Women, Music, & Have You Heard That (Music) Podcast?

March is Women’s History Month. This month is a celebration of women’s contributions to culture, society, and the world; it has been observed annually in the United States since 1987. As I explained in the inaugural column, there are approximately 4.3 million podcasts with over 170,000 of them in the ‘music’ category. Statistics on the gender split of podcast creators are difficult to come across. However, Sounds Profitable released data on June 28, 2022 showing 29% of podcast creators in the US identified as women compared with 69% of men. Only 2% of those surveyed identified as non-binary. Several new music podcasts have emerged with women hosts and/or co-hosts, which is encouraging.

However, there is a smaller niche focusing on women in music. This particular installment of Have You Heard That (Music) Podcast? shines a spotlight on three podcasts with that very intention. While each podcast may vary in subject matter, they are driven by dynamic, intelligent women who share a passion for music.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Survivors Podcast, hosted by Dr. Kristen Hillaire Glasgow, is dedicated to those rockers in front of the curtain, behind, or somewhere in between. Season One features Patti Quatro, legendary rocker and guitarist for Fanny during the Casablanca years. Fanny was one of the first all-female rock groups to achieve critical and commercial success, Kristen and Patti have captivating exchanges about the band – from David Bowie’s input and the Sunset Strip to crazy coke-fused parties and how women in music history are perceived and treated. In Season Two, Quatro will return to share her family’s Detroit musical history. As an added bonus, there’s a “Mini-Series” – these bite-sized conversations have Fanny’s drummer, Brie Darling, chiming in with Quatro. Hillaire Glasgow has launched Backstage Pass, a spinoff of Rock ‘n’ Roll Survivors, where music writers, podcasters, photographers, promoters, groupies, and others who love rock ‘n’ roll. The first guest of Backstage Pass is Madeline Bocaro, author of Yoko Ono’s quintessential biography In Your Mind – The Infinite Universe of Yoko Ono. I’ve been particularly fascinated by Rock ‘n’ Roll Survivors and its companion episodes. It feels like I’m eavesdropping on two (or three) friends and love every second, whether serene or salacious.

Women in Vinyl is a nonprofit that works to raise funds supporting women, female-identifying, non-binary, LGBTQ+, BIPOC, and otherwise marginalized people working in the vinyl industry in starting their educational journey through scholarships, mentorships, job boards, business development, and workshops to create, preserve, and improve the art of music on vinyl. Women in Vinyl was created in 2018 by Jenn D’Eugenio. The organization created a podcast focusing on that mission. The Women in Vinyl Podcast shares interviews with record store owners, pressing plants, cutting engineers, record labels, and more to take a look behind the scenes with those working in the vinyl record industry. D’Eugenio and her co-host/contributor, Robyn Raymond, have enlightening conversations about the resurgence of vinyl, record collecting, and manufacturing. This podcast illustrates there’s so much more to vinyl than just dropping a needle on a record.

She’s With The Band, hosted by Tori Kravitz, features weekly interviews with the music industry’s greatest female leaders. The goal is to amplify the voices of women on stage, backstage, and in the business. She’s With The Band is an official podcast of Knotfest. Knotfest is a musical festival created by Slipknot in 2012, and t’s still going strong with festivals around the world and a multi-media hub showcasing hard rock and heavy metal. The podcast supports women’s growth and equality in the music industry. Tori has a knack for making her guests feel welcome and the conversations flow seamlessly. At the end of each episode, Kravitz poses four jaw-dropping questions. Some artists interviewed include Alexandra and Zachary James of Twin Temple, Kittie, Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil, Dorothy, and Nita Strauss.

These podcasts prove women are powerful forces on and off the stage. Let’s hope more creators showcase women in music in this forum because we rock!

ROCK ‘N’ ROLL SURVIVORS PODCAST, THE WOMEN IN VINYL PODCAST, & SHE’S WITH THE BAND ARE AVAILABLE WHEREVER YOU LISTEN TO PODCASTS!