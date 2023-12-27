Makin Waves: Dirty Jersey Dozen 2023

Each year, Makin Waves picks the 12 independent New Jersey music acts who made the most waves. That means extensive touring in support of a new LP or EP – preferably internationally – as well as professional quality narrative videos, singles that garnered broadcast and online radio play (since Spotify rips artists off, Makin Waves doesn’t really care about streams), national press, and other awards. Note that the Dirty Dozen are presented here in alphabetical order:

Proving that good things come to those who wait, Colossal released a long-awaited LP, No Way to Live, then pulled it to announce a 2024 reissue with Fretbar Records, whose owner, Jimmy Warren, also is managing the band and putting them on a national tour in March opening for national acts.

The Makin Waves 2023 Band of the Year released an excellent studio album, Bloom, which fused their tasty jams ‘n’ grooves with great pop songwriting, a live album, professional narrative videos, as well as lots of live videos. Plus they kept on truckin’ on extensive tours that took them as far from home as Iceland while opening for Disco Biscuits. They end the year at Sony Hall and Putnam Place before hitting the road again hard in 2024.

Asbury Park-based Memory Music recording act Flycatcher toured nationally all year long behind their label debut EP, Stunt, which featured singles and videos.

This New Brunswick-based rap-rock band toured regionally behind the three-song EP, Blue, including several shows throughout the East Coast opening for Ballyhoo!

My favorite New Jersey band who released my favorite Jersey album, Pine Barrens, Vol. 1, followed by one of the scene’s best songs, “Hammer.” It was an absolute pleasure to see Jackson Pines finally get the respect they deserve from the New Jersey Folk Festival and blossom into a perennial favorite like in their Philadelphia home away from home.

This Asbury Park-based trio recently released their self-titled label debut for Richmond, Virginia-based indie Open Your Eyes Records. Continual touring ensued alongside a couple of really refreshing videos, especially the playful “Frog.”

The South Jersey-raised Loud Era recording artist and stakeholder embarked upon a largely sold-out national tour in support of a self-titled LP – his third in as many years. The tour culminated with a high-profile stop at Asbury Lanes, while well-produced videos coincided.

This Jersey Shore singer-songwriter-guitarist’s heavy touring in support of his full-length debut album, Powerlines, included a cross-country trek with Australian songsmith Ruel. Sam’s eight-song LP follows the 2021 EP, Songs for Sam.

An amazing songwriter, Renee stretched her performer muscles as a multi-instrumentalist and flexed her producer muscles on Shimmer, which followed the 2023 self-titled debut with her backing band, the Mysterious Wilds, both on North Jersey-based Mint 400 Records. Regional touring accompanied both, along with videos, including the year’s top clip for “Scrimshaw.”

As long as they keep touring Europe in support of an LP, which this year was The Bully Puppet, this Jersey Shore-based ska-core band’s debut for Austrian SBÄM Records, Public Serpents likely will remain among the Dirty Jersey Dozen for the foreseeable future. Another hop across the pond will be in early April for six weeks.

Celebrating their 10-year anniversary, The Vaughns just came off a hefty fall national tour behind their latest LP, Egg Everything, on Equal Vision Records. Tasty videos and national press helped expand the band’s following beyond their Dirty Jersey stronghold.

In the midst of celebrating their 25th year as a band, this Jersey Shore-based outfit jumped the pond with a week-long tour of London. A new album, Blue Bottles and Copper Coins, spawned well-received singles and videos. And The Wags’ annual Beatles, Halloween, and Christmas Spectaculars also were well-received.

Bob Makin has produced Makin Waves since 1988. Follow Makin Waves on Facebook and contact Bob at makinwaves64@yahoo.com.