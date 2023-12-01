Home
Start December with Awesome Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Friday, December 1

  • Kiss at Madison Square Garden
  • Alicia Keys at Webster Hall
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5
  • The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
  • Gus Dapperton at Webster Hall
  • Jukebox the Great at the Bowery Ballroom
  • The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2
  • Cory Henry at S.O.B.’s
  • Ginger Root at Warsaw
  • Bea Miller, Isabel LaRosa, Ethan Tasch at Irving Plaza
  • Debbie Gibson at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Psyclon Nine at Drom
  • Lydia Loveless, Reese McHenry at Baby’s All Right
  • Sydney Sprague, Wheelwright at Mercury Lounge
  • Durry, Mega Mango at Racket NYC
  • Kallias, IATT!, Viserion at the Kingsland
  • Richie Quake, Anna Shoemaker, Middle Part, Morning Silk at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • TDJ at Market Hotel
  • National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
  • The Black Angels NYC, Blowdryer Nouveau, Fandango NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Peak at the Bitter End
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, December 2

  • Kiss at Madison Square Garden
  • The Allman Betts Family Revival at the Beacon Theatre
  • Graham Nash, Rosanne Cash, Judy Collins, Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin, Rita Coolidge, Bettye LaVette, Rich Pagano, the Kennedys at the Town Hall
  • BeBe Winans at the Apollo
  • Stephen Sanchez, Stephen Day at Terminal 5
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
  • The Moss, future,exboyfriend at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Bea Miller, Isabel LaRosa, Ethan Tasch at Irving Plaza
  • Debbie Gibson at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Ginger Root at Warsaw
  • Carbon Leaf at Racket NYC
  • Darlingside, Field Guide at Brooklyn Made
  • Thumpasaurus, Guerilla Toss at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Tomberlin, Dear Nora at the Murmrr Theatre
  • Lydia Loveless at Mercury Lounge
  • Mandy, Indiana, Amiture at Baby’s All Right
  • Mayo Thompson & the Corky Band, the Zach Phillips Ersatz Copy Group at le Poisson Rouge
  • Kyle Gordon at the Bell House
  • Roomful of Blues at the Iridium
  • Sea Ray, Tigers & Monkeys at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • The Byzantones, the Vivisectors, TarantinosNYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head
  • Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
  • Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad

Sunday, December 3

  • Steve Earle & John Mellencamp at the Town Hall
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Deafheaven at the Knockdown Center
  • Cautious Clay at the Blue Note
  • Ginger Root at Warsaw
  • Mannequin Pussy, Scowl at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Roy Woods at Webster Hall
  • Imminence at Irving Plaza
  • La Goony Chonga at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Bill Callahan at the Murmrr Theatre
  • bar italia, Gobby, the Place at the Hall at Elsewhere
  • Alana Springsteen, Sophia Scott at Mercury Lounge
  • Naika at Racket NYC
  • Marc Roberge and Jon Lampley at City Winery NYC
  • The Skatalites at Cafe Wha?
  • Stephane Wrembel at Barbes
  • Laura Cantrell at Union Pool
  • The Indie Collaborative at the Green Room 42
  • Amber Wild, the Revel at the Bowery Electric
  • Sunday School w. Binky Griptite at the Bitter End
  • Nathaniel Bellows at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1
  • Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Pioneers at Terra Blues