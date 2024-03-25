Guide to This Week’s Best Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Monday, March 25
- Dry Cleaning, Moon Diagrams at the Bowery Ballroom
- Dirty Loops, Third Reprise at Irving Plaza
- Aoife O’Donovan at the Greene Space
- Christeene, Peaches, Justin Vivian Bond at City Winery
- Gossip at Rough Trade NYC
- Nico Vega, EMBASSYROWE at Mercury Lounge
- Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note
- The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues
- David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End
- Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion
- Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s
- Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues
Tuesday, March 26
- Herbie Hancock at David Geffen Hall
- The Last Dinner Party, Miss Grit at Webster Hall
- Dry Cleaning, They Hate Change at the Bowery Ballroom
- Kid Francescoli, Kazy Lambist at Racket NYC
- Naomi Sharon at Baby’s All RightChristeene, Peaches, Justin Vivian Bond at City Winery
- Dylan Gossett, Ty Myers at Mercury Lounge
- Elephant Stone, Evolfo, Tilden at TV Eye
- Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note
- Gossip at National Sawdust
- Felicity, Gamblers, Greyson Zane at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Onyx, KC the GxD, Brendan James, Black Lotus Band, JANAE, Finesse Da Kid, QuanDaDon at the Meadows
- Fatoumata Diawara at Sony Hall
- Tinsley Ellis at the Iridium
- Ax and the Hatchetmen at Mercury Lounge
- Julia Hartigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar
- SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues
Wednesday, March 27
- Zach Bryan, the Middle East, Levi Turner at Barclays Center
- Khruangbin at the Bowery Ballroom
- Damien Marley, Stephen Marley at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall
- The Last Dinner Party, Miss Grit at Brooklyn Steel
- Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Mon Rovia at Irving Plaza
- Autoheart, argonaut&wasp, Raegan at Racket NYC
- Andrea von Kampen, Molly Parden at Union Pool
- Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note
- Dylan Gossett at Mercury Lounge
- Neptune’s Core, Ok Cowgirl, Prewn at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- James Maddock at the Loft at City Winery
- Killcode, Demi God, Velvetina Taylor, Tommy London at Arlene’s Grocery
- The Resurrection of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins Band at Ethyl’s Alcohol and Food
- Maputi, Faith NYC at la Palapa
- Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar
- Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- Florry, Lily Seabird, Greg Freeman at Baby’s All Right
- The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues
- Mulebone at the Ear Inn
Thursday, March 28
- Zach Bryan, the Middle East, Levi Turner at Barclays Center
- Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden
- Indigo Girls at David Geffen Hall
- Bob Weir, Sun Ra Arkestra at the Apollo
- Khruangbin at the Bowery Ballroom
- Flipturn, Richy Mitch and the Coal Miners at Brooklyn Steel
- Joshua Radin, Maddie Poppe at City Winery NYC
- Eliza McLamb, Mini Trees at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Ace Frehley, Kore Rozzik at Sony Hall
- I Don’t Know How But They Found Me, Benches at Irving Plaza
- Andy Shauf, Lutalo at the Crown Hill Theatre
- Marz23, Smrtdeath at le Poisson Rouge
- Maoli, Lindsay James at the Gramercy Theatre
- Caleb Hearon, Annie DiRusso at Racket NYC
- El Perro del Mar, NOIA at Public Records
- The Bygones, Josh Gilligan at the Sultan Room
- Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note
- Koyo, One Step Closer, Anxious, Stateside at the Brooklyn Monarch
- Liam Kazar, Katie Von Schleicher at Union Pool
- crushed, Taraneh at TV Eye
- Blisspoint, Bangladeafy, Different Plants, Kissbreaker at Purgatory
- Eszter Balint & Friends at Barbès
- The Will Bernard-Oz Noy Band w. Rocky Bryant & Kevin Scott at the Bitter End
- Pedrito Martinez at Drom
- The Brothers Krash, Sea Monster at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Jason Green & the Labor of Love at Stitch Bar & Blues
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The T Blues Band w. Michael Hill & David “Doc” French at Terra Blues
- Days of Wild at the Red Lion
- Chris Campion at the 11th St. Bar