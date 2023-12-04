The Best Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, December 4

Shoshana Bean at the Apollo

Indigo Girls, Lucy Wainwright Roche at Webster Hall

Molotov at Palladium Times Square

GA-20, Black Joe Lewis at Baby’s All Right

bar italia, Gobby at the Bowery Ballroom

Scowl, Jivebomb at Saint Vitus Bar

Jared James Nichols at Mercury Lounge

Fenne Lily, Sofia Wolfson at the Broadway

Fyield at Shapeshifter Lab

Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad

Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar

Tuesday, December 5

Straight No Chaser at the Beacon Theatre

Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith at Carnegie Hall

Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Maine, flor, Daisy Grenade at Irving Plaza

Fridayy at Webster Hall

Milk, Eva Rose, Jacob Ray at the Bowery Ballroom

Oso Oso, Carly Cosgrove, Kicksie, Phony at Brooklyn Made

Fenne Lily, Renny Conti at Purgatory

Paul Russell at Baby’s All Right

Show Me the Body, Blu Anxxiety, Pure Terror, Licks at TV Eye

Oz Noy & Joe Bonamassa w. Will Lee & Steve Ferrone at the Bitter End

Anjimile at Public Records

Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub

Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club

Peter Salett’s Blue Palace, Mick Lewis & the Fine Print, Peaceful Faces at the Bowery Electric

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes

Spaghetti Eastern Electro-Dub 4 at Silvana

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Wednesday, December 6

The Gaslight Anthem, Grace Potter, Iron and Wine, Thee Sacred Souls, Nicole Atkins at the Beacon Theatre

Dee Dee Bridgewater w. Sean Jones and the NYO Jazz All-Star Big Band at Carnegie Hall

Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Danny Brown at Silo

The Maine, flor, Daisy Grenade at Irving Plaza

Vegyn, LoukeMan at Webster Hall

Giggs at the Bowery Ballroom

Leanna Firestone, Loren Gray at the Gramercy Theatre

Fenne Lily, youbet at Union Pool

Ella Vos, Blond in Car at the Sultan Room

Tiberius at Brooklyn Bowl

Girlhouse, Bel at Mercury Lounge

Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club

Lisa LeBlanc at Café Wha?

The Andy Statman Trio at Barbes

Pinc Louds (solo) at 96 Tears

Sasha Dobson & Friends at the Ear Inn

Benny Harrison at the Bitter End

Bill Popp and the Tapes at Rockwood Music Hall

Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, December 7