Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden on 2/14/23 / Everynight Charley

Recommended Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley Crespo
Going On In NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, January 8

  • The Cody Melville Band, Heather Eatman at the Loft at City Winery
  • Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
  • Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
  • Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
  • Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
  • Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
  • The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
  • New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Tuesday, January 9

  • Motion City Soundtrack, Gully Boys at Warsaw
  • The David Sanborn Jazz Quartet at City Winery NYC
  • Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note
  • Patton Magee, Howlin’ Hurd, ZzzWalk, Alana Amram at Berlin
  • Di Ivories, Leone, Milano on Piano at Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
  • Pink, Jezo & the Element, Killcode, Dirty Blonde, Kamikaze Choir, 10 Ton Mojo, DensityBlackCat, Dive Bar Romeos at the Bitter End
  • Walter Salas-Humana at the 11th St. Bar
  • SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
  • The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 10

  • Soulfarm, the BNC Bliss Street Band at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
  • Rick Macguire at the Broadway
  • The Aaron Comess Group at the Bitter End
  • Locations, Mag Electric, Blue Rumor, All My X’s at the Bowery Electric
  • Michael Dawes at Rockwood Music Hall
  • Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
  • The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, January 11

  • Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
  • A-Trak at Public Records
  • Mickey Darling, Nick Wagen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
  • Dominique Fils-Aimé at le Poisson Rouge
  • The Samples at City Winery NYC
  • bo en, Kikuo, Gus Bonito vs. Kane West at Racket NYC
  • Albert Lee at the Iridium
  • Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note
  • Olivia K & the Parkers at the David Rubenstein Atrium
  • Matt Butler at Don’t Tell Mama
  • Dreamcrusher, Sexorcist, Rafia, Cakefish at Trans-Pecos
  • The Oz Noy Jazz Quartet at the Bitter End
  • Jess McAvoy at the Bitter End
  • The Phil Gammage Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
  • Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Barbès
  • The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803
  • Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
  • The Tangiers Blues Band at Hill Country NYC
  • David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
  • The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
  • Days of Wild at the Red Lion