The Top 100 Concerts in NYC This Weekend

This weekend is an especially busy weekend in live music as the New Colossus Festival draws hundreds of musicians from all over the world to the Lower East Side club circuit. Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, March 8

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, Jekalyn Carr at the Kings Theatre

Porno for Pyros, Tigercub at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Talk, Zinadelphia at Irving Plaza

Sid Sriram, Scathandra at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Katy Kirby, Allegra Krieger, Hut at the Bowery Ballroom

Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn, Stuart Bogie at le Poisson Rouge

San Cisco at Brooklyn Made

Fish Narc, Horse Head, Zubin, Boysinblush at Baby’s All Right

Glitterer, Glixen, Casey Sylvan at the Meadows

TiaCorine, A.R. the Mermaid at Racket NYC

Marc Broussard, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers at Sony Hall

Jonathan Richman w. Tommy Larkins at the Bell House

Hodera at the David Rubinstein Atrium

Midnight North, Mother Hips at Brooklyn Bowl

Dana and Alden at Rough Trade NYC

The Eric Krasno Trio at the Iridium

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

I’m Going to Marry Your Dad, the Josephine Network, le Bang, House of Feelings at TV Eye

Paper Lady, the National Honor Society, My Favorite, Phantom Handshakes, Flowers for the Dead at Arlene’s Grocery

Telula, Mr. Floyd Larry, Sugar for the Pill, Programmique, DD Island at Berlin

Dream Nails, Rosier, Hadda Be, Hiding Places, Oceans, Vera Ellen, Saloon Dion, Swustcher at Berlin

Housewife, Sick Joy, Loveseat Pete, Durian Silo, Phantom Wave at Heaven Can Wait

Nino Disco, Chavez Cartel, Currls, Mary Shelley, Los Premios, Hause Plants, partygirl, Nara’s Room at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Family, Dirty Sound Magnet, MINAS, Shunk, DYE CRAP, flirting., poolblood at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Cucamaras, Ultra Q, Hotel Lux, Diary, Hiding Places, Palomino Blond, Winona Forever at Mercury Lounge

Dream Nails, Meagre Martin, NOBRO, Canned Pineapple, yael s. copeland, POSTDATA, Sara Parigi at Pianos Showroom

Stuck in the Sound, Shelf Lives, Hause Plants, la Securite, Crystal Canyon, Frankiie, sunnsetter at Pianos Showroom

Kingfisher, Chaii, Talking to Shadows, the Gulps, Boy with Apple, Empty Nesters, William the Conqueror at Pianos Upstairs

Minas, Teddy Hunter at Pianos Upstairs

iskwe, Sarakiniko, Silver Liz, Nicole Yun, Outer Shapes, Friend of a Friend, Georgia Boyd, Zola at Rockwood Music Hall

Sun Entire, KT Laine, Hollows, Dresser at Rockwood Music Hall

Retrofile, Frankiie, Papisa, Shunk, the Band Cope at the Bowery Electric

The Val Kinzler Band, Hole in One at Stitch Bar & Blues

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, March 9

Don Omar at Barclays Center

Diana Krall at the St. George Theatre

Sofiane Pamart at the Town Hall

Thievery Corporation, City of the Sun at Terminal 5

Alkaline Trio, Drug Church, Worriers at the Knockdown Center

Dorian Electra, Uffie, Club Eat, Thoom at Brooklyn Steel

Marca MP at Palladium Times Square

The Dandy Warhols, Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at Webster Hall

K. Flay, Cam Kahin at the Bowery Ballroom

KMFDM, the Morlocks at Irving Plaza

Dadi Freyr at Warsaw

Sid Sriram, Scathandra at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle

Kid Bloom, RMR at the Gramercy Theatre

Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe at Racket NYC

Hulder, Devil Master, Worm, Necrofier at the Brooklyn Monarch

Video Age, Sean Nicholas Savage at TV Eye

Red Wanting Blue, the Trews at Brooklyn Made

Red Baraat at Brooklyn Bowl

Jonathan Richman w. Tommy Larkins at the Bell House

The Eric Krasno Trio at the Iridium

Itai Kriss & Trés Con Clave at City Vineyard

Michael Nau, Breezers at the Sultan Room

Shadow Show, Tilden, Ruby at TV Eye

Keep, Lavender Blush, Talking to Shadows, sunnsetter, Silent Mass, Bloody Knives, Iceblynk, Crystal Canyon at Arlene’s Grocery

Oceans, Sugar for the Pill, Mr. Floyd Larry, Melody Fields, Boy with Apple at Arlene’s Grocery

Minas, O. Wake, Stuck in the Sound, Low-Res, Bloody Knives at Berlin

Los Premios, the Gulps, Reme, Airu, Nino Disco at Heaven Can Wait

Roost World, Them Airs, Big Bliss, Wince, Ultra Q, Tennis Courts, Orange Doors, Eclectic Charango Beats at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Chaii, los Premios, Subsonic Eye, Dream Nails, the Mother Tongues, Vox Rea, Canned Pineapple, the National Honor Society at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Ducks Ltd., Head North, Vox Rea, Rip Dunes, Heffner, Coral Moons, Earth Dad at Mercury Lounge

The Mother Tongues, Slash Need, sunnsetter, Sham Family, Hotel Mira, the Wesleys, Winona Forever at Pianos Showroom

Ducks Ltd., Prewn, Palomino Blond, Them Airs, Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys, Carinae at Pianos Showroom

Holiday Ghosts, Slash Need, Currls, WAN, Langkamer, Last Waltzon, Sarajiniko at Pianos Upstairs

skwe, Bells Larsen, Rosier, KT Laine at Pianos Upstairs

Postdata, Island Moons, Hollows, Tagua Tagua, Empty Nesters, Love Language, Kingfisher, OSKA at Rockwood Music Hall

Keegan Powell, Georgia Boyd, Spyres, Jippie Hourrah at Rockwood Music Hall

Backdrop Cinderella, GOKUMON, P.H.O., Subsonic Eye, min.a at the Bowery Electric

iThe Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues

Daniel Kleederman at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern

Sunday, March 10