elf at Brooklyn Bowl
- Ohgeesy at Market Hotel
- Red at the Gramercy Theatre
- Flotsam and Jetsam, Generation Kill, Misfire, Wolftooth at the Meadows
- Mighty Poplar at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Crowbar, Primitive Man, Bodybox at Saint Vitus Bar
- Tom the Mail Man, Godly the Ruler at Baby’s All Right
- Buffalo Nichols, Miriam Elhajli at Mercury Lounge
- Baby Jake at Racket NYC
- Vertical Horizon at City Winery NYC
- The Soul Rebels w. Ja Rule at the Blue Note
- Alabaster DePlume at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Jesse Daniel, Hannah Juanita at Brooklyn Made
- Popa Chubby at the Iridium
- Better Lovers at Saint Vitus Bar
- SuperBlue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter, Huntertones at le Poisson Rouge
- Elohim, Away at the Brooklyn Monarch
- The People’s Champs, Pinc Louds at the Sultan Room Rooftop
- Edon at Café Wha?
- Bonerama at the Cutting Room
- The Real Stormin’ Norman Band at Connolly’s Klub 45
- The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, September 23
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Stray Kids at the Great Lawn, Central Park
- Grace Potter at the Rooftop at Pier 17
- Hot Tuna at the Beacon Theatre
- The Breeders, Screaming Females at the Kings Theatre
- Teddy Swims, Pup Punk at Maimonides Park
- Zhu at the Brooklyn Mirage
- Yung Bleu at Brooklyn Steel
- Osees, Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band at Warsaw
- Ani DiFranco, Kristen Ford at le Poisson Rouge
- Will Butler + Sister Squares at Elsewhere Zone One
- Fiddlehead, Never Ending Game, Praise, MaryJane Dunphe at Webster Hall
- Kidd G, Graham Barham at Irving Plaza
- Islands at the Bowery Ballroom
- Baby Do Brasil at City Winery
- Bay Ledges, Mishegas at Brooklyn Made
- George Porter Jr., On the Spot Trio at the Brooklyn Bowl
- The Soul Rebels w. G-Easy at the Blue Note
- Kendra Morris at Union Pool
- Bearings, Just Friends, Young Culture, Sad Park at Racket NYC
- Peter Collins at Café Wha?
- Joseph Keckler at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center
- Bad Manners, Out Of Control Army, Adhesivo at Sony Hall
- Ricky Stein at the Bitter End
- Dufus at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Sabina Sciubba at Nublu
- Crucial, Vulture Raid, Skam Dust, Vespid, Conservative Military Image, the Capturers at Tompkins Square Park
- Fogo Azul, Jina Brass Band, Slavic Soul Party at Astor Place Plaza
- The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Doc French at Terra Blues
Sunday, September 24
- Shinedown, Papa Roach, Spiritbox at Prudential Center
- DSL Dire Straits Legacy at the Town Hall
- Purple Disco Machine, Colleen “Cosmo” Murphy at Brooklyn Mirage
- Keke Palmer at Webster Hall
- The Lox, Tony Moxberg at Irving Plaza
- Hanabie, Fox Lake at the Gramercy Theatre
- Lankum at the Bowery Ballroom
- Eliza Neals at Sony Hall
- The Soul Rebels w. Louis Cato, Elena Pinderhughes, Ray Angry & James Carter at the Blue Note
- Scientist, Sundub, IFE Radio at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Cynz, Palmyra Delran and the Doppel Gang, SLAMDINISTAS at the Bowery Electric
- Tycoon Dog at Tompkins Square Park
- Steven Chelliah at the Cutting Room
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues
- The Irish Seisiun at the 11th St. Bar