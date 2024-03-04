80+ Awesome Concerts in the NYC Area This Week

Everynight Charley recommends the following 80+ concerts in the New York City area this week. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, March 4

Phil Lesh & Friends, the “Q” w. Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, Rob Barraco and John Molo at the Capitol Theatre

Nation of Language, Tomberlin at the Bowery Ballroom

Mannequin Pussy at Rough Trade NYC

Tornillo, Dharius at the Gramercy Theatre

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & SaRon Crenshaw at Terra Blues

New Moon Acoustiuc Blues at Terra Blues

Tuesday, March 5

The Snuts, Summerdrive at the Bowery Ballroom

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Hurray for the Riff Raff, NNAMDÏ at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Mike Mains & the Branches, Tioga at Mercury Lounge

Amaro Freitas at le Poisson Rouge

Pardison Fontaine at S.O.B.’s

The Jim Campilongo 4-Tet at Rockwood Music Hall

Gordon Edwards at the Bitter End

Tamar Korn & Friends at Barbès

Deerfrance, Billy Plastered, Earth-Water-Mother at the Knitting Factory at Baker Falls

Mr. Rose at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, March 6

Phil Lesh & Friends, the “Q” w. Warren Haynes, Jimmy Herring, Rob Barraco and John Molo at the Capitol Theatre

The Beaches, Boyish at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Dadi Freyr at Warsaw

Maddie Zahm, Leanna Firestone at Irving Plaza

Molly Lewis at the Bowery Ballroom

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Have Mercy, Punchline at the Gramercy Theatre

Railroad Earth at Sony Hall

YHWH Nailgun, Tribute Band, Kassie Kraut at TV Eye

Pub Choir at le Poisson Rouge

June McDoom at Rough Trade NYC

Chavez Cartel, King Bug, Swutscher, Ultra Q, Hot Garbage, Poolblood, Panik Flower at Arlene’s Grocery

Dropper, Dirty Sound Magnet, Holiday Ghosts, Saloon Dion, Moon Walker, Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys, Vera Ellen, Dye Crap at Berlin

church crush, Oceans, Tagua Tagua, Rosier, Dresser, Teddy Hunter, Hugmynd at Pianos Upstairs

Luge, Sugar for the Pill, Flowers for the Dead, Orchestra Gold, Scrounge, Cucamaras, Factual Brains, Idle Hours, the Gulps, Langkamer, Sun Entire at Pianos Showroom

Nobro, la Securite, Hippie Hourrah, Winona Forever, Housewife, Sasha Cay at the Knitting Factory at Baker Falls

The Andy Statman Quartet at Barbès

Michael Daves at Rockwood Music Hall

Greg Humphreys & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

DensityBlackCat (acoustic) at Pangea Front Lounge

Michael Hill (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Seth Okrend at Stitch Bar & Blues

Thursday, March 7