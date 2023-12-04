The Best Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.
Monday, December 4
- Shoshana Bean at the Apollo
- Indigo Girls, Lucy Wainwright Roche at Webster Hall
- Molotov at Palladium Times Square
- GA-20, Black Joe Lewis at Baby’s All Right
- bar italia, Gobby at the Bowery Ballroom
- Scowl, Jivebomb at Saint Vitus Bar
- Jared James Nichols at Mercury Lounge
- Fenne Lily, Sofia Wolfson at the Broadway
- Fyield at Shapeshifter Lab
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
Tuesday, December 5
- Straight No Chaser at the Beacon Theatre
- Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith at Carnegie Hall
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Maine, flor, Daisy Grenade at Irving Plaza
- Fridayy at Webster Hall
- Milk, Eva Rose, Jacob Ray at the Bowery Ballroom
- Oso Oso, Carly Cosgrove, Kicksie, Phony at Brooklyn Made
- Fenne Lily, Renny Conti at Purgatory
- Paul Russell at Baby’s All Right
- Show Me the Body, Blu Anxxiety, Pure Terror, Licks at TV Eye
- Oz Noy & Joe Bonamassa w. Will Lee & Steve Ferrone at the Bitter End
- Anjimile at Public Records
- Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub
- Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club
- Peter Salett’s Blue Palace, Mick Lewis & the Fine Print, Peaceful Faces at the Bowery Electric
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes
- Spaghetti Eastern Electro-Dub 4 at Silvana
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
Wednesday, December 6
- The Gaslight Anthem, Grace Potter, Iron and Wine, Thee Sacred Souls, Nicole Atkins at the Beacon Theatre
- Dee Dee Bridgewater w. Sean Jones and the NYO Jazz All-Star Big Band at Carnegie Hall
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Danny Brown at Silo
- The Maine, flor, Daisy Grenade at Irving Plaza
- Vegyn, LoukeMan at Webster Hall
- Giggs at the Bowery Ballroom
- Leanna Firestone, Loren Gray at the Gramercy Theatre
- Fenne Lily, youbet at Union Pool
- Ella Vos, Blond in Car at the Sultan Room
- Tiberius at Brooklyn Bowl
- Girlhouse, Bel at Mercury Lounge
- Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club
- Lisa LeBlanc at Café Wha?
- The Andy Statman Trio at Barbes
- Pinc Louds (solo) at 96 Tears
- Sasha Dobson & Friends at the Ear Inn
- Benny Harrison at the Bitter End
- Bill Popp and the Tapes at Rockwood Music Hall
- Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, December 7
- LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
- Kiki & Herb at the Town Hall
- Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
- State Champs, Polyanna at le Poisson Rouge
- Romy, Doss, Ty Sunderland at Webster Hall
- Pan Arcadia, Will Leet, Savoia at Brooklyn Made
- Koan Sound, Josh Teed, Floret Loret at Racket NYC
- David Higgins at the Red Lion
- Tomo Fujita w. Oz Noy, Will Lee, Shawn Pelton at the Bitter End
- Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club
- Twisted Pine, Damn Tall Buildings at Sleepwalk
- SoulCake, Exit 99, DonBlackCat & Friends, Wexwax, Puma Perl & Friends, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, the Bowery Boys, Cyndi Dawson & Henry Seiz, Judy Ann Nock at the Parkside Lounge
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Chris Bergson Trio at 1803
- Tammy Faye Starlite at the Algonquin Hotel
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion