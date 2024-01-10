Rant ‘N’ Roll: Five Satisfying Listens

Pianist-vocalist Les McCann passed away on December 29, 2023 in Los Angeles at age 88. Just prior to that, on December 1, a new collection of his was released: Never A Dull Moment: Live From Coast To Coast 1966-1967 (Resonance Records). McCann, a Kentucky native, must have smiled upon seeing the limited-edition 3-LP set for it is a beautiful package with essays by Quincy Jones, Roberta Flack (whom McCann discovered), Bonnie Raitt, and McCann himself who writes, “When my manager…told me…there were some recently uncovered recordings…I was curious…I held my breath…then I heard them and I said, `damn!.’ …I never planned for the future but when you deal from the heart, you have no fear…[this set] shows that beautifully.” From his originals to Diz to Cole Porter and more, this excavation of solid gold from the dustbin of time is a righteous satisfying listen.