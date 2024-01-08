Recommended Live Music in NYC This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 40+ concerts in New York City this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, January 8
- The Cody Melville Band, Heather Eatman at the Loft at City Winery
- Lorraine Leckie & Friends at Pete’s Candy Store
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Open Blues Jam Mondays w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Junior Mack at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustic Blues at Terra Blues
Tuesday, January 9
- Motion City Soundtrack, Gully Boys at Warsaw
- The David Sanborn Jazz Quartet at City Winery NYC
- Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note
- Patton Magee, Howlin’ Hurd, ZzzWalk, Alana Amram at Berlin
- Di Ivories, Leone, Milano on Piano at Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Pink, Jezo & the Element, Killcode, Dirty Blonde, Kamikaze Choir, 10 Ton Mojo, DensityBlackCat, Dive Bar Romeos at the Bitter End
- Walter Salas-Humana at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Bobby Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, January 10
- Soulfarm, the BNC Bliss Street Band at Ethyl’s Alcohol & Food
- Rick Macguire at the Broadway
- The Aaron Comess Group at the Bitter End
- Locations, Mag Electric, Blue Rumor, All My X’s at the Bowery Electric
- Michael Dawes at Rockwood Music Hall
- Ellis Hooks at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Thursday, January 11
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- A-Trak at Public Records
- Mickey Darling, Nick Wagen at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dominique Fils-Aimé at le Poisson Rouge
- The Samples at City Winery NYC
- bo en, Kikuo, Gus Bonito vs. Kane West at Racket NYC
- Albert Lee at the Iridium
- Meshell Ndegeocello at the Blue Note
- Olivia K & the Parkers at the David Rubenstein Atrium
- Matt Butler at Don’t Tell Mama
- Dreamcrusher, Sexorcist, Rafia, Cakefish at Trans-Pecos
- The Oz Noy Jazz Quartet at the Bitter End
- Jess McAvoy at the Bitter End
- The Phil Gammage Quintet at the 11th St. Bar
- Miss Maybell & the Jazz Age Artistes at Barbès
- The Chris Bergson Trio at 1803
- Jonathan Kalb at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The Tangiers Blues Band at Hill Country NYC
- David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion