The Top 100 Concerts in NYC This Weekend

This weekend is an especially busy weekend in live music as the New Colossus Festival draws hundreds of musicians from all over the world to the Lower East Side club circuit. Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, March 8
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Jonathan McReynolds, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, Jekalyn Carr at the Kings Theatre
- Porno for Pyros, Tigercub at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Talk, Zinadelphia at Irving Plaza
- Sid Sriram, Scathandra at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Katy Kirby, Allegra Krieger, Hut at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dawn Richard and Spencer Zahn, Stuart Bogie at le Poisson Rouge
- San Cisco at Brooklyn Made
- Fish Narc, Horse Head, Zubin, Boysinblush at Baby’s All Right
- Glitterer, Glixen, Casey Sylvan at the Meadows
- TiaCorine, A.R. the Mermaid at Racket NYC
- Marc Broussard, Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers at Sony Hall
- Jonathan Richman w. Tommy Larkins at the Bell House
- Hodera at the David Rubinstein Atrium
- Midnight North, Mother Hips at Brooklyn Bowl
- Dana and Alden at Rough Trade NYC
- The Eric Krasno Trio at the Iridium
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- I’m Going to Marry Your Dad, the Josephine Network, le Bang, House of Feelings at TV Eye
- Paper Lady, the National Honor Society, My Favorite, Phantom Handshakes, Flowers for the Dead at Arlene’s Grocery
- Telula, Mr. Floyd Larry, Sugar for the Pill, Programmique, DD Island at Berlin
- Dream Nails, Rosier, Hadda Be, Hiding Places, Oceans, Vera Ellen, Saloon Dion, Swustcher at Berlin
- Housewife, Sick Joy, Loveseat Pete, Durian Silo, Phantom Wave at Heaven Can Wait
- Nino Disco, Chavez Cartel, Currls, Mary Shelley, Los Premios, Hause Plants, partygirl, Nara’s Room at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Family, Dirty Sound Magnet, MINAS, Shunk, DYE CRAP, flirting., poolblood at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Cucamaras, Ultra Q, Hotel Lux, Diary, Hiding Places, Palomino Blond, Winona Forever at Mercury Lounge
- Dream Nails, Meagre Martin, NOBRO, Canned Pineapple, yael s. copeland, POSTDATA, Sara Parigi at Pianos Showroom
- Stuck in the Sound, Shelf Lives, Hause Plants, la Securite, Crystal Canyon, Frankiie, sunnsetter at Pianos Showroom
- Kingfisher, Chaii, Talking to Shadows, the Gulps, Boy with Apple, Empty Nesters, William the Conqueror at Pianos Upstairs
- Minas, Teddy Hunter at Pianos Upstairs
- iskwe, Sarakiniko, Silver Liz, Nicole Yun, Outer Shapes, Friend of a Friend, Georgia Boyd, Zola at Rockwood Music Hall
- Sun Entire, KT Laine, Hollows, Dresser at Rockwood Music Hall
- Retrofile, Frankiie, Papisa, Shunk, the Band Cope at the Bowery Electric
- The Val Kinzler Band, Hole in One at Stitch Bar & Blues
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Junior Mack Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, March 9
- Don Omar at Barclays Center
- Diana Krall at the St. George Theatre
- Sofiane Pamart at the Town Hall
- Thievery Corporation, City of the Sun at Terminal 5
- Alkaline Trio, Drug Church, Worriers at the Knockdown Center
- Dorian Electra, Uffie, Club Eat, Thoom at Brooklyn Steel
- Marca MP at Palladium Times Square
- The Dandy Warhols, Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor at Webster Hall
- K. Flay, Cam Kahin at the Bowery Ballroom
- KMFDM, the Morlocks at Irving Plaza
- Dadi Freyr at Warsaw
- Sid Sriram, Scathandra at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Hamilton Leithauser at Café Carlyle
- Kid Bloom, RMR at the Gramercy Theatre
- Laura Jane Grace, Thelma and the Sleaze, Dikembe at Racket NYC
- Hulder, Devil Master, Worm, Necrofier at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Video Age, Sean Nicholas Savage at TV Eye
- Red Wanting Blue, the Trews at Brooklyn Made
- Red Baraat at Brooklyn Bowl
- Jonathan Richman w. Tommy Larkins at the Bell House
- The Eric Krasno Trio at the Iridium
- Itai Kriss & Trés Con Clave at City Vineyard
- Michael Nau, Breezers at the Sultan Room
- Shadow Show, Tilden, Ruby at TV Eye
- Keep, Lavender Blush, Talking to Shadows, sunnsetter, Silent Mass, Bloody Knives, Iceblynk, Crystal Canyon at Arlene’s Grocery
- Oceans, Sugar for the Pill, Mr. Floyd Larry, Melody Fields, Boy with Apple at Arlene’s Grocery
- Minas, O. Wake, Stuck in the Sound, Low-Res, Bloody Knives at Berlin
- Los Premios, the Gulps, Reme, Airu, Nino Disco at Heaven Can Wait
- Roost World, Them Airs, Big Bliss, Wince, Ultra Q, Tennis Courts, Orange Doors, Eclectic Charango Beats at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Chaii, los Premios, Subsonic Eye, Dream Nails, the Mother Tongues, Vox Rea, Canned Pineapple, the National Honor Society at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Ducks Ltd., Head North, Vox Rea, Rip Dunes, Heffner, Coral Moons, Earth Dad at Mercury Lounge
- The Mother Tongues, Slash Need, sunnsetter, Sham Family, Hotel Mira, the Wesleys, Winona Forever at Pianos Showroom
- Ducks Ltd., Prewn, Palomino Blond, Them Airs, Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys, Carinae at Pianos Showroom
- Holiday Ghosts, Slash Need, Currls, WAN, Langkamer, Last Waltzon, Sarajiniko at Pianos Upstairs
- skwe, Bells Larsen, Rosier, KT Laine at Pianos Upstairs
- Postdata, Island Moons, Hollows, Tagua Tagua, Empty Nesters, Love Language, Kingfisher, OSKA at Rockwood Music Hall
- Keegan Powell, Georgia Boyd, Spyres, Jippie Hourrah at Rockwood Music Hall
- Backdrop Cinderella, GOKUMON, P.H.O., Subsonic Eye, min.a at the Bowery Electric
- iThe Phil Gammage Quartet at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Daniel Kleederman at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
- JT Bowen & the Mighty Kings of Soul at Arthur’s Tavern
Sunday, March 10
- Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, Jaheim, K. Michelle at Barclays Center
- Porno for Pyros at the Wellmont Theater
- John Mellencamp at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center
- Bleachers at Rough Trade NYC
- K. Flay, Cam Kahin at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kim Dracula, Jeris Johnson, Tallah, Come One or Come All at Irving Plaza
- Rachel Chinouriri, Bebe Stockwell at Baby’s All Right
- Anthony Green, Queen of Jeans, Nate Bergman at Mercury Lounge
- Vinnie Moore at the Iridium
- Stéphane Wrembel at Barbès
- Jonathan Richman w. Tommy Larkins at the Bell House
- Howie Day at City Winery NYC
- Dida Pelled at City Vineyard
- Cucamaras, Palomino Blond, Mr. Floyd Larry, Ducks Ltd., Diary, Housewife, Starcleaner Reunion, Flowers for the Dead at Arlene’s Grocery
- Slash Need, Lucy Kruger & the Lost Boys, Reme, Hotel Lux, Hause Plants, Sugar for the Pill, the Wesleys, Shunk at Pianos Showroom
- Hadda Be, Shunk, Orange Doors, Love Language, Outer Shapes, Airu at Pianos Showroom
- Saloon Dion, Hotel Mira, Idle Hours, Radio Trapani, LOW-RES, savingprivateliam, Sara Parigi at Pianos Upstairs
- Two Way Radio, Holiem, Jade Tourniquet at Heaven Can Wait
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues