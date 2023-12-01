Start December with Awesome Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Friday, December 1
- Kiss at Madison Square Garden
- Alicia Keys at Webster Hall
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
- The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
- Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
- Gus Dapperton at Webster Hall
- Jukebox the Great at the Bowery Ballroom
- The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
- Cory Henry at S.O.B.’s
- Ginger Root at Warsaw
- Bea Miller, Isabel LaRosa, Ethan Tasch at Irving Plaza
- Debbie Gibson at the Gramercy Theatre
- Psyclon Nine at Drom
- Lydia Loveless, Reese McHenry at Baby’s All Right
- Sydney Sprague, Wheelwright at Mercury Lounge
- Durry, Mega Mango at Racket NYC
- Kallias, IATT!, Viserion at the Kingsland
- Richie Quake, Anna Shoemaker, Middle Part, Morning Silk at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- TDJ at Market Hotel
- National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- The Black Angels NYC, Blowdryer Nouveau, Fandango NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Peak at the Bitter End
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, December 2
- Kiss at Madison Square Garden
- The Allman Betts Family Revival at the Beacon Theatre
- Graham Nash, Rosanne Cash, Judy Collins, Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin, Rita Coolidge, Bettye LaVette, Rich Pagano, the Kennedys at the Town Hall
- BeBe Winans at the Apollo
- Stephen Sanchez, Stephen Day at Terminal 5
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
- Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
- The Moss, future,exboyfriend at the Bowery Ballroom
- Bea Miller, Isabel LaRosa, Ethan Tasch at Irving Plaza
- Debbie Gibson at the Gramercy Theatre
- Ginger Root at Warsaw
- Carbon Leaf at Racket NYC
- Darlingside, Field Guide at Brooklyn Made
- Thumpasaurus, Guerilla Toss at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Tomberlin, Dear Nora at the Murmrr Theatre
- Lydia Loveless at Mercury Lounge
- Mandy, Indiana, Amiture at Baby’s All Right
- Mayo Thompson & the Corky Band, the Zach Phillips Ersatz Copy Group at le Poisson Rouge
- Kyle Gordon at the Bell House
- Roomful of Blues at the Iridium
- Sea Ray, Tigers & Monkeys at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- The Byzantones, the Vivisectors, TarantinosNYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad
Sunday, December 3
- Steve Earle & John Mellencamp at the Town Hall
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Deafheaven at the Knockdown Center
- Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
- Ginger Root at Warsaw
- Mannequin Pussy, Scowl at Saint Vitus Bar
- Roy Woods at Webster Hall
- Imminence at Irving Plaza
- La Goony Chonga at the Gramercy Theatre
- Bill Callahan at the Murmrr Theatre
- bar italia, Gobby, the Place at the Hall at Elsewhere
- Alana Springsteen, Sophia Scott at Mercury Lounge
- Naika at Racket NYC
- Marc Roberge and Jon Lampley at City Winery NYC
- The Skatalites at Cafe Wha?
- Stephane Wrembel at Barbes
- Laura Cantrell at Union Pool
- The Indie Collaborative at the Green Room 42
- Amber Wild, the Revel at the Bowery Electric
- Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
- Nathaniel Bellows at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues