Start Fall with Live Music in New York

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts in the New York City area. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, September 22

Duran Duran, Grace Jones, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Bastille at Forest Hills Stadium

Arcangel at Barclays Center

Macklemore at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Lil Yachty at SummerStage Central Park

Bush at Irving Plaza

The Mars Volta, Teri Gender Bender at the Kings Theatre

Zhu at the Brooklyn Mirage

Death Grips at Brooklyn Steel

Kany Garcia at Palladium Times Square

Joshua Radin at the Bowery Ballroom

Osees, Population II at Warsaw

Cold Cave, SRSQ at Webster Hall

You Me at Six, Mothica, Wolf and Cub at Irving Plaza

The Hold Steady at White Eagle Hall

Dopapod, Club d’Elf at Brooklyn Bowl

Ohgeesy at Market Hotel

Red at the Gramercy Theatre

Flotsam and Jetsam, Generation Kill, Misfire, Wolftooth at the Meadows

Mighty Poplar at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Crowbar, Primitive Man, Bodybox at Saint Vitus Bar

Tom the Mail Man, Godly the Ruler at Baby’s All Right

Buffalo Nichols, Miriam Elhajli at Mercury Lounge

Baby Jake at Racket NYC

Vertical Horizon at City Winery NYC

The Soul Rebels w. Ja Rule at the Blue Note

Alabaster DePlume at the Hall at Elsewhere

Jesse Daniel, Hannah Juanita at Brooklyn Made

Popa Chubby at the Iridium

Better Lovers at Saint Vitus Bar

SuperBlue: Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter, Huntertones at le Poisson Rouge

Elohim, Away at the Brooklyn Monarch

The People’s Champs, Pinc Louds at the Sultan Room Rooftop

Edon at Café Wha?

Bonerama at the Cutting Room

The Real Stormin’ Norman Band at Connolly’s Klub 45

The Bobby Bryan Trio at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, September 23

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, Stray Kids at the Great Lawn, Central Park

Grace Potter at the Rooftop at Pier 17

Hot Tuna at the Beacon Theatre

The Breeders, Screaming Females at the Kings Theatre

Teddy Swims, Pup Punk at Maimonides Park

Zhu at the Brooklyn Mirage

Yung Bleu at Brooklyn Steel

Osees, Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band at Warsaw

Ani DiFranco, Kristen Ford at le Poisson Rouge

Will Butler + Sister Squares at Elsewhere Zone One

Fiddlehead, Never Ending Game, Praise, MaryJane Dunphe at Webster Hall

Kidd G, Graham Barham at Irving Plaza

Islands at the Bowery Ballroom

Baby Do Brasil at City Winery

Bay Ledges, Mishegas at Brooklyn Made

George Porter Jr., On the Spot Trio at the Brooklyn Bowl

The Soul Rebels w. G-Easy at the Blue Note

Kendra Morris at Union Pool

Bearings, Just Friends, Young Culture, Sad Park at Racket NYC

Peter Collins at Café Wha?

Joseph Keckler at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center

Bad Manners, Out Of Control Army, Adhesivo at Sony Hall

Ricky Stein at the Bitter End

Dufus at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Sabina Sciubba at Nublu

Crucial, Vulture Raid, Skam Dust, Vespid, Conservative Military Image, the Capturers at Tompkins Square Park

Fogo Azul, Jina Brass Band, Slavic Soul Party at Astor Place Plaza

The Michael Hill Trio at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & Doc French at Terra Blues

Sunday, September 24