Love Rocks NYC at the Beacon Theatre / March 7, 2024

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters, the Black Keys, Hozier, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Tom Morello of Rage against the Machine, Don Felder of the Eagles, Bettye LaVette, Joss Stone, Allison Russell, Emily King, Marcus King, Lucius, Larkin Poe, Trombone Shorty, Luke Spiller of the Struts, Quinn Sullivan, and Bernie Williams were among the musicians that helped this year’s Love Rocks NYC concert raise $3.8 million for a New York City-based charity, God’s Love We Deliver. Conan O’Brien, Jim Gaffigan, Martin Short, Bill Murray, and Tracy Morgan acted as masters of ceremony for the four-hour event. (The concert can be viewed on Veeps.com.)

Bassist Will Lee of the CBS Orchestra served as the music director. The house band consisted of guitarists Larry Campbell (Levon Helm, Bob Dylan) and Eric Krasno (Soulive, Phil Lesh & Friends), keyboardists Jeff Babko (Jimmy Kimmel Live) and Michael Bearden (Lady Gaga), drummers Steve Gadd (James Taylor, Paul Simon) and Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), and percussionist Pedrito Martinez (Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Camila Cabello). The ensemble also included the six-piece God’s Love Horns and the six We Deliver Singers. Radio personality Ken Dashow served as the evening’s off-stage master of ceremonies.

The eighth annual Love Rocks NYC concert at the Beacon Theatre will support God’s Love We Deliver’s mission to prepare and deliver free medically-tailored meals to home-bound New Yorkers. The funds generated by the 2024 concert will provide 380,000 meals. Since the first concert in 2017, more than 100 musicians have helped raise $33.8 million and helped to fund 3.8 million meals to informed New Yorkers.

“God’s Love We Deliver is unique in New York City,” David Ludwigson, president and CEO of God’s Love We Deliver, told the audience. “We are the only non-profit provider of medically-tailored meals. We started as an AIDS services organization nearly 39 years ago, and now we cook and home deliver medically-tailored meals to people living with more than 200 different diagnoses.”

Last year, the God’s Love We Deliver staff and volunteers cooked, packaged, and home-delivered more than 4 million medically-tailored meals to more than 14,700 New Yorkers living with debilitating illnesses. To donate, text DELIVER to 41444 or click here.

Photos by Everynight Charley

Setlist

Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Vivino

Conan O’Brien

Suspicious Minds (Elvis Presley cover, with Jimmy Vivino)

Conan O’Brien and Jim Gaffigan

Emily King

Love the One You’re With (Stephen Stills cover, with tap dancer AC Lincoln)

David Ludwigson, God’s Love President & CEO

Bettye LaVette

Things Have Changed (Bob Dylan cover)

Bill Murray

Marcus King

Wildflowers & Wine Proud Mary (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover, Ike & Tina Turner arrangement, with Bernie Williams)

Quinn Sullivan

Dear Prudence (The Beatles cover)

Larkin Poe

Crocodile Rock (Elton John cover, acoustic) Rumble (Link Wray & His Raymen cover) Bad Spell

Conan O’Brien, Jim Gaffigan, and Martin Short

Don Felder

Life in the Fast Lane (Eagles song) Hotel California (Eagles song)

Tracy Morgan

Trombone Shorty

Let’s Go Crazy (Prince cover, with Joss Stone and Ivan Neville)

Lucius

Dusty Trails

Allison Russell

Requiem/Quasheba, Quasheba (Our Native Daughters song, with Hozier and Lucius) Teach Your Children (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young cover, with Emily King and Lucius)

Tom Morello

The Ghost of Tom Joad (Bruce Springsteen cover) This Land Is Your Land (Woody Guthrie cover, with Luke Spiller, Allison Russell & Larkin Poe)

Luke Spiller

Bohemian Rhapsody (Queen cover)

Martin Short

Joss Stone

Super Duper Love (Are You Diggin’ on Me?) (Billy “Sugar Billy” Garner cover) What’s Love Got to Do With It (Tina Turner cover)

Conan O’Brien

Dave Grohl

Everlong (Foo Fighters song) Live and Let Die (Paul McCartney & Wings cover)

Tracy Morgan

Nile Rodgers & Chic

We Are Family (Sister Sledge cover) Good Times / Rapper’s Delight

Jim Gaffigan

Hozier

Take Me to Church Francesca Living for the City (Stevie Wonder cover, with Allison Russell)

Bill Murray

The Black Keys

Howlin’ for You Lonely Boy I Heard It through the Grapevine (Gladys Knight & the Pips cover, with Marcus King)

John Varvatos, Greg Williamson, Nicole Rechter, Concert Producers

Finale