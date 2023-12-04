Home
Live Events
Going On In NYC
Indigo Girls at SummerStage Central Park on 6/4/23 / Everynight Charley

The Best Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 70+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other details.

Monday, December 4

  • Shoshana Bean at the Apollo
  • Indigo Girls, Lucy Wainwright Roche at Webster Hall
  • Molotov at Palladium Times Square
  • GA-20, Black Joe Lewis at Baby’s All Right
  • bar italia, Gobby at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Scowl, Jivebomb at Saint Vitus Bar
  • Jared James Nichols at Mercury Lounge
  • Fenne Lily, Sofia Wolfson at the Broadway
  • Fyield at Shapeshifter Lab
  • Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
  • The Edwin Vazquez Duo at the Flatiron Room NoMad
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Night Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
  • Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar

Tuesday, December 5

  • Straight No Chaser at the Beacon Theatre
  • Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith at Carnegie Hall
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • The Maine, flor, Daisy Grenade at Irving Plaza
  • Fridayy at Webster Hall
  • Milk, Eva Rose, Jacob Ray at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Oso Oso, Carly Cosgrove, Kicksie, Phony at Brooklyn Made
  • Fenne Lily, Renny Conti at Purgatory
  • Paul Russell at Baby’s All Right
  • Show Me the Body, Blu Anxxiety, Pure Terror, Licks at TV Eye
  • Oz Noy & Joe Bonamassa w. Will Lee & Steve Ferrone at the Bitter End
  • Anjimile at Public Records
  • Shaina Taub at Joe’s Pub
  • Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Peter Salett’s Blue Palace, Mick Lewis & the Fine Print, Peaceful Faces at the Bowery Electric
  • Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbes
  • Spaghetti Eastern Electro-Dub 4 at Silvana
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The T Blues Band w. Bobby Bryan & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues

Wednesday, December 6

  • The Gaslight Anthem, Grace Potter, Iron and Wine, Thee Sacred Souls, Nicole Atkins at the Beacon Theatre
  • Dee Dee Bridgewater w. Sean Jones and the NYO Jazz All-Star Big Band at Carnegie Hall
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Danny Brown at Silo
  • The Maine, flor, Daisy Grenade at Irving Plaza
  • Vegyn, LoukeMan at Webster Hall
  • Giggs at the Bowery Ballroom
  • Leanna Firestone, Loren Gray at the Gramercy Theatre
  • Fenne Lily, youbet at Union Pool
  • Ella Vos, Blond in Car at the Sultan Room
  • Tiberius at Brooklyn Bowl
  • Girlhouse, Bel at Mercury Lounge
  • Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Lisa LeBlanc at Café Wha?
  • The Andy Statman Trio at Barbes
  • Pinc Louds (solo) at 96 Tears
  • Sasha Dobson & Friends at the Ear Inn
  • Benny Harrison at the Bitter End
  • Bill Popp and the Tapes at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Greg Humphreys Electric Trio at the 11th St. Bar
  • Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The David “Doc” French Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, December 7

  • LCD Soundsystem at the Knockdown Center
  • Kiki & Herb at the Town Hall
  • Dinosaur Jr. at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Yo La Tengo at the Bowery Ballroom
  • State Champs, Polyanna at le Poisson Rouge
  • Romy, Doss, Ty Sunderland at Webster Hall
  • Pan Arcadia, Will Leet, Savoia at Brooklyn Made
  • Koan Sound, Josh Teed, Floret Loret at Racket NYC
  • David Higgins at the Red Lion
  • Tomo Fujita w. Oz Noy, Will Lee, Shawn Pelton at the Bitter End
  • Joey Alexander, Theo Croker at Birdland Jazz Club
  • Twisted Pine, Damn Tall Buildings at Sleepwalk
  • SoulCake, Exit 99, DonBlackCat & Friends, Wexwax, Puma Perl & Friends, Palmyra Delran & the Doppel Gang, the Bowery Boys, Cyndi Dawson & Henry Seiz, Judy Ann Nock at the Parkside Lounge
  • Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
  • The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
  • Chris Bergson Trio at 1803
  • Tammy Faye Starlite at the Algonquin Hotel
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion