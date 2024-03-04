80+ Awesome Concerts in the NYC Area This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, March 4
- Phil Lesh & Friends, the “Q” w. Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, Rob Barraco and John Molo at the Capitol Theatre
- Nation of Language, Tomberlin at the Bowery Ballroom
- Mannequin Pussy at Rough Trade NYC
- Tornillo, Dharius at the Gramercy Theatre
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues
- New Moon Acoustiuc Blues at Terra Blues
Tuesday, March 5
- The Snuts, Summerdrive at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Hurray for the Riff Raff, NNAMDÏ at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Mike Mains & the Branches, Tioga at Mercury Lounge
- Amaro Freitas at le Poisson Rouge
- Pardison Fontaine at S.O.B.’s
- The Jim Campilongo 4-Tet at Rockwood Music Hall
- Gordon Edwards at the Bitter End
- Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès
- Deerfrance, Billy Plastered, Earth-Water-Mother at the Knitting Factory at Baker Falls
- Mr. Rose at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, March 6
- Phil Lesh & Friends, the “Q” w. Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, Rob Barraco and John Molo at the Capitol Theatre
- The Beaches, Boyish at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Dadi Freyr at Warsaw
- Maddie Zahm, Leanna Firestone at Irving Plaza
- Molly Lewis at the Bowery Ballroom
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Have Mercy, Punchline at the Gramercy Theatre
- Railroad Earth at Sony Hall
- YHWH Nailgun, Tribute Band, Kassie Kraut at TV Eye
- Pub Choir at le Poisson Rouge
- June McDoom at Rough Trade NYC
- Chavez Cartel, King Bug, Swutscher, Ultra Q, Hot Garbage, Poolblood, Panik Flower at Arlene’s Grocery
- Dropper, Dirty Sound Magnet, Holiday Ghosts, Saloon Dion, Moon Walker, Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys, Vera Ellen, Dye Crap at Berlin
- church crush, Oceans, Tagua Tagua, Rosier, Dresser, Teddy Hunter, Hugmynd at Pianos Upstairs
- Luge, Sugar for the Pill, Flowers for the Dead, Orchestra Gold, Scrounge, Cucamaras, Factual Brains, Idle Hours, the Gulps, Langkamer, Sun Entire at Pianos Showroom
- Nobro, la Securite, Hippie Hourrah, Winona Forever, Housewife, Sasha Cay at the Knitting Factory at Baker Falls
- The Andy Statman Quartet at Barbès
- Michael Daves at Rockwood Music Hall
- Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- DensityBlackCat (acoustic) at Pangea Front Lounge
- Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
- Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues
Thursday, March 7
- Love Rocks NYC: The Black Keys, Hozier, Nile Rodgers, Tom Morello, Don Felder, Bettye Lavette, Joss Stone, Allison Russell, Emily King, Marcus King, Lucius, Larkin Poe, Trombone Shorty, Luke Spiller, Quinn Sullivan, Bernie Williams at the Beacon Theatre
- Porno for Pyros at the Capitol Theatre
- Gloryhammer, Twilight Force at Irving Plaza
- The Beaches at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Adam Green with Strings, Joanna Sternberg at the Bowery Ballroom
- Tank and the Bangas at City Winery NYC
- Dead by April, Of Virtue at the Gramercy Theatre
- McLusky, Pure Adult at Warsaw
- Time for Three at Merkin Hall
- Taylor Eigsti at le Poisson Rouge
- Georgia Gets By, Sabrina Song at Baby’s All Right
- Jonathan Richman w. Tommy Larkins at the Bell House
- Black Rose Burning, Big Band, Frenchy and the Punk at the Broadway
- The Green, Mike Love at Brooklyn Bowl
- Mutoid Man, Tower at Racket NYC
- Eldorado Slim w. Scott Sharrard at Hill Country Barbecue Market
- The Mike Zito Band at the Iridium
- Savak, Kilynn Lunsford, Blank Account at Union Pool
- High., Two-Man Giant Squid, Carinae, Dirty Sound Magnet, Canned Pineapple, Phantom Signals at Arlene’s Grocery
- Hot Garbage, Bruiser and Bicycle, Sham Family, Balaclava, Pop Music Fever Dream, Luge, Flirting, Starcleaner Reunion at Berlin
- Shelf Lives, Hotel Lux, Scrounge, Langkamer, Hadda Be at Heaven Can Wait
- Prewn, Meagre Martin, NOBRO, La Securite, Mx Lonely, Holiday Ghosts at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Telula, Petite League, Loveseat Pete, Sick Joy, Iskwé, William the Conqueror, Chaii at Mercury Lounge
- Retrofile, Sun Entire, Winona Forever, Frankiie, Keep, Last Waltzon, Friend of a Friend at Pianos Showroom
- Love Language, OSKA, min.a at Pianos Upstairs
- Melody Fields, Coral Moons, Jelly Kelly, WAN, the Wesleys at the Bowery Electric
- Keegan Powell, Radio Trapani, PAPISA, the Band Cope, Bells Larsen, HUGMYND, Sasha Cay, Sara Parigi at Rockwood Music Hall
- TVOD at Alphaville
- The Ritualists, the Amatory Murder, Dmitry Wild, Certain Death at TV Eye
- Ben Frost w. Greg Kubacki at Public Records
- Kate Yeager at Drom
- Spike Polite & Sewage NYC, Tish & Snooky, Dead Jetsetter, Iconicide at the Parkside Lounge
- The Brian Mitchell Band at the Bitter End
- Susquehanna Industrial Tool & Die Co. at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- Sanford at the 11th St. Bar
- Hubby Jenkins at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. David “Doc” French & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion