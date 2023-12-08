You Wanted the Weirdest? You’ve Got the Weirdest! (Not the Farewell Tour 2023)

Have you ever signed up for a streaming service solely based on an original movie or series? I suppose the majority of us fit into that category. I’ve fallen prey to that on more than one occasion. I have almost all of the major streaming services and premium cable. Is it a problem or fear of missing out? It’s a bit of both. At least I can chat it up with co-workers by the water cooler with pride (Note: I do not have co-workers in an office setting or own a water cooler).

Roku set out a mousetrap with the finest of brie with Weird: The Al Yankovic Story via The Roku Channel on November 4, 2022 and I became prey to another streaming service yet again.

In Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Daniel Radcliffe is “Weird” Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him. Evan Rachel Wood portrays iconic pop star Madonna and Rainn Wilson plays his lovable, demented mentor Dr. Demento. The supporting cast is packed with star power, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Julianne Nicholson, Jack Black, Quinta Brunson, Toby Huss, Will Forte, Conan O’Brien, Emo Phillips, and many, many more. “Weird” Al himself even makes an appearance, which is a nice surprise.

Shout! Studios recently announced the release of a two-disc 4K UHD + Blu-ray, a two-disc Blu-ray + DVD edition, or standalone DVD, just in time for the holiday season. When I received an invitation to review the two-disc 4K UHD + Blu-ray, I was super psyched since I tend to opt for bonus features with physical copies.

The film is outrageous, unpredictable, and very, very, very weird. There were twists and turns in every scene; both twisted and brilliant. If you’re familiar with UHF or The Weird Al Show, take them and multiply by 200. I loved every zany second! I would enjoy viewing this on the big screen and a bucket of overpriced popcorn with extra butter. Frankly, I’m surprised it wasn’t heavily distributed in theaters. Regardless, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story was embraced by critics and audiences alike. The film has since received numerous accolades, including eight Primetime Emmy nominations. (Winners will be announced at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in January 2024. They deserve to win every nomination in my humble opinion.)

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is a must for fans of “Weird” Al or satire in general. The movie is chock-full of wit and ridiculousness peppered with belly laughs and head shakes. In fact, I said, “This is so weird!” more than a few times in its 108-minute duration. That’s the ultimate compliment! I’ve adored everything in “Weird” Al Yankovic’s catalog since the beginning and enjoy parody with reckless abandon and no shame. It will be a necessary watch when I want to escape from it all.

Weird will be available as a two-disc 4K UHD + Blu-ray, a two-disc Blu-ray + DVD edition, and as a standalone DVD on December 12. The film itself, without bonus features, is currently available for rental or purchase as a digital download.

PRE-ORDER YOUR DELUXE COPIES NOW BY CLICKING HERE! YOU CAN STREAM THE MOVIE SOUNDTRACK BELOW, AS WELL!