Lots of Good Live Music in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.

Friday, April 12

Bad Bunny at Barclays Center

Dan + Shay, Ben Rector & Hailey Whitters at Prudential Center

Zemfira at the Theater at Madison Square Garden

Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall

Mariah the Scientist, Chxrry22, Nineteen85 at the Brooklyn Paramount

LANY, Junior Varsity, Conor Burns at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Smallpools, Grayscale, Fia James, the Romance at Irving Plaza

Giant Rooks, Friedberg at Warsaw

Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Donovan Woods at the Bowery Ballroom

Goldfinger, the Dwarves, 408 at Webster Hall

The 69 Eyes, the Bites, Budderside at the Gramercy Theatre

The Feelies at Racket NYC

Steve ‘n’ Seagulls, Dig Deep at Brooklyn Made

The New Mastersounds, Eddie Roberts & the Lucky Strokes, PK.KID at Brooklyn Bowl

La Lom, Innov Gnawa at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Obsessed, Howling Giant, Gozu at the Meadows

Terminal Nation, Enforced at Gold Sounds Bar

KeiyaA at the Abrons Art Center

Al DiMeola at Sony Hall

MonoNeon w. Eric Gales at the Blue Note

Leyla McCalla at Joe’s Pub

Rosali at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls

Bodega at Baby’s All Right

Desert Sharks, Warm Body, Short Porch, Shrug Dealer at Main Drag Music

Bridget Kearney, Star Rover at Union Pool

SUUVI at le Poisson Rouge

The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis

Daddy Long Legs, the Hi-Jivers at the Sultan Room

Puzzled Panther, Bubbles at Heaven Can Wait

The After Hours, Dream Prescription, Demonstrator at Sleepwalk

The Cynz, the Drew Eckmann Band at the Parkside Lounge

SoulCake at Rockwood Music Hall

Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues

Saturday, April 13

Bad Bunny at Barclays Center

Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall

Cécile McLorin Salvant at 92NY

Inna at Palladium Times Square

LANY, Junior Varsity, Conor Burns at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Descendents, Circle Jerks, Adolescents at the Brooklyn Paramount

Mariah the Scientist, Chxrry22 at Terminal 5

Sematary and the Haunted Mound w. Hackle, Buckshot, Anvil at Brooklyn Steel

Woods, Avey Tare, Laraaji at Knockdown Center

Sir Chloe, Daffo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg

Iniko at Webster Hall

Ekali, Villa, Blvde Runner at Webster Hall

Emei at Irving Plaza

The New Mastersounds, Eddie Roberts & the Lucky Strokes, PK.KID at Brooklyn Bowl

Crowbar aboard the Harbor Lights

Dalton & the Sheriffs, the Narrowbacks, Toby McAllister at Racket NYC

KeiyaA at the Abrons Art Center

Ho99o9, L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation at Market Hotel

Oceano, Within the Ruins, Blood Throne, Dr. Arcula at the Meadows

Stolen Gin, Deadbeat Girl at the Bowery Ballroom

Willis, Friko at Brooklyn Made

Coco, youbet at Baby’s All Right

Blacklist at Mercury Lounge

Agriculture at TV Eye

Funeral Leech, Mortuous, Cemetery Filth at TV Eye

Artillery, Heathen, War Curse, Vapor, Thanatotic Desire, Potential Threat SF at the Meadows

Kira McSpice at the Stone Circle Theater

Mononeon w. Hannibal Buress at the Blue Note

Hour, more eaze, Justin Felton, Ryan El-Solh at the Owl Music Parlor

Yacht Lobsters, the Shane Appell Band at le Poisson Rouge

Salieu Suso at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage

Hood Rats, Peace Sign at Otto’s Shrunken Head

DensityBlackCat at Pangea Front Lounge

Binky Griptite at City Vineyard

Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern

Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues

The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues

Sunday, April 14