Lots of Good Live Music in the NYC Area This Weekend

Everynight Charley recommends the following 90+ concerts in the New York City area this weekend. Contact the venue or the artists’ social media to confirm ticket availability, show times, age restrictions, COVID compliance, and other updates.
Friday, April 12
- Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
- Dan + Shay, Ben Rector & Hailey Whitters at Prudential Center
- Zemfira at the Theater at Madison Square Garden
- Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall
- Mariah the Scientist, Chxrry22, Nineteen85 at the Brooklyn Paramount
- LANY, Junior Varsity, Conor Burns at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Smallpools, Grayscale, Fia James, the Romance at Irving Plaza
- Giant Rooks, Friedberg at Warsaw
- Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, Donovan Woods at the Bowery Ballroom
- Goldfinger, the Dwarves, 408 at Webster Hall
- The 69 Eyes, the Bites, Budderside at the Gramercy Theatre
- The Feelies at Racket NYC
- Steve ‘n’ Seagulls, Dig Deep at Brooklyn Made
- The New Mastersounds, Eddie Roberts & the Lucky Strokes, PK.KID at Brooklyn Bowl
- La Lom, Innov Gnawa at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- The Obsessed, Howling Giant, Gozu at the Meadows
- Terminal Nation, Enforced at Gold Sounds Bar
- KeiyaA at the Abrons Art Center
- Al DiMeola at Sony Hall
- MonoNeon w. Eric Gales at the Blue Note
- Leyla McCalla at Joe’s Pub
- Rosali at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Bodega at Baby’s All Right
- Desert Sharks, Warm Body, Short Porch, Shrug Dealer at Main Drag Music
- Bridget Kearney, Star Rover at Union Pool
- SUUVI at le Poisson Rouge
- The National Reserve at Skinny Dennis
- Daddy Long Legs, the Hi-Jivers at the Sultan Room
- Puzzled Panther, Bubbles at Heaven Can Wait
- The After Hours, Dream Prescription, Demonstrator at Sleepwalk
- The Cynz, the Drew Eckmann Band at the Parkside Lounge
- SoulCake at Rockwood Music Hall
- Junior Mack (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The SaRon Crenshaw Band at Terra Blues
Saturday, April 13
- Bad Bunny at Barclays Center
- Magnetic Fields at the Town Hall
- Cécile McLorin Salvant at 92NY
- Inna at Palladium Times Square
- LANY, Junior Varsity, Conor Burns at the Hammerstein Ballroom
- Descendents, Circle Jerks, Adolescents at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Mariah the Scientist, Chxrry22 at Terminal 5
- Sematary and the Haunted Mound w. Hackle, Buckshot, Anvil at Brooklyn Steel
- Woods, Avey Tare, Laraaji at Knockdown Center
- Sir Chloe, Daffo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- Iniko at Webster Hall
- Ekali, Villa, Blvde Runner at Webster Hall
- Emei at Irving Plaza
- The New Mastersounds, Eddie Roberts & the Lucky Strokes, PK.KID at Brooklyn Bowl
- Crowbar aboard the Harbor Lights
- Dalton & the Sheriffs, the Narrowbacks, Toby McAllister at Racket NYC
- KeiyaA at the Abrons Art Center
- Ho99o9, L.O.T.I.O.N. Multinational Corporation at Market Hotel
- Oceano, Within the Ruins, Blood Throne, Dr. Arcula at the Meadows
- Stolen Gin, Deadbeat Girl at the Bowery Ballroom
- Willis, Friko at Brooklyn Made
- Coco, youbet at Baby’s All Right
- Blacklist at Mercury Lounge
- Agriculture at TV Eye
- Funeral Leech, Mortuous, Cemetery Filth at TV Eye
- Artillery, Heathen, War Curse, Vapor, Thanatotic Desire, Potential Threat SF at the Meadows
- Kira McSpice at the Stone Circle Theater
- Mononeon w. Hannibal Buress at the Blue Note
- Hour, more eaze, Justin Felton, Ryan El-Solh at the Owl Music Parlor
- Yacht Lobsters, the Shane Appell Band at le Poisson Rouge
- Salieu Suso at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Lobby Stage
- Hood Rats, Peace Sign at Otto’s Shrunken Head
- DensityBlackCat at Pangea Front Lounge
- Binky Griptite at City Vineyard
- Fred Thomas at Arthur’s Tavern
- Clarence Spady (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Doc Bryan Band at Terra Blues
Sunday, April 14
- PinkPantheress, Bktherula at the Brooklyn Paramount
- Sir Chloe, Pile, Daffo at the Music Hall of Williamsburg
- KeiyaA at the Abrons Art Center
- Alejandro Escovedo, James Mastro at the Bowery Ballroom
- Wind Rose, Xandria at Irving Plaza
- Emei at the Gramercy Theatre
- A Beacon School, First Umpire at TV Eye
- Will Haven, Thoughtcrimes, False Gods, Burial Waves, Court Order at Gold Sounds Bar
- MonoNeon w. Mike Stern at the Blue Note
- Lizz Wright at City Winery NYC
- The Sadies, Sally Timms & John Langford at Sony Hall
- Norman Westberg, Ben Miller at Main Drag Music
- The Coffin Daggers, Screamin’ Rebel Angels, Wiped Out at Our Wicked Lady
- Shred Flintstone, Cronies at the Knitting Factory NY at Baker Falls
- Le Bang, Dinowalrus, Glimmer, T@b Grrrl at the Sultan Room
- Hood Rats, Spite Fuxxx at Gold Sounds
- E.W. Harris, Karen Dahlstrom at the Scratcher Bar
- The Wexler/Goodrow Duo, Phil Gammage, Artie & Kathy Lamonica at Two Bridges Luncheonette
- Plane Station at Book Club
- Samoa Wilson (acoustic) at Terra Blues
- The Pioneers at Terra Blues