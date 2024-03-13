Rant ‘N’ Roll: Come Alive Again

I’m already invested enough in the pure artistry of pianist Art Hirahara to listen intently to anything that has his name on it, the latest of which is With Just A Word (Posi-Tone), by tenor saxophonist-composer Diego Rivera. It’s a beautiful, captivating, trad-yet-contemporary effort with 10 riveting tracks of melodic invention and dizzying improvisation. Solos abound. The complex arrangements demand repeated listening. Pete Rodriguez on trumpet, flugelhorn, and congas provides some sterling moments. Bassist Luques Curtis does much more than just hold down the bottom. Rudy Royston – who I’ve been thrilled by on other Posi-Tone releases – is his usual awesome self. Santana’s 1976 “Europa” is my personal highlight, but “Pee Wee,” written by Tony Williams for the 1967 Miles album Sorcerer, is a close second.