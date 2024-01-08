Recommended Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, January 8

The Cody Melville Band, Heather Eatman at the Loft at City Winery

Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar

The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Junior Mack at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues

Tuesday, January 9

Motion City Soundtrack, Gully Boys at Warsaw

The David Sanborn Jazz Quartet at City Winery NYC

Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note

Patton Magee, Howlin’ Hurd, ZzzWalk, Alana Amram at Berlin

Di Ivories, Leone, Milano on Piano at Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Pink, Jezo & the Element, Killcode, Dirty Blonde, Kamikaze Choir, 10 Ton Mojo, DensityBlackCat, Dive Bar Romeos at the Bitter End

Walter Salas-Humana at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, January 10

Soulfarm, the BNC Bliss Street Band at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food

Rick Macguire at the Broadway

The Aaron Comess Group at the Bitter End

Locations, Mag Electric, Blue Rumor, All My X’s at the Bowery Electric

Michael Dawes at Rockwood Music Hall

Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Thursday, January 11