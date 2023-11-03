PREMIERE: Zoe Ko’s Punky Take on an Empowered Girlhood in ‘Pink Noise’ & ‘Baby Teeth’

Zoe Ko is a girl’s girl through-and-through. Don’t believe us? Check out the music video for her single “Pink Noise,” which we are honored to be premiering here today.

You will see that femininity is laced through each scene, every setting, all the characters that fill the classrooms and beyond. It’s not done in a way that feels forced and it surely isn’t crafted as to adhere to the stereotype that females are associated with the color pink. If anything, when visually set to the lyrics of this new song of hers, Zoe Ko is celebrating the truths of femininity. She is not falling prey to expectations put on young women like her, yet she highlights the emotional journey of what being a female rockstar is like.

Zoe screams on the inside and soars on the outside, depicting that exact rollercoaster. To challenge norms and do so successfully is one thing, but the obstacles personally and professionally to get there are heavy on the heart. Zoe Ko, like her friends in the video, lean on each other to make it, but along the way admitting to loving themselves for who they are – above all else. Although everyone’s journey is their own, but togetherness is key. There is a line that runs through the lives of girls, no matter their age or background or interest, and while it’s a thin line… it’s an all-around special one. It always in the air, buzzing and swirling like white noise itself, connecting the tales, the trials, the tribulations, those aforementioned truths. Here, in the school of Zoe Ko, rage is accepted and understood, beauty is internal rather than external, and women are supporting women – period.

“Pink Noise” is a pop rock thrasher that uses iconic pop culture references, the surmise of girlhood, and a critique of the patriarchal agenda to explore, but most importantly, celebrate, 21st century women. The additional sea of spunky young women and beautiful shades of pink only elevate the message and the music, which, as mentioned, is a soaring, roaring number.

ZOE KO’S NEW EP, BABY TEETH, IS OUT TODAY ALONGSIDE THIS NEW MUSIC VIDEO. FOR ALL THINGS ZOE, CLICK HERE!