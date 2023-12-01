Start December with Awesome Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Friday, December 1

Kiss at Madison Square Garden

Alicia Keys at Webster Hall

Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

LCD Soundsystem at Terminal 5

The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl

Cautious Clay at the Blue Note

Gus Dapperton at Webster Hall

Jukebox the Great at the Bowery Ballroom

The Lone Bellow at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2

Cory Henry at S.O.B.’s

Ginger Root at Warsaw

Bea Miller, Isabel LaRosa, Ethan Tasch at Irving Plaza

Debbie Gibson at the Gramercy Theatre

Psyclon Nine at Drom

Lydia Loveless, Reese McHenry at Baby’s All Right

Sydney Sprague, Wheelwright at Mercury Lounge

Durry, Mega Mango at Racket NYC

Kallias, IATT!, Viserion at the Kingsland

Richie Quake, Anna Shoemaker, Middle Part, Morning Silk at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

TDJ at Market Hotel

National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

The Black Angels NYC, Blowdryer Nouveau, Fandango NYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Peak at the Bitter End

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, December 2

Kiss at Madison Square Garden

The Allman Betts Family Revival at the Beacon Theatre

Graham Nash, Rosanne Cash, Judy Collins, Marc Cohn, Shawn Colvin, Rita Coolidge, Bettye LaVette, Rich Pagano, the Kennedys at the Town Hall

BeBe Winans at the Apollo

Stephen Sanchez, Stephen Day at Terminal 5

Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Hold Steady at Brooklyn Bowl

Cautious Clay at the Blue Note

The Moss, future,exboyfriend at the Bowery Ballroom

Bea Miller, Isabel LaRosa, Ethan Tasch at Irving Plaza

Debbie Gibson at the Gramercy Theatre

Ginger Root at Warsaw

Carbon Leaf at Racket NYC

Darlingside, Field Guide at Brooklyn Made

Thumpasaurus, Guerilla Toss at the Hall at Elsewhere

Tomberlin, Dear Nora at the Murmrr Theatre

Lydia Loveless at Mercury Lounge

Mandy, Indiana, Amiture at Baby’s All Right

Mayo Thompson & the Corky Band, the Zach Phillips Ersatz Copy Group at le Poisson Rouge

Kyle Gordon at the Bell House

Roomful of Blues at the Iridium

Sea Ray, Tigers & Monkeys at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

The Byzantones, the Vivisectors, TarantinosNYC at Otto’s Shrunken Head

Lorraine Leckie & Her Demons at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 1

Hazmat Modine at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Miss Maybell & Charlie Judkins at the Flatiron Room NoMad

Sunday, December 3