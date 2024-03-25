Guide to This Week’s Best Live Music in NYC

Everynight Charley recommends the following concerts. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Monday, March 25

Dry Cleaning, Moon Diagrams at the Bowery Ballroom

Dirty Loops, Third Reprise at Irving Plaza

Aoife O’Donovan at the Greene Space

Christeene, Peaches, Justin Vivian Bond at City Winery

Gossip at Rough Trade NYC

Nico Vega, EMBASSYROWE at Mercury Lounge

Eddie Palmieri at the Blue Note

The T Blues Band w. Junior Mack & Kelton Cooper at Terra Blues

David “Doc” French (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Richie Cannata’s Monday Jam at the Bitter End

Big Ed’s Blues Jam at the Red Lion

Mona’s Monday Night Bluegrass Session at Mona’s

Monday Blues & Roots Jam w. Joe Taino at Stitch Bar & Blues

Tuesday, March 26

Herbie Hancock at David Geffen Hall

The Last Dinner Party, Miss Grit at Webster Hall

Dry Cleaning, They Hate Change at the Bowery Ballroom

Kid Francescoli, Kazy Lambist at Racket NYC

Naomi Sharon at Baby’s All RightChristeene, Peaches, Justin Vivian Bond at City Winery

Dylan Gossett, Ty Myers at Mercury Lounge

Elephant Stone, Evolfo, Tilden at TV Eye

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note

Gossip at National Sawdust

Felicity, Gamblers, Greyson Zane at the Brooklyn Monarch

Onyx, KC the GxD, Brendan James, Black Lotus Band, JANAE, Finesse Da Kid, QuanDaDon at the Meadows

Fatoumata Diawara at Sony Hall

Tinsley Ellis at the Iridium

Ax and the Hatchetmen at Mercury Lounge

Julia Hartigan, Supremo Massiv & Friends at the 11th St. Bar

SaRon Crenshaw (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Clarence Spady Band at Terra Blues

Wednesday, March 27

Zach Bryan, the Middle East, Levi Turner at Barclays Center

Khruangbin at the Bowery Ballroom

Damien Marley, Stephen Marley at the Brooklyn Paramount

Michael Feinstein at Zankel Hall

The Last Dinner Party, Miss Grit at Brooklyn Steel

Josiah and the Bonnevilles, Mon Rovia at Irving Plaza

Autoheart, argonaut&wasp, Raegan at Racket NYC

Andrea von Kampen, Molly Parden at Union Pool

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder at the Blue Note

Dylan Gossett at Mercury Lounge

Neptune’s Core, Ok Cowgirl, Prewn at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

James Maddock at the Loft at City Winery

Killcode, Demi God, Velvetina Taylor, Tommy London at Arlene’s Grocery

The Resurrection of Screamin’ Jay Hawkins Band at Ethyl’s Alcohol and Food

Maputi, Faith NYC at la Palapa

Bastards of Fine Arts at the 11th St. Bar

Bobby Bryan (acoustic) at Terra Blues

Florry, Lily Seabird, Greg Freeman at Baby’s All Right

The Seydurah Avecmoi Band at Terra Blues

Mulebone at the Ear Inn

Thursday, March 28